KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM

C89.5 - Seattle's Home for Dance

A broadcast service of Seattle Public Schools

KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM

Save The Wave

May 25, 2023 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM

Music

With Trent Von

Save The Wave
7:01 AM
Duran Duran - All She Wants Is - US Master Mix; 1999 Remastered Version
Duran Duran All She Wants Is - US Master Mix; 1999 Remastered Version John Taylor, Nick Rhodes, Simon Le Bon
Strange Behaviour WMG - PLG UK Catalog 2017 GBAYE8800445
7:03 AM
Depeche Mode - World In My Eyes (Razormaid Remix)
Depeche Mode World In My Eyes (Razormaid Remix)
Music for the Masses Sire Records
7:07 AM
Voice Farm - Freethinker (Pride Edit)
Voice Farm Freethinker (Pride Edit)
Freethinker ZTT Records
7:11 AM
Erasure - Hideaway (12” Remix)
Erasure Hideaway (12” Remix)
The Circus Mute Records
7:14 AM
Cyndi Lauper - Change Of Heart
Cyndi Lauper Change Of Heart
Big Box Of 80s Remixes (Box Set) The Remix Group 2010 USI4R1013138
7:18 AM
Big Pig - Breakaway
Big Pig Breakaway
Big Pig Sire Records
7:22 AM
Nitzer Ebb - Fun To Be Had (George Clinton Mix)
Nitzer Ebb Fun To Be Had (George Clinton Mix)
That's the Spirit Mute Records
7:26 AM
The Cars - My Best Friend’s Girl (Select Mix Remix)
The Cars My Best Friend’s Girl (Select Mix Remix)
Heartbeat City Elektra
7:30 AM
Whiiite - Thriller
Whiiite Thriller
Whiiite Presents Halloween Bootleg Pack Self-Released 2014
7:32 AM
ABC - Be Near Me
ABC Be Near Me Martin Fry, Mark White
Absolutely ABC Virgin EMI 2018 GBF088590129
7:34 AM
Boxcar - Freemason - Extended Remix
Boxcar Freemason - Extended Remix
deadTIME's Exploding Dream: A Nettwerk Compilation WMG - Nettwerk Records 1991 CAN119100072
7:39 AM
Soft Cell vs. Impedance - Tainted Love (DJ Trent Von Megamix)
Soft Cell vs. Impedance Tainted Love (DJ Trent Von Megamix)
Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret Sire
7:44 AM
The Cure - Boys Don't Cry - New Voice Club Mix 1986 [Remastered]
The Cure Boys Don't Cry - New Voice Club Mix 1986 [Remastered] Robert Smith, Michael Dempsey, Laurence Tolhurst
Mixed Up (Deluxe Edition) Rhino/Elektra 1990 GBUM71800358
7:50 AM
A-ha - Take On Me
A-ha Take On Me
Hunting High and Low Warner Bros
7:53 AM
Naked Eyes - Emotion in Motion
Naked Eyes Emotion in Motion
Face Value Arista
7:55 AM
Paul Young - Love of the Common People - Extended Version
Paul Young Love of the Common People - Extended Version John Hurley, Ronnie Wilkins
No Parlez Columbia 2001 Rock GBBBN8302002
8:01 AM
Ofra Haza - Im Nin’alu
Ofra Haza Im Nin’alu
Shaday CBS
8:06 AM
Ken Laszlo - Tonight
Ken Laszlo Tonight
Tonight Casablanca
8:06 AM
Peter Schilling - The Different Story (World Of Lust And Crime) (Long Version)
Peter Schilling The Different Story (World Of Lust And Crime) (Long Version)
I Love Disco 80's Vol.7 Blanco Y Negro 2012 DEA622201993
8:10 AM
Pet Shop Boys - Two, divided by zero
Pet Shop Boys Two, divided by zero
Actually Parlophone
8:14 AM
ABC - How To Be A Millionaire
ABC How To Be A Millionaire
How To Be A Millionaire Mercury
8:18 AM
George Kranz - Din Daa Daa (Select Mix Remix)
George Kranz Din Daa Daa (Select Mix Remix)
The Coming Race ZTT
8:27 AM
Duran Duran - A View To A Kill
Duran Duran A View To A Kill Andy Taylor, Nick Rhodes, Simon Le Bon, John Taylor, John Barry, Roger Taylor
Best Movie Hits 50 Parlophone UK 1998 Rock USMG28500001
8:28 AM
Oingo Boingo - Weird Science
Oingo Boingo Weird Science
Forbidden Zone MCA
8:34 AM
The Psychedelic Furs - Pretty In Pink - Berlin Mix
The Psychedelic Furs Pretty In Pink - Berlin Mix Vincent Davey, Duncan Kilburn, Roger Morris, John Ashton, Richard Butler, Timothy Butler
80s: 100 Remixes SME - Sony Music CG 2016 GBBBN8600019
8:38 AM
INXS - This Time
INXS This Time Andrew Farriss
Listen Like Thieves (Remastered) Universal Music 2011 Rock NLF050190228
8:40 AM
New Order - Love Vigilantes (2015 Remaster)
New Order Love Vigilantes (2015 Remaster)
Low-life Rhino
8:44 AM
A Flock Of Seagulls - Transfer Affection
A Flock Of Seagulls Transfer Affection Michael Score, Alister Score, Francis Maudsley, Paul Reynolds
We Are The '80s Jive/Legacy 2003 GBAHK9500307
8:48 AM
The Human League - Mirror Man - 2003 - Remaster
The Human League Mirror Man - 2003 - Remaster Phil Oakey, John Callis, Ian Burden
The Very Best Of The Human League EMI Marketing 2005 Rock GBAAA0300608
8:52 AM
Wham! - I'm Your Man
Wham! I'm Your Man
Make It Big Columbia
8:56 AM
Alphaville - Forever Young (Remix)
Alphaville Forever Young (Remix)
Forever Young WEA