Jul 20, 2023 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM

Music

With Trent Von

7:00 AM
Blancmange - Lose Your Love
Blancmange Lose Your Love
Happy Families London 1982
7:04 AM
Thompson Twins - Love On Your Side
Thompson Twins Love On Your Side
Quick Step & Side Kick Arista 1983
7:08 AM
KTP - Certain Things Are Likely (Grage Mix)
KTP Certain Things Are Likely (Grage Mix)
The Pleasure Zone EMI 1986
7:12 AM
Frankie Goes To Hollywood - Welcome To The Pleasure Dome
Frankie Goes To Hollywood Welcome To The Pleasure Dome
Welcome To The Pleasuredome ZTT 1984
7:16 AM
Animotion - I Engineer (Remix)
Animotion I Engineer (Remix)
Animotion MCA 1984
7:20 AM
Duran Duran - Union of the Snake
Duran Duran Union of the Snake
Seven and the Ragged Tiger EMI 1983
7:24 AM
Depeche Mode - Strangelove
Depeche Mode Strangelove
Construction Time Again Mute 1983
7:28 AM
Paul Hardcastle - 19 (Edge Remix)
Paul Hardcastle 19 (Edge Remix)
19 ZYX 1985
7:34 AM
New Order - True Faith (The Morning Sun Remix)
New Order True Faith (The Morning Sun Remix)
Power, Corruption & Lies Factory 1983
7:37 AM
S-Express - Theme From S-Express
S-Express Theme From S-Express
Original Album Virgin 1988
7:40 AM
Westbam - Bomb The Bass (12” Remix)
Westbam Bomb The Bass (12” Remix)
The Age Of The Robot Logic 1986
7:43 AM
Yazoo - Situation (12” Remix)
Yazoo Situation (12” Remix)
Upstairs At Eric’s Mute 1982
7:47 AM
Madness - Our House
Madness Our House Chris Foreman
Total Madness... The Very Best Of Madness Universal Music 1997 USGF18200301
7:49 AM
The Pixies - Here Comes Your Man
The Pixies Here Comes Your Man
Surfer Rosa 4AD 1986
7:50 AM
Pixies - Here Comes Your Man
Pixies Here Comes Your Man Black Francis
Doolittle 4AD 1989 GBAFL9700090
7:52 AM
Eurythmics - Missionary Man
Eurythmics Missionary Man
Touch RCA 1983
7:55 AM
Art Of Noise - Peter Gunn (feat. Duane Eddy)
Art Of Noise Peter Gunn (feat. Duane Eddy) Henry Mancini
The Best Of The Art Of Noise EastWest U.K. 1988 GBAHS0300553
8:00 AM
The Flirts - Passion
The Flirts Passion
10¢ a Dance O 1982
8:04 AM
Pet Shop Boys - West End Girls Pt. 2 (Select Mix Remix)
Pet Shop Boys West End Girls Pt. 2 (Select Mix Remix)
Actually Parlophone 1987
8:08 AM
Blancmange - Blind Vision
Blancmange Blind Vision
Happy Families London 1982
8:12 AM
Shona Laing - Soviet Snow (Remix)
Shona Laing Soviet Snow (Remix) R.R.
South BELIEVE - Shona Laing 1987 NZRI11301411
8:17 AM
Erasure - Chains of love (DJTvon Edit)
Erasure Chains of love (DJTvon Edit)
The Circus Mute 1987
8:20 AM
Duran Duran - Is There Something I Should Know?
Duran Duran Is There Something I Should Know? Andy Taylor, Nick Rhodes, Simon Le Bon, John Taylor, Roger Taylor
Back To School EMI 2011 GBAYE8300057
8:27 AM
Human League - (Keep Feeling) Fascination
Human League (Keep Feeling) Fascination
Dare Virgin 1981
8:31 AM
New Order - Subculture
New Order Subculture
Substance Factory 1987
8:32 AM
New Order - Sub-culture - Substance Edit
New Order Sub-culture - Substance Edit Bernard Sumner, Gillian Gilbert, Peter Hook, Stephen Morris
Substance WMG - Warner Music UK 1987 GBAAP0001138
8:36 AM
Depeche Mode - Route 66/Behind The Wheel [Megamix]
Depeche Mode Route 66/Behind The Wheel [Megamix] Robert William Troup
Route 66/Behind The Wheel [Megamix] WMG - Reprise GBAJH0403126
8:38 AM
Kraftwerk - Tour De France
Kraftwerk Tour De France
Tour De France EMI 1983
8:41 AM
Yello - Oh yeah!
Yello Oh yeah!
Stella Mercury 1985
8:43 AM
Pieter Verelst - Dans
Pieter Verelst Dans Pieter Verelst
Mijn Broer En Ik BELIEVE - LiveComedy 2020 BE9HW2000082
8:46 AM
The Go-Go's - Our Lips Are Sealed
The Go-Go's Our Lips Are Sealed Terry Hall, Jane Wiedlin
101 Summer Songs Capitol Records 2011 USCA21100767
8:49 AM
Lick the Tins - Can't Help Falling In Love
Lick the Tins Can't Help Falling In Love
Lick the Tins MCA 1984
8:50 AM
The Cure - Friday I'm in Love (Strangelove Mix) - 2022 Remaster
The Cure Friday I'm in Love (Strangelove Mix) - 2022 Remaster Robert Smith, Simon Gallup, Porl Thompson, Perry Bamonte, Boris Williams
Wish (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) WMG - Rhino Elektra 1992 GBUM72203331