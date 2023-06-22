KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM

C89.5 - Seattle's Home for Dance

A broadcast service of Seattle Public Schools

KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM

Save The Wave

Jun 22, 2023 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM

Music

With Trent Von

Save The Wave
7:00 AM
Ken Laszlo - Tonight
Ken Laszlo Tonight Ken Laszlo
Ken Laszlo (Deluxe Edition) ZYX Music 2022 World DEA310400319
7:00 AM
Peter Schilling - The Different Story (World of Lust and Crime)
Peter Schilling The Different Story (World of Lust and Crime)
I Love Disco 80's Vol.7 Blanco Y Negro 2012 DEA622201993
7:04 AM
Erasure - Supernature
Erasure Supernature
Wild! Mute 1989
7:07 AM
Information Society - Think
Information Society Think
Information Society Tommy Boy 1988
7:11 AM
Camouflage - Neighbours
Camouflage Neighbours
The Sound Of Success EMI America 1985
7:15 AM
Blancmange - Blind Vision
Blancmange Blind Vision
Blancmange London 1986
7:19 AM
Depeche Mode - Strangelove
Depeche Mode Strangelove
Music For The Masses Mute 1987
7:24 AM
Eurythmics - Missionary Man
Eurythmics Missionary Man
Revenge RCA 1986
7:27 AM
Moskwa TV - Generator ⅞ (Energetic Mix)
Moskwa TV Generator ⅞ (Energetic Mix)
Generator ⅞ ZYX 1986
7:30 AM
George Kranz - Din Daa Daa (Select Mix Remix)
George Kranz Din Daa Daa (Select Mix Remix)
The Age Of Love Logic 1989
7:33 AM
Do The Dance - Trance-Dance
Do The Dance Trance-Dance
Trance-Dance Siren 1989
7:36 AM
Pop Will Eat Itself - Can U Dig It?
Pop Will Eat Itself Can U Dig It?
This Is Pop Will Eat Itself Some Bizarre 1987
7:39 AM
Tears for Fears - Change
Tears for Fears Change
Songs From The Big Chair Phonogram 1985
7:42 AM
Until December - Heaven
Until December Heaven
Heaven Beggars Banquet 1986
7:45 AM
New Order - Sub-Culture
New Order Sub-Culture
Substance Factory 1987
7:48 AM
Yello - I Love You
Yello I Love You
You Gotta Say Yes to Another Excess Virgin 1985
7:51 AM
Pet Shop Boys - Suburbia
Pet Shop Boys Suburbia
Actually Parlophone 1987
7:54 AM
Severed Heads - Greater Reward
Severed Heads Greater Reward
Greater Reward Some Bizarre 1986
7:59 AM
Trans-X - Living On Video - Radio Mix
Trans-X Living On Video - Radio Mix
On My Own UNIDISC MUSIC INC. 2014 CAU118307812
8:02 AM
New Order - Blue Monday '88
New Order Blue Monday '88 New Order
Best Remixes Warner Records 2005 Rock GBAAP0200262
8:06 AM
Man 2 Man Meet Man Parrish - Male Stripper (Bump & Grind Mix)
Man 2 Man Meet Man Parrish Male Stripper (Bump & Grind Mix)
Male Stripper Sleeping Bag 1983
8:09 AM
Ministry - Here we go
Ministry Here we go
Twitch Sire 1986
8:12 AM
The Belle Stars - World Domination
The Belle Stars World Domination
The Belle Stars Polydor 1982
8:15 AM
Secsession - Sneakyville
Secsession Sneakyville
Sneakyville Virgin 1983
8:18 AM
M.E.S.H. - Meet every situation head on
M.E.S.H. Meet every situation head on
The M.E.S.H. EP Cooltempo 1983
8:20 AM
Depeche Mode - Pleasure, Little Treasure - Glitter Mix
Depeche Mode Pleasure, Little Treasure - Glitter Mix Martin L. Gore
Depeche Mode - Singles Box 4 WMG - Mute Records 2018 Rock GBAJH0400013
8:25 AM
Communards Fe. Sarah Jane Morris - Don't Leave Me This Way
Communards Fe. Sarah Jane Morris Don't Leave Me This Way
Communards London 1986
8:29 AM
Duran Duran - Violence Of Summer (Love's Taking Over)
Duran Duran Violence Of Summer (Love's Taking Over)
Liberty Parlophone UK 2003 Rock GBAYE9000518
8:33 AM
Adam Ant - Vive Le Rock
Adam Ant Vive Le Rock Marco Pirroni, Adam Ant
Vive Le Rock SME - Sony BMG Music UK 2006 GBBBN0500078
8:37 AM
INXS - This Time
INXS This Time
Listen Like Thieves Atlantic 1985
8:39 AM
Big Audio Dynamite - V. Thirteen - Single Version
Big Audio Dynamite V. Thirteen - Single Version Mick Jones, Joe Strummer
Planet Bad Greatest Hits SME - Columbia 1987 USSM18600268
8:44 AM
B-52's - Roam
B-52's Roam
Whammy! Warner Bros. 1980
8:48 AM
Michael Bow - Love and Devotion
Michael Bow Love and Devotion
Love and Devotion Polydor 1984
8:51 AM
Flesh For Lulu - Postcards From Paradise
Flesh For Lulu Postcards From Paradise
Long Live the New Flesh Polydor 1982
8:55 AM
Erasure - Chains of Love (Unfettered Remix) [Remastered 2009]
Erasure Chains of Love (Unfettered Remix) [Remastered 2009] Andy Bell, Vince Clarke
The Innocents WMG - Mute Records 1988 GBAJH0900827