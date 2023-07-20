KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM
Jul 20, 2023 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM
Music
With Trent Von
|7:00 AM
|
Blancmange Lose Your Love
Happy Families London 1982
|7:04 AM
|
Thompson Twins Love On Your Side
Quick Step & Side Kick Arista 1983
|7:08 AM
|
KTP Certain Things Are Likely (Grage Mix)
The Pleasure Zone EMI 1986
|7:12 AM
|
Frankie Goes To Hollywood Welcome To The Pleasure Dome
Welcome To The Pleasuredome ZTT 1984
|7:16 AM
|
Animotion I Engineer (Remix)
Animotion MCA 1984
|7:20 AM
|
Duran Duran Union of the Snake
Seven and the Ragged Tiger EMI 1983
|7:24 AM
|
Depeche Mode Strangelove
Construction Time Again Mute 1983
|7:28 AM
|
Paul Hardcastle 19 (Edge Remix)
19 ZYX 1985
|7:34 AM
|
New Order True Faith (The Morning Sun Remix)
Power, Corruption & Lies Factory 1983
|7:37 AM
|
S-Express Theme From S-Express
Original Album Virgin 1988
|7:40 AM
|
Westbam Bomb The Bass (12” Remix)
The Age Of The Robot Logic 1986
|7:43 AM
|
Yazoo Situation (12” Remix)
Upstairs At Eric’s Mute 1982
|7:47 AM
|
Madness Our House Chris Foreman
Total Madness... The Very Best Of Madness Universal Music 1997 USGF18200301
|7:49 AM
|
|7:50 AM
|
Pixies Here Comes Your Man Black Francis
Doolittle 4AD 1989 GBAFL9700090
|7:52 AM
|
Eurythmics Missionary Man
Touch RCA 1983
|7:55 AM
|
Art Of Noise Peter Gunn (feat. Duane Eddy) Henry Mancini
The Best Of The Art Of Noise EastWest U.K. 1988 GBAHS0300553
|8:00 AM
|
The Flirts Passion
10¢ a Dance O 1982
|8:04 AM
|
Pet Shop Boys West End Girls Pt. 2 (Select Mix Remix)
Actually Parlophone 1987
|8:08 AM
|
Blancmange Blind Vision
Happy Families London 1982
|8:12 AM
|
Shona Laing Soviet Snow (Remix) R.R.
South BELIEVE - Shona Laing 1987 NZRI11301411
|8:17 AM
|
Erasure Chains of love (DJTvon Edit)
The Circus Mute 1987
|8:20 AM
|
Duran Duran Is There Something I Should Know? Andy Taylor, Nick Rhodes, Simon Le Bon, John Taylor, Roger Taylor
Back To School EMI 2011 GBAYE8300057
|8:27 AM
|
Human League (Keep Feeling) Fascination
Dare Virgin 1981
|8:31 AM
|
|8:32 AM
|
New Order Sub-culture - Substance Edit Bernard Sumner, Gillian Gilbert, Peter Hook, Stephen Morris
Substance WMG - Warner Music UK 1987 GBAAP0001138
|8:36 AM
|
Depeche Mode Route 66/Behind The Wheel [Megamix] Robert William Troup
Route 66/Behind The Wheel [Megamix] WMG - Reprise GBAJH0403126
|8:38 AM
|
Kraftwerk Tour De France
Tour De France EMI 1983
|8:41 AM
|
Yello Oh yeah!
Stella Mercury 1985
|8:43 AM
|
Pieter Verelst Dans Pieter Verelst
Mijn Broer En Ik BELIEVE - LiveComedy 2020 BE9HW2000082
|8:46 AM
|
The Go-Go's Our Lips Are Sealed Terry Hall, Jane Wiedlin
101 Summer Songs Capitol Records 2011 USCA21100767
|8:49 AM
|
Lick the Tins Can't Help Falling In Love
Lick the Tins MCA 1984
|8:50 AM
|
The Cure Friday I'm in Love (Strangelove Mix) - 2022 Remaster Robert Smith, Simon Gallup, Porl Thompson, Perry Bamonte, Boris Williams
Wish (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) WMG - Rhino Elektra 1992 GBUM72203331