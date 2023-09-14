KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM

C89.5 - Seattle's Home for Dance

A broadcast service of Seattle Public Schools

KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM

Save The Wave

Sep 14, 2023 7:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Music

With Drew Bailey

Save The Wave
7:04 AM
New Order - Subculture (John Robie Remix)
New Order Subculture (John Robie Remix)
Low-Life [Collector's Edition] Rhino/Warner Bros. 1985 Rock GBCRL0800379
7:08 AM
Yazoo - Don't Go
Yazoo Don't Go
Upstairs at Eric's Mute, a BMG Company 1982 GBAJH9600227
7:11 AM
Pop Will Eat Itself - Can U Dig It?
Pop Will Eat Itself Can U Dig It? Pop Will Eat Itself
16 Different Flavours of Hell RCA Records Label 1993 Rock GBARL8900003
7:20 AM
Divine - Native Love
Divine Native Love Divine
Born to Be Cheap Anagram Records 1994 Rock GBBLY8200274
7:23 AM
Pet Shop Boys - One More Chance (2018 Remastered Version)
Pet Shop Boys One More Chance (2018 Remastered Version) Pet Shop Boys
Actually: Further Listening 1987-1988 (2018 Remastered Version) Rhino 2018 GBAYE1700793
7:25 AM
Pseudo Echo - Funky Town
Pseudo Echo Funky Town Pseudo Echo
Funky Town - Single Pseudo Echo 1986 USL4Q2000488
7:30 AM
Dead or Alive - You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)
Dead or Alive You Spin Me Round (Like a Record) Dead or Alive
Rip It Up Epic 1985 GBBBN0009467
7:38 AM
Phil Oakey - Together In Electric Dreams - Remastered
Phil Oakey Together In Electric Dreams - Remastered Giorgio Moroder
I Heart 80s Parlophone 2019 GBAAA0300612
7:42 AM
Boney M. - Young, Free and Single
Boney M. Young, Free and Single
Eye Dance MCI 1985 DED168500001
7:45 AM
Stephen "Tin Tin" Duffy - Hold it
Stephen "Tin Tin" Duffy Hold it
Retro:Active 4 RCA 1985
7:47 AM
The Psychedelic Furs - Love My Way
The Psychedelic Furs Love My Way John Ashton, Timothy Butler, Richard Butler, Vincent Davey
The Psychedelic Furs Superhits Columbia 2003 Rock GBBBN0102488
7:56 AM
Duran Duran - COME UNDONE
Duran Duran COME UNDONE Nick Rhodes, John Taylor, Simon Le Bon, Warren Cuccurullo
Now!...Anglo Anthems Parlophone UK 1998 Rock GBAYE9300076
8:02 AM
Flesh for Lulu - I Go Crazy
Flesh for Lulu I Go Crazy Flesh for Lulu
12" Singles 1986-1988 Beggars Banquet 2007 Rock GBAZP8800182
8:04 AM
The Specials - Nelson Mandela
The Specials Nelson Mandela J. Dammers
Stereo-Typical Parlophone UK 2000 GBAYK8400027
8:08 AM
Plus One - Nevermore (More More Mix)
Plus One Nevermore (More More Mix)
The Best of Plus One Atlantic 2004
8:16 AM
Cetu Javu - Have in Mind
Cetu Javu Have in Mind Cetu Javu
Situations - The Very Best Of Cleopatra Records US, cleorecs.com 2009 Rock USA560961787
8:20 AM
Depeche Mode - Just Can't Get Enough
Depeche Mode Just Can't Get Enough Depeche Mode
The Singles 81-85 Venusnote Ltd. 1985 GBAJH9800101
8:21 AM
Erasure - Oh L'Amour
Erasure Oh L'Amour Erasure
Erasure: Pop Deluxe Box (Audio Version) Rhino/Warner Records 2009 Rock USRHD0900075
8:32 AM
Erasure - Love to Hate You (Paul Dakeyne Remix)
Erasure Love to Hate You (Paul Dakeyne Remix)
Singles - EBX4 Mute, a BMG Company 2018 GBAJH0100248
8:36 AM
Ehab - Shirley, You Can't Be Serious
Ehab Shirley, You Can't Be Serious
8:44 AM
Cyndi Lauper - Girls Just Wanna Have Fun
Cyndi Lauper Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Robert Hazard
Race For Life The Official Soundtrack 2011 Sony BMG Music Entertainment 2011 USSM18300548
8:49 AM
New Order - True Faith (The Morning Sun Extended Remix)
New Order True Faith (The Morning Sun Extended Remix) New Order
Best Remixes Warner Records 2005 Rock GBAAP0500231
8:55 AM
Naked Eyes - Always Something There to Remind Me
Naked Eyes Always Something There to Remind Me Naked Eyes
Best Of Chrysalis Records 1991 Rock GBAYE8300112
9:03 AM
Book of Love - Tubular Bells (2016 Remastered Version)
Book of Love Tubular Bells (2016 Remastered Version) Book of Love
MMXVI: The 30th Anniversary Collection (Remastered) Rhino/Warner Records 2016 Rock USRH11603503
9:07 AM
Book of Love - Pretty Boys and Pretty Girls (Single Version) [2016 Remastered Version]
Book of Love Pretty Boys and Pretty Girls (Single Version) [2016 Remastered Version] Book of Love
MMXVI: The 30th Anniversary Collection (Remastered) Rhino/Warner Records 2016 Rock USRH11603504
9:09 AM
After the Fire - Der Kommissar
After the Fire Der Kommissar After the Fire
One Rule Roughmix/Getout Records 2011 Rock GBKCV1108007
9:20 AM
ABC - How to Be a Millionaire
ABC How to Be a Millionaire
Look of Love: The Very Best of ABC EMI 2001 GBF088590125
9:24 AM
JWB - Never Again (Again and Again Mix)
JWB Never Again (Again and Again Mix) J. Buesing, F. Chandler
Never Again (Again and Again Mix) ORCHARD - TwentyTen Music 2009 USA560952994
9:37 AM
Hubert Kah - Machine Gun
Hubert Kah Machine Gun
Best of Hubert Kah - Dance Hits Curb Records 1990 USCRB0406317
9:44 AM
Trance Dance - Do the Dance
Trance Dance Do the Dance Trance Dance
Trancedance: Greatest Hits, Vol. 1 Columbia 1990 SEBGA8602020
9:46 AM
Yello - I Love You
Yello I Love You Yello
Essential Yello Polydor 1992 DEF078602480
9:54 AM
New Order - Bizarre Love Triangle (Barry Harris Mix)
New Order Bizarre Love Triangle (Barry Harris Mix)
1987 Factory