Jun 29, 2023 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM

Music

With Trent Von

7:00 AM
Electronic - Feel Every Beat
Electronic Feel Every Beat
Electronic Virgin 1984
7:03 AM
Erasure - Heavenly Action (Yellow Brick Mix)
Erasure Heavenly Action (Yellow Brick Mix) Andy Bell, Vince Clarke
Singles: EBX1 WMG - Mute, a BMG Company 1999 GBAJH9900089
7:07 AM
The Blow Monkeys - Digging Your Scene (Ultimix)
The Blow Monkeys Digging Your Scene (Ultimix)
Animal Magic Polydor 1986
7:11 AM
Howard Jones - Things Can Only Get Better
Howard Jones Things Can Only Get Better Howard Jones
Best Of Rhino 2008 Rock GBAHS0200071
7:13 AM
Simple Minds - All The Things She Said
Simple Minds All The Things She Said
Once Upon A Time Virgin 1985
7:16 AM
Duran Duran - Notorious - 45 Mix;2010 Remastered Version
Duran Duran Notorious - 45 Mix;2010 Remastered Version Nick Rhodes, Simon Le Bon, Roger Taylor
Notorious Parlophone UK 2005 Rock GBAYE9802245
7:19 AM
Thompson Twins - Don't Mess With Doctor Dream
Thompson Twins Don't Mess With Doctor Dream Alannah Currie, Joseph Martin Leeway, Thomas Alexander Bailey
The Greatest Hits SME - RCA Camden 2500 GBARK8500012
7:23 AM
Oingo Boingo - Pain
Oingo Boingo Pain
Dead Man's Party I.R.S. 1985
7:27 AM
David Bowie - Fashion (Edge Remix)
David Bowie Fashion (Edge Remix)
Tonight EMI 1984
7:28 AM
Yazoo - State Farm - Extended Version; 2008 Remastered Version
Yazoo State Farm - Extended Version; 2008 Remastered Version
In Your Room WMG - Mute, a BMG Company 2008 GBAJH0800145
7:33 AM
New Order - Touched By The Hand Of God (Razormaid Mix)
New Order Touched By The Hand Of God (Razormaid Mix)
Technique Factory 1989
7:37 AM
Depeche Mode - Never Let Me Down (12”)
Depeche Mode Never Let Me Down (12”)
Never Let Me Down Mute 1990
7:40 AM
Vitamin Z - Burning Flame
Vitamin Z Burning Flame
Rites of Passage Geffen 1984
7:44 AM
Icicle Works - Birds Fly (Whisper To A Scream) [Edge Remix]
Icicle Works Birds Fly (Whisper To A Scream) [Edge Remix]
The Icicle Works Polydor 1985
7:49 AM
Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five - White Lines
Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five White Lines Sylvia Robinson, Melvin Glover
White Lines WMG - Rhino (Pure) 1996 USRH18301959
7:54 AM
Jesus Jones - International Bright Young Thing - Phil Harding 12'' Mix
Jesus Jones International Bright Young Thing - Phil Harding 12'' Mix Jesus Jones, Mike Edwards
12 Inch Dance: Indie WMG - RT Industries 1991 GBAYE9000442
7:56 AM
The Human League - (Keep Feeling) Fascination
The Human League (Keep Feeling) Fascination
Hysteria Virgin 1984
8:01 AM
Wham! - The Edge of Heaven
Wham! The Edge of Heaven George Michael
30 Lat Teleexpressu Sony Music Media 2001 Rock GBBBM8600004
8:05 AM
The Cure - Just Like Heaven
The Cure Just Like Heaven Laurence Tolhurst, Porl Thompson, Boris Williams, Simon Gallup, Robert Smith
Greatest Hits Rhino/Elektra 2009 Rock USEE10801789
8:08 AM
Altered Images - Happy Birthday (Edge Remix)
Altered Images Happy Birthday (Edge Remix)
The Best of Altered Images Epic 1989
8:11 AM
The Plimsouls - A Million Miles Away
The Plimsouls A Million Miles Away
The Plimsouls Columbia 1982
8:14 AM
The Specials - Too Much Too Young
The Specials Too Much Too Young
Too Much Too Young 2 Tone 1980
8:16 AM
The Romantics - What I Like About You
The Romantics What I Like About You Wally Palmar, Jimmy Marinos, Michael Skill
What I Like About You (And Other Romantic Hits) Epic/Associated/Legacy 1997 Rock USSM17900292
8:19 AM
Fine Young Cannibals - Good Thing
Fine Young Cannibals Good Thing Steele, Gift
The Raw And The Cooked Rhino/London-Sire 1989 Rock USRH10901908
8:25 AM
Kim Wilde - Kids In America (Rhythm Scholar Coast To Coast Remix)
Kim Wilde Kids In America (Rhythm Scholar Coast To Coast Remix)
Greatest Hits MCA 1993
8:28 AM
Duran Duran - Careless Memory (12" mix)
Duran Duran Careless Memory (12" mix)
Seven and the Ragged Tiger EMI 1983
8:30 AM
Peter Schilling - Major Tom - Coming Home
Peter Schilling Major Tom - Coming Home Peter Schilling
The Different Story (World Of Lust And Crime) WMG - WM Germany 2020 DEA620101237
8:32 AM
Peter Schilling - Major Tom (Coming Home) (Culture Shock Remix)
Peter Schilling Major Tom (Coming Home) (Culture Shock Remix)
The Different Story Teldec 1986
8:35 AM
Plastic Bertrand - CA Plane Pour Moi
Plastic Bertrand CA Plane Pour Moi
Winning London (Music From the Mary-Kate & Ashely Olsen Movie) Kirtland Records 2012 USZXT0908012
8:38 AM
Sparks, Jane Wiedlin - Cool Places (Edge Remix)
Sparks, Jane Wiedlin Cool Places (Edge Remix)
Angst In My Pants Island 1984
8:43 AM
New Order - Age Of Consent
New Order Age Of Consent Bernard Sumner, Gillian Gilbert, Peter Hook, Stephen Morris
Power, Corruption & Lies [Collector's Edition] WMG - Warner Music UK 2017 Rock GBCRL0800411
8:47 AM
INXS - Don't Change (Edge Remix)
INXS Don't Change (Edge Remix)
The Swing Atlantic Records 1987
8:52 AM
Martha and The Muffins - Echo Beach (Segumooz Edit)
Martha and The Muffins Echo Beach (Segumooz Edit)
Echo Beach Sire 1980
8:55 AM
Billy Idol - Blue Highway - 1999 - Remaster
Billy Idol Blue Highway - 1999 - Remaster Billy Idol, Steve Stevens
Rebel Yell Chrysalis\EMI Records (USA) 1999 Rock USCH39900057