Jul 13, 2023 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM
Music
With Trent Von
|7:00 AM
|
A Flock of Seagulls Wishing ( I Had A Photograph of You)
Listen Jive 1982
|7:04 AM
|
Book of Love Lullaby (Remix)
Lullaby (Remix) Sire 1982
|7:08 AM
|
Associates Heart of Glass
Sulk Polydor 1982
|7:12 AM
|
Ken Laszlo Tonight
Tonight ZYX 1983
|7:16 AM
|
Peter Shilling The Different Story
The Different Story EMI 1982
|7:19 AM
|
Candy Flip Red Hills Road
The Candy Flip EP PWL 1982
|7:22 AM
|
New Order Sub-culture - Substance Edit Bernard Sumner, Gillian Gilbert, Peter Hook, Stephen Morris
|7:23 AM
|
New Order Subculture
|7:27 AM
|
Donna Summer I Feel Love (Razormaid Mix)
|7:32 AM
|
Gary Numan Cars Pt. 2 (Select Mix)
The Pleasure Principle (Special Edition) Beggars Banquet 1984
|7:36 AM
|
Yazoo Don't Go (12" Mix)
Upstairs at Eric's Mute 1982
|7:40 AM
|
The B-52;s Summer of Love
Whammy! Warner Bros. 1983
|7:44 AM
|
Giorgio Moroder & Phillip Oakey Together In Electric Dreams
Philip Oakey & Giorgio Moroder EMI 1984
|7:47 AM
|
Phil Oakey Together In Electric Dreams - Extended; 2003 Remastered Version Giorgio Moroder, Phil Oakey
|7:49 AM
|
The Go-Go's Our Lips Are Sealed (Select Mix)
Beauty and the Beat (Special Edition) I.R.S. Records 1982
|7:51 AM
|
The Go-Go's Our Lips Are Sealed Terry Hall, Jane Wiedlin
|7:53 AM
|
A Flock of Seagulls Never Again (The Dancer)
The Story of a Heart Jive 1984
|7:58 AM
|
Book of Love You Make Me Feel So Good
Book of Love Sire 1986
|8:01 AM
|
English Best The Tear of a Clown (Edge Remix)
Tears of a Clown EMI 1982
|8:03 AM
|
The English Beat The Tears Of A Clown Stevie Wonder, Henry Cosby, William Robinson, Jr.
|8:05 AM
|
Real Life Catch Me IÕm Falling (Niko Mix)
Real Life Polydor 1983
|8:05 AM
|
Real Life Catch Me I'm Falling - 12' Version
|8:08 AM
|
The Cure Jumping Someone ElseÕs Train
The Head on the Door Fiction 1985
|8:11 AM
|
Ramones Blitzkrieg Bop (Punk Shock Remix)
Mondo Bizarro Sire 1981
|8:13 AM
|
Ramones Blitzkrieg Bop - Remastered Version John Cummings, Jeffrey Hyman, Douglas Glenn Colvin, Thomas Erdelyi
|8:14 AM
|
David Bowie Modern Love (Edge Remix)
Let's Dance EMI 1983
|8:18 AM
|
Adam Ant Goody Two Shoes (Select Mix)
Strip MCA 1982
|8:22 AM
|
ABC 15 Story Halo
The Lexicon of Love Mercury 1982
|8:27 AM
|
Falco Rock Me Amadeus
Falco 3 Hansa 1985
|8:31 AM
|
Peter Gabriel Sledge Hammer (Dance Remix)
So Geffen 1986
|8:33 AM
|
Peter Gabriel Sledgehammer - Remaster 2012 Peter Gabriel
|8:36 AM
|
Tears For Fears Head Over Heels / Broken (Preacher Mix)
Songs from the Big Chair Phonogram 1985
|8:40 AM
|
Frankie Goes To Hollywood Relax (Paul Andrews Remix)
Welcome to the Pleasuredome ZTT 1984
|8:45 AM
|
Pet Shop Boys What Have I Done To Deserve This
Actually Parlophone 1987
|8:47 AM
|
Pet Shop Boys What Have I Done To Deserve This? (With Dusty Springfield) - 2001 Remastered Version Chris Lowe, Neil Tennant, Allee Willis
|8:49 AM
|
The Human League (Keep Feeling) Fascination
Dare! Virgin 1981
|8:57 AM
|
Noisestorm Crab Rave
Crab Rave Monstercat 2018 CA6D21800072