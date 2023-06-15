KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM
C89.5 - Seattle's Home for Dance
A broadcast service of Seattle Public Schools
Save The Wave
Jun 15, 2023 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM
Music
With Trent Von
|7:00 AM
Murray Head One Night in Bangkok B.Ulvaeus, B.Andersson, T.rice
One Night in Bangkok (U.S. Club "Promo" Long version Remix) Side Entertainment 1985 FR2X41623011
|7:03 AM
Thompson Twins The Gap
Quick Step and Side Kick Arista 1983
|7:08 AM
Blancmange Living On the Ceiling - Extended Version Arthur, Luscombe
Happy Families (Extended Version) WM UK 2011 GBAAP0800031
|7:10 AM
Depeche Mode Policy of Truth (Memorandum Mix)
Music for the Masses Mute 1987
|7:14 AM
Associates Heart of Glass
Sulk WEA 1984
|7:18 AM
Lightning Seeds All I Want Ian Broudie, Peter Coyle
Cloudcuckooland SME - Epic 2015 GBBBM9002002
|7:20 AM
INXS Beautiful Girl Andrew Farriss
Welcome To Wherever You Are Universal Music 2011 GBAMX9200009
|7:24 AM
Cetu Javu Have In Mind (Dance Mix)
The Very Best Of Cetu Javu Arista 1986
|7:27 AM
Dead or Alive Brand New Lover (Hot Tracks)
Youthquake Epic 1985
|7:32 AM
Erasure Oh’L'amour
The Circus Mute 1986
|7:37 AM
The Psychedelic Furs Heartbeat (New York Mix)
Forever Now Columbia 1982
|7:41 AM
Hubert Kah Machine Gun
Hubert Kah Ariola 1983
|7:46 AM
ABC Poison Arrow (Jazz Remix)
The Lexicon of Love Mercury 1982
|7:48 AM
a-ha The Sun Always Shines On T.V. - Extended Version Pal Waaktaar, Paul Waaktaar-Savoy
Hunting High And Low (Deluxe Edition) WMG - Warner Records Label 2015 USWB11506536
|7:55 AM
Pet Shop Boys Left To My Own Devices
Actually Parlophone 1987
|8:00 AM
Blondie Heart of Glass Chris Stein, Deborah Harry
Once More Into The Bleach Chrysalis\EMI Records (USA) 1988 USCH38900007
|8:01 AM
Scritti Politti Wood Beez Green Gartside
Cupid & Psyche 85 Ministry of Sound Recordings 2017 GBAAA8500049
|8:05 AM
Blancmange What's Your Problem - Extended Version Arthur, Luscombe
Believe You Me (Deluxe Edition) WMG - LMS Ltd. 2018 GBAAP1200027
|8:10 AM
Level 42 Lessons In Love (Edge Remix)
The Pursuit Of The Hip Thing Polydor 1985
|8:10 AM
Frankie Goes To Hollywood Welcome to the Pleasuredome (Pleasurefix Mix) Brian Nash, Frankie Goes To Hollywood, Holly Johnson, Mark O'Toole, Peter Gill
Reload! Frankie: The Whole 12 Inches WMG - Union Square 1994 Rock GBAHW1300104
|8:18 AM
Depeche Mode Everything Counts
Some Great Reward Mute 1984
|8:22 AM
Bow Wow Wow I Want Candy Pt. 2 (Select Mix Remix)
See Jungle! See Jungle! Go Join The Band! EMI America 1982
|8:28 AM
Herbie Hancock Rockit (Select Mix Remix)
Future Shock Columbia 1983
|8:29 AM
M/A/R/R/S Pump up the Volume M. Young, S. Young
Generations - Three Decades of Dance WMG - Warner Records Label 2000 USWB11101673
|8:34 AM
Information Society What's On Your Mind (Pure Energy)
The Tommy Boy Story, Vol. 1 Tommy Boy Music 2006 Rock USTB10500067
|8:41 AM
Duran Duran Cracks In The Pavement
Seven and the Ragged Tiger Capital 1993
|8:45 AM
New Order True Faith
Technique Factory 1989
|8:47 AM
Tears For Fears Pale Shelter - Long Version Roland Orzabal
The Hurting (Super Deluxe Edition) UMG - Virgin EMI 1999 GBF088200874
|8:54 AM
Depeche Mode People Are People (Barry Harris 2021 Remix)
People Are People / Enjoy the Silence: The Singles 1981-1990 Mute 2021