KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM
C89.5 - Seattle's Home for Dance
A broadcast service of Seattle Public Schools
Sep 14, 2023 7:00 AM – 10:00 AM
Music
With Drew Bailey
|7:04 AM
|
New Order Subculture (John Robie Remix)
Low-Life [Collector's Edition] Rhino/Warner Bros. 1985 Rock GBCRL0800379
|7:08 AM
|
Yazoo Don't Go
Upstairs at Eric's Mute, a BMG Company 1982 GBAJH9600227
|7:11 AM
|
Pop Will Eat Itself Can U Dig It? Pop Will Eat Itself
16 Different Flavours of Hell RCA Records Label 1993 Rock GBARL8900003
|7:20 AM
|
Divine Native Love Divine
Born to Be Cheap Anagram Records 1994 Rock GBBLY8200274
|7:23 AM
|
Pet Shop Boys One More Chance (2018 Remastered Version) Pet Shop Boys
Actually: Further Listening 1987-1988 (2018 Remastered Version) Rhino 2018 GBAYE1700793
|7:25 AM
|
Pseudo Echo Funky Town Pseudo Echo
Funky Town - Single Pseudo Echo 1986 USL4Q2000488
|7:30 AM
|
Dead or Alive You Spin Me Round (Like a Record) Dead or Alive
Rip It Up Epic 1985 GBBBN0009467
|7:38 AM
|
Phil Oakey Together In Electric Dreams - Remastered Giorgio Moroder
I Heart 80s Parlophone 2019 GBAAA0300612
|7:42 AM
|
Boney M. Young, Free and Single
Eye Dance MCI 1985 DED168500001
|7:45 AM
|
Stephen "Tin Tin" Duffy Hold it
Retro:Active 4 RCA 1985
|7:47 AM
|
The Psychedelic Furs Love My Way John Ashton, Timothy Butler, Richard Butler, Vincent Davey
The Psychedelic Furs Superhits Columbia 2003 Rock GBBBN0102488
|7:56 AM
|
Duran Duran COME UNDONE Nick Rhodes, John Taylor, Simon Le Bon, Warren Cuccurullo
Now!...Anglo Anthems Parlophone UK 1998 Rock GBAYE9300076
|8:02 AM
|
Flesh for Lulu I Go Crazy Flesh for Lulu
12" Singles 1986-1988 Beggars Banquet 2007 Rock GBAZP8800182
|8:04 AM
|
The Specials Nelson Mandela J. Dammers
Stereo-Typical Parlophone UK 2000 GBAYK8400027
|8:08 AM
|
Plus One Nevermore (More More Mix)
The Best of Plus One Atlantic 2004
|8:16 AM
|
Cetu Javu Have in Mind Cetu Javu
Situations - The Very Best Of Cleopatra Records US, cleorecs.com 2009 Rock USA560961787
|8:20 AM
|
Depeche Mode Just Can't Get Enough Depeche Mode
The Singles 81-85 Venusnote Ltd. 1985 GBAJH9800101
|8:21 AM
|
Erasure Oh L'Amour Erasure
Erasure: Pop Deluxe Box (Audio Version) Rhino/Warner Records 2009 Rock USRHD0900075
|8:32 AM
|
Erasure Love to Hate You (Paul Dakeyne Remix)
Singles - EBX4 Mute, a BMG Company 2018 GBAJH0100248
|8:36 AM
|
Ehab Shirley, You Can't Be Serious
|8:44 AM
|
Cyndi Lauper Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Robert Hazard
Race For Life The Official Soundtrack 2011 Sony BMG Music Entertainment 2011 USSM18300548
|8:49 AM
|
New Order True Faith (The Morning Sun Extended Remix) New Order
Best Remixes Warner Records 2005 Rock GBAAP0500231
|8:55 AM
|
Naked Eyes Always Something There to Remind Me Naked Eyes
Best Of Chrysalis Records 1991 Rock GBAYE8300112
|9:03 AM
|
Book of Love Tubular Bells (2016 Remastered Version) Book of Love
MMXVI: The 30th Anniversary Collection (Remastered) Rhino/Warner Records 2016 Rock USRH11603503
|9:07 AM
|
Book of Love Pretty Boys and Pretty Girls (Single Version) [2016 Remastered Version] Book of Love
MMXVI: The 30th Anniversary Collection (Remastered) Rhino/Warner Records 2016 Rock USRH11603504
|9:09 AM
|
After the Fire Der Kommissar After the Fire
One Rule Roughmix/Getout Records 2011 Rock GBKCV1108007
|9:20 AM
|
ABC How to Be a Millionaire
Look of Love: The Very Best of ABC EMI 2001 GBF088590125
|9:24 AM
|
JWB Never Again (Again and Again Mix) J. Buesing, F. Chandler
Never Again (Again and Again Mix) ORCHARD - TwentyTen Music 2009 USA560952994
|9:37 AM
|
Hubert Kah Machine Gun
Best of Hubert Kah - Dance Hits Curb Records 1990 USCRB0406317
|9:44 AM
|
Trance Dance Do the Dance Trance Dance
Trancedance: Greatest Hits, Vol. 1 Columbia 1990 SEBGA8602020
|9:46 AM
|
Yello I Love You Yello
Essential Yello Polydor 1992 DEF078602480
|9:54 AM
|
New Order Bizarre Love Triangle (Barry Harris Mix)
1987 Factory