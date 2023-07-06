KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM
C89.5 - Seattle's Home for Dance
A broadcast service of Seattle Public Schools
Save The Wave
Jul 6, 2023 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM
Music
With Trent Von
|7:00 AM
|
Howard Jones New Song (Edge Remix)
The Edge Remixes
|7:04 AM
|
Level 42 Lessons In Love (Edge Remix)
The Edge Remixes
|7:09 AM
|
Jesus Jones International Bright Young Thing Johnnie Spain
Indie Anthems BELIEVE - Blue Pie Records USA 1991 FR59R1757454
|7:11 AM
|
New Order Touched By The Hand of God (Razormaid Remix)
The Best of New Order Rhino 1994
|7:15 AM
|
INXS Listen Like Thieves (Select Mix Remix)
|7:18 AM
|
Frankie Goes to Hollywood Relax (Hot Tracks Mix)
Relax (The Singles) ZTT Records 1984
|7:22 AM
|
Prince Housequake (Razormaid Mix)
The Hits/The B-Sides Warner Bros. 1993
|7:26 AM
|
The Cure Screw
Mixed Up Fiction 1990
|7:30 AM
|
The Human League Don’t You Want Me (Hot Tracks Mix)
The Singles Collection 1981-1985 Virgin 1985
|7:33 AM
|
Anne Clark Hope Road (A-Z Route)
Hope Road ZTT Records 1992
|7:37 AM
|
Cetu Javu Situations C. Demere
Charts Pur: Synth & Wave ZYX Music 2009 DEA319905126
|7:42 AM
|
Tears For Fears Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Rhythm Scholar Remix)
|7:45 AM
|
Cube Loves Taboo (Repel The Spell Mix)
Loves Taboo MCA 1988
|7:47 AM
|
Erasure Drama! - Krucial Mix Andy Bell, Erasure, Vince Clarke
Erasure 3 WMG - Mute, a BMG Company 2015 GBAJH0000140
|7:52 AM
|
Book of Love Boy
Book of Love Sire 1986
|7:55 AM
|
The Psychedelic Furs Love My Way (Select Mix Remix)
Forever Now Columbia 1982
|8:00 AM
|
INXS The One Thing
Kick Atlantic 1987
|8:06 AM
|
Duran Duran Rio Andy Taylor, Nick Rhodes, Simon Le Bon, John Taylor, Roger Taylor
101 Summer Songs Parlophone UK 1998 Rock GBAYE8200090
|8:07 AM
|
Blondie Atomic
Atomic Chrysalis 1980
|8:10 AM
|
Toni Basil Mickey (Remix) (Ultimix by Stacy Mier)
Word Up! (Ultimate Dance Mixes) Capital 1998
|8:13 AM
|
heyesz Atomic - digging deep mix
Atomic (digging deep mix) 2451074 Records DK 2021 QZFZ42172853
|8:14 AM
|
Madness One Step Beyond (Edge Remix)
The Platinum Collection EMI 2002
|8:17 AM
|
The Flirts Jukebox Don't Put Another Dime (Edge Remix)
Greatest Flirts EMI 1996
|8:20 AM
|
Depeche Mode New Life [Intro] - Clean
Speak & Spell Mute 1981
|8:24 AM
|
General Public Never You Done That (Edge Remix)
Never You Done That (Edge Remix)
|8:27 AM
|
The Go-Go's Vacation
Vacation I.R.S. 1982
|8:32 AM
|
Devo Whip It Mark Mothersbaugh, Gerald Casale
Freedom Of Choice Warner Bros. 2003 USWB10000035
|8:35 AM
|
The Romantics What I Like About You Walter Palamarchuk, Jimmy Marinos, Michael Skill
Surf's Up Music From The Motion Picture Epic 1990 USSM10020612
|8:38 AM
|
The Untouchables Free Yourself
Free Yourself MCA 1986
|8:41 AM
|
The Bangles Hero Takes a Fall - Single Remix Susanna Hoffs, Vicki Peterson
Different Light (Expanded Edition) SME - Columbia 1999 USSM18400293
|8:44 AM
|
a-ha Take on Me Magne Furuholmen, Morten Harket, Paul Waaktaar-Savoy
New Years Eve Party At Home BELIEVE - Naive 2017 USWB10403931
|8:47 AM
|
The Cure Boys Don't Cry - New Voice Club Mix 1986 [Remastered] Robert Smith, Michael Dempsey, Laurence Tolhurst
Mixed Up (Deluxe Edition) Rhino/Elektra 1990 GBUM71800358
|8:51 AM
|
Billy Idol Dancing With Myself
Vital Idol Universal Music 1985 USNPD1217889
|8:56 AM
|
New Order Bizarre Love Triangle '94 Bernard Sumner, Stephen Morris, Peter Hook, Gillian Gilbert
The Best Of New Order London Records 1994 Rock GBANP9400058