One Night in Bangkok (U.S. Club "Promo" Long version Remix)

One Night in Bangkok (U.S. Club "Promo" Long version Remix) Side Entertainment 1985 FR2X41623011

One Night in Bangkok

Murray Head One Night in Bangkok B.Ulvaeus, B.Andersson, T.rice

Quick Step and Side Kick

Quick Step and Side Kick Arista 1983

The Gap

Thompson Twins The Gap

Living On the Ceiling - Extended Version

Blancmange Living On the Ceiling - Extended Version Arthur, Luscombe

Music for the Masses

Music for the Masses Mute 1987

Policy of Truth (Memorandum Mix)

Depeche Mode Policy of Truth (Memorandum Mix)

Heart of Glass

Associates Heart of Glass

All I Want

Lightning Seeds All I Want Ian Broudie, Peter Coyle

Welcome To Wherever You Are

Welcome To Wherever You Are Universal Music 2011 GBAMX9200009

The Very Best Of Cetu Javu

The Very Best Of Cetu Javu Arista 1986

Have In Mind (Dance Mix)

Cetu Javu Have In Mind (Dance Mix)

Brand New Lover (Hot Tracks)

Dead or Alive

Dead or Alive Brand New Lover (Hot Tracks)

The Circus

The Circus Mute 1986

Forever Now

Forever Now Columbia 1982

Heartbeat (New York Mix)

The Psychedelic Furs

The Psychedelic Furs Heartbeat (New York Mix)

The Lexicon of Love

The Lexicon of Love Mercury 1982

Hunting High And Low (Deluxe Edition)

Hunting High And Low (Deluxe Edition) WMG - Warner Records Label 2015 USWB11506536

The Sun Always Shines On T.V. - Extended Version

a-ha The Sun Always Shines On T.V. - Extended Version Pal Waaktaar, Paul Waaktaar-Savoy

Actually

Actually Parlophone 1987

Left To My Own Devices

Pet Shop Boys Left To My Own Devices

Once More Into The Bleach

Once More Into The Bleach Chrysalis\EMI Records (USA) 1988 USCH38900007

Heart of Glass

Blondie Heart of Glass Chris Stein, Deborah Harry

Ministry of Sound Recordings

Ministry of Sound Recordings 2017

Cupid & Psyche 85 Ministry of Sound Recordings 2017 GBAAA8500049

WMG - LMS Ltd.

WMG - LMS Ltd. 2018

Believe You Me (Deluxe Edition)

Believe You Me (Deluxe Edition) WMG - LMS Ltd. 2018 GBAAP1200027

What's Your Problem - Extended Version

Blancmange What's Your Problem - Extended Version Arthur, Luscombe

The Pursuit Of The Hip Thing

The Pursuit Of The Hip Thing Polydor 1985

Lessons In Love (Edge Remix)

Level 42 Lessons In Love (Edge Remix)

Reload! Frankie: The Whole 12 Inches

Reload! Frankie: The Whole 12 Inches WMG - Union Square 1994 Rock GBAHW1300104

Brian Nash, Frankie Goes To Hollywood, Holly Johnson, Mark O'Toole, Peter Gill

Welcome to the Pleasuredome (Pleasurefix Mix)

Frankie Goes To Hollywood

Frankie Goes To Hollywood Welcome to the Pleasuredome (Pleasurefix Mix) Brian Nash, Frankie Goes To Hollywood, Holly Johnson, Mark O'Toole, Peter Gill

Some Great Reward

Some Great Reward Mute 1984

Everything Counts

Depeche Mode Everything Counts

See Jungle! See Jungle! Go Join The Band!

See Jungle! See Jungle! Go Join The Band! EMI America 1982

I Want Candy Pt. 2 (Select Mix Remix)

Bow Wow Wow I Want Candy Pt. 2 (Select Mix Remix)

Generations - Three Decades of Dance

Generations - Three Decades of Dance WMG - Warner Records Label 2000 USWB11101673

Pump up the Volume

M/A/R/R/S Pump up the Volume M. Young, S. Young

The Tommy Boy Story, Vol. 1

The Tommy Boy Story, Vol. 1 Tommy Boy Music 2006 Rock USTB10500067

What's On Your Mind (Pure Energy)

Information Society What's On Your Mind (Pure Energy)