KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM

C89.5 - Seattle's Home for Dance

A broadcast service of Seattle Public Schools

KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM

Save The Wave

Jun 15, 2023 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM

Music

With Trent Von

Save The Wave
7:00 AM
Murray Head - One Night in Bangkok
Murray Head One Night in Bangkok B.Ulvaeus, B.Andersson, T.rice
One Night in Bangkok (U.S. Club "Promo" Long version Remix) Side Entertainment 1985 FR2X41623011
7:03 AM
Thompson Twins - The Gap
Thompson Twins The Gap
Quick Step and Side Kick Arista 1983
7:08 AM
Blancmange - Living On the Ceiling - Extended Version
Blancmange Living On the Ceiling - Extended Version Arthur, Luscombe
Happy Families (Extended Version) WM UK 2011 GBAAP0800031
7:10 AM
Depeche Mode - Policy of Truth (Memorandum Mix)
Depeche Mode Policy of Truth (Memorandum Mix)
Music for the Masses Mute 1987
7:14 AM
Associates - Heart of Glass
Associates Heart of Glass
Sulk WEA 1984
7:18 AM
Lightning Seeds - All I Want
Lightning Seeds All I Want Ian Broudie, Peter Coyle
Cloudcuckooland SME - Epic 2015 GBBBM9002002
7:20 AM
INXS - Beautiful Girl
INXS Beautiful Girl Andrew Farriss
Welcome To Wherever You Are Universal Music 2011 GBAMX9200009
7:24 AM
Cetu Javu - Have In Mind (Dance Mix)
Cetu Javu Have In Mind (Dance Mix)
The Very Best Of Cetu Javu Arista 1986
7:27 AM
Dead or Alive - Brand New Lover (Hot Tracks)
Dead or Alive Brand New Lover (Hot Tracks)
Youthquake Epic 1985
7:32 AM
Erasure - Oh’L'amour
Erasure Oh’L'amour
The Circus Mute 1986
7:37 AM
The Psychedelic Furs - Heartbeat (New York Mix)
The Psychedelic Furs Heartbeat (New York Mix)
Forever Now Columbia 1982
7:41 AM
Hubert Kah - Machine Gun
Hubert Kah Machine Gun
Hubert Kah Ariola 1983
7:46 AM
ABC - Poison Arrow (Jazz Remix)
ABC Poison Arrow (Jazz Remix)
The Lexicon of Love Mercury 1982
7:48 AM
a-ha - The Sun Always Shines On T.V. - Extended Version
a-ha The Sun Always Shines On T.V. - Extended Version Pal Waaktaar, Paul Waaktaar-Savoy
Hunting High And Low (Deluxe Edition) WMG - Warner Records Label 2015 USWB11506536
7:55 AM
Pet Shop Boys - Left To My Own Devices
Pet Shop Boys Left To My Own Devices
Actually Parlophone 1987
8:00 AM
Blondie - Heart of Glass
Blondie Heart of Glass Chris Stein, Deborah Harry
Once More Into The Bleach Chrysalis\EMI Records (USA) 1988 USCH38900007
8:01 AM
Scritti Politti - Wood Beez
Scritti Politti Wood Beez Green Gartside
Cupid & Psyche 85 Ministry of Sound Recordings 2017 GBAAA8500049
8:05 AM
Blancmange - What's Your Problem - Extended Version
Blancmange What's Your Problem - Extended Version Arthur, Luscombe
Believe You Me (Deluxe Edition) WMG - LMS Ltd. 2018 GBAAP1200027
8:10 AM
Level 42 - Lessons In Love (Edge Remix)
Level 42 Lessons In Love (Edge Remix)
The Pursuit Of The Hip Thing Polydor 1985
8:10 AM
Frankie Goes To Hollywood - Welcome to the Pleasuredome (Pleasurefix Mix)
Frankie Goes To Hollywood Welcome to the Pleasuredome (Pleasurefix Mix) Brian Nash, Frankie Goes To Hollywood, Holly Johnson, Mark O'Toole, Peter Gill
Reload! Frankie: The Whole 12 Inches WMG - Union Square 1994 Rock GBAHW1300104
8:18 AM
Depeche Mode - Everything Counts
Depeche Mode Everything Counts
Some Great Reward Mute 1984
8:22 AM
Bow Wow Wow - I Want Candy Pt. 2 (Select Mix Remix)
Bow Wow Wow I Want Candy Pt. 2 (Select Mix Remix)
See Jungle! See Jungle! Go Join The Band! EMI America 1982
8:28 AM
Herbie Hancock - Rockit (Select Mix Remix)
Herbie Hancock Rockit (Select Mix Remix)
Future Shock Columbia 1983
8:29 AM
M/A/R/R/S - Pump up the Volume
M/A/R/R/S Pump up the Volume M. Young, S. Young
Generations - Three Decades of Dance WMG - Warner Records Label 2000 USWB11101673
8:34 AM
Information Society - What's On Your Mind (Pure Energy)
Information Society What's On Your Mind (Pure Energy)
The Tommy Boy Story, Vol. 1 Tommy Boy Music 2006 Rock USTB10500067
8:41 AM
Duran Duran - Cracks In The Pavement
Duran Duran Cracks In The Pavement
Seven and the Ragged Tiger Capital 1993
8:45 AM
New Order - True Faith
New Order True Faith
Technique Factory 1989
8:47 AM
Tears For Fears - Pale Shelter - Long Version
Tears For Fears Pale Shelter - Long Version Roland Orzabal
The Hurting (Super Deluxe Edition) UMG - Virgin EMI 1999 GBF088200874
8:54 AM
Depeche Mode - People Are People (Barry Harris 2021 Remix)
Depeche Mode People Are People (Barry Harris 2021 Remix)
People Are People / Enjoy the Silence: The Singles 1981-1990 Mute 2021