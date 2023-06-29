KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM
Jun 29, 2023 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM
Music
With Trent Von
Electronic Feel Every Beat
Electronic Virgin 1984
Erasure Heavenly Action (Yellow Brick Mix) Andy Bell, Vince Clarke
Singles: EBX1 WMG - Mute, a BMG Company 1999 GBAJH9900089
The Blow Monkeys Digging Your Scene (Ultimix)
Animal Magic Polydor 1986
Howard Jones Things Can Only Get Better Howard Jones
Best Of Rhino 2008 Rock GBAHS0200071
Simple Minds All The Things She Said
Once Upon A Time Virgin 1985
Duran Duran Notorious - 45 Mix;2010 Remastered Version Nick Rhodes, Simon Le Bon, Roger Taylor
Notorious Parlophone UK 2005 Rock GBAYE9802245
Thompson Twins Don't Mess With Doctor Dream Alannah Currie, Joseph Martin Leeway, Thomas Alexander Bailey
The Greatest Hits SME - RCA Camden 2500 GBARK8500012
Oingo Boingo Pain
Dead Man's Party I.R.S. 1985
David Bowie Fashion (Edge Remix)
Tonight EMI 1984
Yazoo State Farm - Extended Version; 2008 Remastered Version
In Your Room WMG - Mute, a BMG Company 2008 GBAJH0800145
New Order Touched By The Hand Of God (Razormaid Mix)
Technique Factory 1989
Depeche Mode Never Let Me Down (12”)
Never Let Me Down Mute 1990
Vitamin Z Burning Flame
Rites of Passage Geffen 1984
Icicle Works Birds Fly (Whisper To A Scream) [Edge Remix]
The Icicle Works Polydor 1985
Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five White Lines Sylvia Robinson, Melvin Glover
White Lines WMG - Rhino (Pure) 1996 USRH18301959
Jesus Jones International Bright Young Thing - Phil Harding 12'' Mix Jesus Jones, Mike Edwards
12 Inch Dance: Indie WMG - RT Industries 1991 GBAYE9000442
The Human League (Keep Feeling) Fascination
Hysteria Virgin 1984
Wham! The Edge of Heaven George Michael
30 Lat Teleexpressu Sony Music Media 2001 Rock GBBBM8600004
The Cure Just Like Heaven Laurence Tolhurst, Porl Thompson, Boris Williams, Simon Gallup, Robert Smith
Greatest Hits Rhino/Elektra 2009 Rock USEE10801789
Altered Images Happy Birthday (Edge Remix)
The Best of Altered Images Epic 1989
The Plimsouls A Million Miles Away
The Plimsouls Columbia 1982
The Specials Too Much Too Young
Too Much Too Young 2 Tone 1980
The Romantics What I Like About You Wally Palmar, Jimmy Marinos, Michael Skill
What I Like About You (And Other Romantic Hits) Epic/Associated/Legacy 1997 Rock USSM17900292
Fine Young Cannibals Good Thing Steele, Gift
The Raw And The Cooked Rhino/London-Sire 1989 Rock USRH10901908
Kim Wilde Kids In America (Rhythm Scholar Coast To Coast Remix)
Greatest Hits MCA 1993
Duran Duran Careless Memory (12" mix)
Seven and the Ragged Tiger EMI 1983
Peter Schilling Major Tom - Coming Home Peter Schilling
The Different Story (World Of Lust And Crime) WMG - WM Germany 2020 DEA620101237
Peter Schilling Major Tom (Coming Home) (Culture Shock Remix)
The Different Story Teldec 1986
Plastic Bertrand CA Plane Pour Moi
Winning London (Music From the Mary-Kate & Ashely Olsen Movie) Kirtland Records 2012 USZXT0908012
Sparks, Jane Wiedlin Cool Places (Edge Remix)
Angst In My Pants Island 1984
New Order Age Of Consent Bernard Sumner, Gillian Gilbert, Peter Hook, Stephen Morris
Power, Corruption & Lies [Collector's Edition] WMG - Warner Music UK 2017 Rock GBCRL0800411
INXS Don't Change (Edge Remix)
The Swing Atlantic Records 1987
Martha and The Muffins Echo Beach (Segumooz Edit)
Echo Beach Sire 1980
Billy Idol Blue Highway - 1999 - Remaster Billy Idol, Steve Stevens
Rebel Yell Chrysalis\EMI Records (USA) 1999 Rock USCH39900057