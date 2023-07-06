KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM

Jul 6, 2023 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM

With Trent Von

7:00 AM
Howard Jones - New Song (Edge Remix)
Howard Jones New Song (Edge Remix)
The Edge Remixes
7:04 AM
Level 42 - Lessons In Love (Edge Remix)
Level 42 Lessons In Love (Edge Remix)
The Edge Remixes
7:09 AM
Jesus Jones - International Bright Young Thing
Jesus Jones International Bright Young Thing Johnnie Spain
Indie Anthems BELIEVE - Blue Pie Records USA 1991 FR59R1757454
7:11 AM
New Order - Touched By The Hand of God (Razormaid Remix)
New Order Touched By The Hand of God (Razormaid Remix)
The Best of New Order Rhino 1994
7:15 AM
INXS - Listen Like Thieves (Select Mix Remix)
INXS Listen Like Thieves (Select Mix Remix)
7:18 AM
Frankie Goes to Hollywood - Relax (Hot Tracks Mix)
Frankie Goes to Hollywood Relax (Hot Tracks Mix)
Relax (The Singles) ZTT Records 1984
7:22 AM
Prince - Housequake (Razormaid Mix)
Prince Housequake (Razormaid Mix)
The Hits/The B-Sides Warner Bros. 1993
7:26 AM
The Cure - Screw
The Cure Screw
Mixed Up Fiction 1990
7:30 AM
The Human League - Don’t You Want Me (Hot Tracks Mix)
The Human League Don’t You Want Me (Hot Tracks Mix)
The Singles Collection 1981-1985 Virgin 1985
7:33 AM
Anne Clark - Hope Road (A-Z Route)
Anne Clark Hope Road (A-Z Route)
Hope Road ZTT Records 1992
7:37 AM
Cetu Javu - Situations
Cetu Javu Situations C. Demere
Charts Pur: Synth & Wave ZYX Music 2009 DEA319905126
7:42 AM
Tears For Fears - Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Rhythm Scholar Remix)
Tears For Fears Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Rhythm Scholar Remix)
7:45 AM
Cube - Loves Taboo (Repel The Spell Mix)
Cube Loves Taboo (Repel The Spell Mix)
Loves Taboo MCA 1988
7:47 AM
Erasure - Drama! - Krucial Mix
Erasure Drama! - Krucial Mix Andy Bell, Erasure, Vince Clarke
Erasure 3 WMG - Mute, a BMG Company 2015 GBAJH0000140
7:52 AM
Book of Love - Boy
Book of Love Boy
Book of Love Sire 1986
7:55 AM
The Psychedelic Furs - Love My Way (Select Mix Remix)
The Psychedelic Furs Love My Way (Select Mix Remix)
Forever Now Columbia 1982
8:00 AM
INXS - The One Thing
INXS The One Thing
Kick Atlantic 1987
8:06 AM
Duran Duran - Rio
Duran Duran Rio Andy Taylor, Nick Rhodes, Simon Le Bon, John Taylor, Roger Taylor
101 Summer Songs Parlophone UK 1998 Rock GBAYE8200090
8:07 AM
Blondie - Atomic
Blondie Atomic
Atomic Chrysalis 1980
8:10 AM
Toni Basil - Mickey (Remix) (Ultimix by Stacy Mier)
Toni Basil Mickey (Remix) (Ultimix by Stacy Mier)
Word Up! (Ultimate Dance Mixes) Capital 1998
8:13 AM
heyesz - Atomic - digging deep mix
heyesz Atomic - digging deep mix
Atomic (digging deep mix) 2451074 Records DK 2021 QZFZ42172853
8:14 AM
Madness - One Step Beyond (Edge Remix)
Madness One Step Beyond (Edge Remix)
The Platinum Collection EMI 2002
8:17 AM
The Flirts - Jukebox Don't Put Another Dime (Edge Remix)
The Flirts Jukebox Don't Put Another Dime (Edge Remix)
Greatest Flirts EMI 1996
8:20 AM
Depeche Mode - New Life [Intro] - Clean
Depeche Mode New Life [Intro] - Clean
Speak & Spell Mute 1981
8:24 AM
General Public - Never You Done That (Edge Remix)
General Public Never You Done That (Edge Remix)
Never You Done That (Edge Remix)
8:27 AM
The Go-Go's - Vacation
The Go-Go's Vacation
Vacation I.R.S. 1982
8:32 AM
Devo - Whip It
Devo Whip It Mark Mothersbaugh, Gerald Casale
Freedom Of Choice Warner Bros. 2003 USWB10000035
8:35 AM
The Romantics - What I Like About You
The Romantics What I Like About You Walter Palamarchuk, Jimmy Marinos, Michael Skill
Surf's Up Music From The Motion Picture Epic 1990 USSM10020612
8:38 AM
The Untouchables - Free Yourself
The Untouchables Free Yourself
Free Yourself MCA 1986
8:41 AM
The Bangles - Hero Takes a Fall - Single Remix
The Bangles Hero Takes a Fall - Single Remix Susanna Hoffs, Vicki Peterson
Different Light (Expanded Edition) SME - Columbia 1999 USSM18400293
8:44 AM
a-ha - Take on Me
a-ha Take on Me Magne Furuholmen, Morten Harket, Paul Waaktaar-Savoy
New Years Eve Party At Home BELIEVE - Naive 2017 USWB10403931
8:47 AM
The Cure - Boys Don't Cry - New Voice Club Mix 1986 [Remastered]
The Cure Boys Don't Cry - New Voice Club Mix 1986 [Remastered] Robert Smith, Michael Dempsey, Laurence Tolhurst
Mixed Up (Deluxe Edition) Rhino/Elektra 1990 GBUM71800358
8:51 AM
Billy Idol - Dancing With Myself
Billy Idol Dancing With Myself
Vital Idol Universal Music 1985 USNPD1217889
8:56 AM
New Order - Bizarre Love Triangle '94
New Order Bizarre Love Triangle '94 Bernard Sumner, Stephen Morris, Peter Hook, Gillian Gilbert
The Best Of New Order London Records 1994 Rock GBANP9400058