KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM

C89.5 - Seattle's Home for Dance

A broadcast service of Seattle Public Schools

KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM

Save The Wave

Jul 13, 2023 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM

Music

With Trent Von

Save The Wave
7:00 AM
A Flock of Seagulls - Wishing ( I Had A Photograph of You)
A Flock of Seagulls Wishing ( I Had A Photograph of You)
Listen Jive 1982
7:04 AM
Book of Love - Lullaby (Remix)
Book of Love Lullaby (Remix)
Lullaby (Remix) Sire 1982
7:08 AM
Associates - Heart of Glass
Associates Heart of Glass
Sulk Polydor 1982
7:12 AM
Ken Laszlo - Tonight
Ken Laszlo Tonight
Tonight ZYX 1983
7:16 AM
Peter Shilling - The Different Story
Peter Shilling The Different Story
The Different Story EMI 1982
7:19 AM
Candy Flip - Red Hills Road
Candy Flip Red Hills Road
The Candy Flip EP PWL 1982
7:22 AM
New Order - Sub-culture - Substance Edit
New Order Sub-culture - Substance Edit Bernard Sumner, Gillian Gilbert, Peter Hook, Stephen Morris
Substance WMG - Warner Music UK 1987 GBAAP0001138
7:23 AM
New Order - Subculture
New Order Subculture
Power, Corruption & Lies Factory 1983
7:27 AM
Donna Summer - I Feel Love (Razormaid Mix)
Donna Summer I Feel Love (Razormaid Mix)
I Feel Love (Razormaid Mix)
7:32 AM
Gary Numan - Cars Pt. 2 (Select Mix)
Gary Numan Cars Pt. 2 (Select Mix)
The Pleasure Principle (Special Edition) Beggars Banquet 1984
7:36 AM
Yazoo - Don't Go (12" Mix)
Yazoo Don't Go (12" Mix)
Upstairs at Eric's Mute 1982
7:40 AM
The B-52;s - Summer of Love
The B-52;s Summer of Love
Whammy! Warner Bros. 1983
7:44 AM
Giorgio Moroder & Phillip Oakey - Together In Electric Dreams
Giorgio Moroder & Phillip Oakey Together In Electric Dreams
Philip Oakey & Giorgio Moroder EMI 1984
7:47 AM
Phil Oakey - Together In Electric Dreams - Extended; 2003 Remastered Version
Phil Oakey Together In Electric Dreams - Extended; 2003 Remastered Version Giorgio Moroder, Phil Oakey
80s 12'' Summer Virgin Catalogue 2010 Rock GBAAA0300483
7:49 AM
The Go-Go's - Our Lips Are Sealed (Select Mix)
The Go-Go's Our Lips Are Sealed (Select Mix)
Beauty and the Beat (Special Edition) I.R.S. Records 1982
7:51 AM
The Go-Go's - Our Lips Are Sealed
The Go-Go's Our Lips Are Sealed Terry Hall, Jane Wiedlin
101 Summer Songs Capitol Records 2011 USCA21100767
7:53 AM
A Flock of Seagulls - Never Again (The Dancer)
A Flock of Seagulls Never Again (The Dancer)
The Story of a Heart Jive 1984
7:58 AM
Book of Love - You Make Me Feel So Good
Book of Love You Make Me Feel So Good
Book of Love Sire 1986
8:01 AM
English Best - The Tear of a Clown (Edge Remix)
English Best The Tear of a Clown (Edge Remix)
Tears of a Clown EMI 1982
8:03 AM
The English Beat - The Tears Of A Clown
The English Beat The Tears Of A Clown Stevie Wonder, Henry Cosby, William Robinson, Jr.
Keep The Beat: The Very Best Of The English Beat UMG - Shout! Factory Records 2012 Rock USIR30700002
8:05 AM
Real Life - Catch Me IÕm Falling (Niko Mix)
Real Life Catch Me IÕm Falling (Niko Mix)
Real Life Polydor 1983
8:05 AM
Real Life - Catch Me I'm Falling - 12' Version
Real Life Catch Me I'm Falling - 12' Version
Best Of Real Life - Send Me An Angel Curb Records 1989 USCRB0100922
8:08 AM
The Cure - Jumping Someone ElseÕs Train
The Cure Jumping Someone ElseÕs Train
The Head on the Door Fiction 1985
8:11 AM
Ramones - Blitzkrieg Bop (Punk Shock Remix)
Ramones Blitzkrieg Bop (Punk Shock Remix)
Mondo Bizarro Sire 1981
8:13 AM
Ramones - Blitzkrieg Bop - Remastered Version
Ramones Blitzkrieg Bop - Remastered Version John Cummings, Jeffrey Hyman, Douglas Glenn Colvin, Thomas Erdelyi
Ramones (Expanded) Rhino/Warner Bros. 1976 Rock USWB10900840
8:14 AM
David Bowie - Modern Love (Edge Remix)
David Bowie Modern Love (Edge Remix)
Let's Dance EMI 1983
8:18 AM
Adam Ant - Goody Two Shoes (Select Mix)
Adam Ant Goody Two Shoes (Select Mix)
Strip MCA 1982
8:22 AM
ABC - 15 Story Halo
ABC 15 Story Halo
The Lexicon of Love Mercury 1982
8:27 AM
Falco - Rock Me Amadeus
Falco Rock Me Amadeus
Falco 3 Hansa 1985
8:31 AM
Peter Gabriel - Sledge Hammer (Dance Remix)
Peter Gabriel Sledge Hammer (Dance Remix)
So Geffen 1986
8:33 AM
Peter Gabriel - Sledgehammer - Remaster 2012
Peter Gabriel Sledgehammer - Remaster 2012 Peter Gabriel
80s Smash Hits WMG - WM Australia 2020 Rock GBCPB1200864
8:36 AM
Tears For Fears - Head Over Heels / Broken (Preacher Mix)
Tears For Fears Head Over Heels / Broken (Preacher Mix)
Songs from the Big Chair Phonogram 1985
8:40 AM
Frankie Goes To Hollywood - Relax (Paul Andrews Remix)
Frankie Goes To Hollywood Relax (Paul Andrews Remix)
Welcome to the Pleasuredome ZTT 1984
8:45 AM
Pet Shop Boys - What Have I Done To Deserve This
Pet Shop Boys What Have I Done To Deserve This
Actually Parlophone 1987
8:47 AM
Pet Shop Boys - What Have I Done To Deserve This? (With Dusty Springfield) - 2001 Remastered Version
Pet Shop Boys What Have I Done To Deserve This? (With Dusty Springfield) - 2001 Remastered Version Chris Lowe, Neil Tennant, Allee Willis
Actually Parlophone UK 1987 GBAYE0100052
8:49 AM
The Human League - (Keep Feeling) Fascination
The Human League (Keep Feeling) Fascination
Dare! Virgin 1981
8:57 AM
Noisestorm - Crab Rave
Noisestorm Crab Rave
Crab Rave Monstercat 2018 CA6D21800072