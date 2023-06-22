KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM
Jun 22, 2023 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM
Music
With Trent Von
|7:00 AM
|
Ken Laszlo Tonight Ken Laszlo
Ken Laszlo (Deluxe Edition) ZYX Music 2022 World DEA310400319
|7:00 AM
|
Peter Schilling The Different Story (World of Lust and Crime)
I Love Disco 80's Vol.7 Blanco Y Negro 2012 DEA622201993
|7:04 AM
|
Erasure Supernature
Wild! Mute 1989
|7:07 AM
|
Information Society Think
Information Society Tommy Boy 1988
|7:11 AM
|
Camouflage Neighbours
The Sound Of Success EMI America 1985
|7:15 AM
|
Blancmange Blind Vision
Blancmange London 1986
|7:19 AM
|
Depeche Mode Strangelove
Music For The Masses Mute 1987
|7:24 AM
|
Eurythmics Missionary Man
Revenge RCA 1986
|7:27 AM
|
Moskwa TV Generator ⅞ (Energetic Mix)
Generator ⅞ ZYX 1986
|7:30 AM
|
George Kranz Din Daa Daa (Select Mix Remix)
The Age Of Love Logic 1989
|7:33 AM
|
Do The Dance Trance-Dance
Trance-Dance Siren 1989
|7:36 AM
|
Pop Will Eat Itself Can U Dig It?
This Is Pop Will Eat Itself Some Bizarre 1987
|7:39 AM
|
Tears for Fears Change
Songs From The Big Chair Phonogram 1985
|7:42 AM
|
Until December Heaven
Heaven Beggars Banquet 1986
|7:45 AM
|
New Order Sub-Culture
Substance Factory 1987
|7:48 AM
|
Yello I Love You
You Gotta Say Yes to Another Excess Virgin 1985
|7:51 AM
|
Pet Shop Boys Suburbia
Actually Parlophone 1987
|7:54 AM
|
Severed Heads Greater Reward
Greater Reward Some Bizarre 1986
|7:59 AM
|
Trans-X Living On Video - Radio Mix
On My Own UNIDISC MUSIC INC. 2014 CAU118307812
|8:02 AM
|
New Order Blue Monday '88 New Order
Best Remixes Warner Records 2005 Rock GBAAP0200262
|8:06 AM
|
Man 2 Man Meet Man Parrish Male Stripper (Bump & Grind Mix)
Male Stripper Sleeping Bag 1983
|8:09 AM
|
Ministry Here we go
Twitch Sire 1986
|8:12 AM
|
The Belle Stars World Domination
The Belle Stars Polydor 1982
|8:15 AM
|
Secsession Sneakyville
Sneakyville Virgin 1983
|8:18 AM
|
M.E.S.H. Meet every situation head on
The M.E.S.H. EP Cooltempo 1983
|8:20 AM
|
Depeche Mode Pleasure, Little Treasure - Glitter Mix Martin L. Gore
Depeche Mode - Singles Box 4 WMG - Mute Records 2018 Rock GBAJH0400013
|8:25 AM
|
Communards Fe. Sarah Jane Morris Don't Leave Me This Way
Communards London 1986
|8:29 AM
|
Duran Duran Violence Of Summer (Love's Taking Over)
Liberty Parlophone UK 2003 Rock GBAYE9000518
|8:33 AM
|
Adam Ant Vive Le Rock Marco Pirroni, Adam Ant
Vive Le Rock SME - Sony BMG Music UK 2006 GBBBN0500078
|8:37 AM
|
INXS This Time
Listen Like Thieves Atlantic 1985
|8:39 AM
|
Big Audio Dynamite V. Thirteen - Single Version Mick Jones, Joe Strummer
Planet Bad Greatest Hits SME - Columbia 1987 USSM18600268
|8:44 AM
|
B-52's Roam
Whammy! Warner Bros. 1980
|8:48 AM
|
Michael Bow Love and Devotion
Love and Devotion Polydor 1984
|8:51 AM
|
Flesh For Lulu Postcards From Paradise
Long Live the New Flesh Polydor 1982
|8:55 AM
|
Erasure Chains of Love (Unfettered Remix) [Remastered 2009] Andy Bell, Vince Clarke
The Innocents WMG - Mute Records 1988 GBAJH0900827