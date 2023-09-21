KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM

C89.5 - Seattle's Home for Dance

A broadcast service of Seattle Public Schools

KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM

Save The Wave

Sep 21, 2023 7:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Music

With Drew Bailey

Save The Wave
7:56 AM
Marc Almond - Tears Run Rings (12" Version)
Marc Almond Tears Run Rings (12" Version)
Mother Fist and Her Five Daughters Virgin 1988
7:53 AM
The Fixx - One Thing Leads to Another
The Fixx One Thing Leads to Another The Fixx
20th Century Masters - The Millennium Collection: The Best of the Fixx (Remastered) Geffen* 2000 Rock USMC18314101
7:49 AM
INXS - The One Thing
INXS The One Thing
INXS Remastered INXS Rock NLF050190214
7:44 AM
Talking Heads - Wild Wild Life - Remastered
Talking Heads Wild Wild Life - Remastered David Byrne
The Best Of Talking Heads Rhino/Warner Bros. 2004 Rock USWB10302453
7:41 AM
a-ha - Train of Thought - Radio Mix; 2015 Remaster
a-ha Train of Thought - Radio Mix; 2015 Remaster Pal Waaktaar
Hunting High and Low (30th Anniversary Edition) WMG - Warner Records Label 1985 USWB11506539
7:36 AM
Duran Duran - Rio
Duran Duran Rio
Decade UMG - EMI Marketing 1989 GBAYE8200053
7:24 AM
Soft Cell - It's A Mugs Game
Soft Cell It's A Mugs Game Marc Almond, David James Ball
The Very Best Of Soft Cell UMG - Island Mercury 2002 GBF080201024
7:21 AM
Heaven 17 - We Live So Fast (12' Mix)
Heaven 17 We Live So Fast (12' Mix)
Penthouse and Pavement Virgin 1983
7:18 AM
Boys Don't Cry - I Wanna Be a Cowboy
Boys Don't Cry I Wanna Be a Cowboy
Boys Don't Cry Microhits, Inc. 1985 US4DR0600004
7:09 AM
Blondie - Call Me
Blondie Call Me Giorgio Moroder
Atomic/Atomix Parlophone Catalogue 1999 Techno/House USCH38900008
7:07 AM
Colourbox - The Official Colourbox World Cup Theme (7" Mix)
Colourbox The Official Colourbox World Cup Theme (7" Mix)
Best of Colourbox 82/87 4AD 2001 Rock GBAFL8600043
7:04 AM
Wang Chung - Don't Let Go
Wang Chung Don't Let Go Wang Chung
Everybody Wang Chung Tonight - Wang Chung's Greatest Hits Geffen 2011 USGF18400406