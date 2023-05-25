KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM
May 25, 2023 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM
Music
With Trent Von
|7:01 AM
|
Duran Duran All She Wants Is - US Master Mix; 1999 Remastered Version John Taylor, Nick Rhodes, Simon Le Bon
Strange Behaviour WMG - PLG UK Catalog 2017 GBAYE8800445
|7:03 AM
|
Depeche Mode World In My Eyes (Razormaid Remix)
Music for the Masses Sire Records
|7:07 AM
|
Voice Farm Freethinker (Pride Edit)
Freethinker ZTT Records
|7:11 AM
|
Erasure Hideaway (12” Remix)
The Circus Mute Records
|7:14 AM
|
Cyndi Lauper Change Of Heart
Big Box Of 80s Remixes (Box Set) The Remix Group 2010 USI4R1013138
|7:18 AM
|
Big Pig Breakaway
Big Pig Sire Records
|7:22 AM
|
Nitzer Ebb Fun To Be Had (George Clinton Mix)
That's the Spirit Mute Records
|7:26 AM
|
The Cars My Best Friend’s Girl (Select Mix Remix)
Heartbeat City Elektra
|7:30 AM
|
Whiiite Thriller
Whiiite Presents Halloween Bootleg Pack Self-Released 2014
|7:32 AM
|
ABC Be Near Me Martin Fry, Mark White
Absolutely ABC Virgin EMI 2018 GBF088590129
|7:34 AM
|
Boxcar Freemason - Extended Remix
deadTIME's Exploding Dream: A Nettwerk Compilation WMG - Nettwerk Records 1991 CAN119100072
|7:39 AM
|
Soft Cell vs. Impedance Tainted Love (DJ Trent Von Megamix)
Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret Sire
|7:44 AM
|
The Cure Boys Don't Cry - New Voice Club Mix 1986 [Remastered] Robert Smith, Michael Dempsey, Laurence Tolhurst
Mixed Up (Deluxe Edition) Rhino/Elektra 1990 GBUM71800358
|7:50 AM
|
A-ha Take On Me
Hunting High and Low Warner Bros
|7:53 AM
|
Naked Eyes Emotion in Motion
Face Value Arista
|7:55 AM
|
Paul Young Love of the Common People - Extended Version John Hurley, Ronnie Wilkins
No Parlez Columbia 2001 Rock GBBBN8302002
|8:01 AM
|
Ofra Haza Im Nin’alu
Shaday CBS
|8:06 AM
|
Ken Laszlo Tonight
Tonight Casablanca
|8:06 AM
|
Peter Schilling The Different Story (World Of Lust And Crime) (Long Version)
I Love Disco 80's Vol.7 Blanco Y Negro 2012 DEA622201993
|8:10 AM
|
Pet Shop Boys Two, divided by zero
Actually Parlophone
|8:14 AM
|
ABC How To Be A Millionaire
How To Be A Millionaire Mercury
|8:18 AM
|
George Kranz Din Daa Daa (Select Mix Remix)
The Coming Race ZTT
|8:27 AM
|
Duran Duran A View To A Kill Andy Taylor, Nick Rhodes, Simon Le Bon, John Taylor, John Barry, Roger Taylor
Best Movie Hits 50 Parlophone UK 1998 Rock USMG28500001
|8:28 AM
|
Oingo Boingo Weird Science
Forbidden Zone MCA
|8:34 AM
|
The Psychedelic Furs Pretty In Pink - Berlin Mix Vincent Davey, Duncan Kilburn, Roger Morris, John Ashton, Richard Butler, Timothy Butler
80s: 100 Remixes SME - Sony Music CG 2016 GBBBN8600019
|8:38 AM
|
INXS This Time Andrew Farriss
Listen Like Thieves (Remastered) Universal Music 2011 Rock NLF050190228
|8:40 AM
|
New Order Love Vigilantes (2015 Remaster)
Low-life Rhino
|8:44 AM
|
A Flock Of Seagulls Transfer Affection Michael Score, Alister Score, Francis Maudsley, Paul Reynolds
We Are The '80s Jive/Legacy 2003 GBAHK9500307
|8:48 AM
|
The Human League Mirror Man - 2003 - Remaster Phil Oakey, John Callis, Ian Burden
The Very Best Of The Human League EMI Marketing 2005 Rock GBAAA0300608
|8:52 AM
|
Wham! I'm Your Man
Make It Big Columbia
|8:56 AM
|
Alphaville Forever Young (Remix)
Forever Young WEA