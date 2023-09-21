KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM
C89.5 - Seattle's Home for Dance
A broadcast service of Seattle Public Schools
Sep 21, 2023 7:00 AM – 10:00 AM
Music
With Drew Bailey
|7:56 AM
|
Marc Almond Tears Run Rings (12" Version)
Mother Fist and Her Five Daughters Virgin 1988
|7:53 AM
|
The Fixx One Thing Leads to Another The Fixx
20th Century Masters - The Millennium Collection: The Best of the Fixx (Remastered) Geffen* 2000 Rock USMC18314101
|7:49 AM
|
INXS The One Thing
INXS Remastered INXS Rock NLF050190214
|7:44 AM
|
Talking Heads Wild Wild Life - Remastered David Byrne
The Best Of Talking Heads Rhino/Warner Bros. 2004 Rock USWB10302453
|7:41 AM
|
a-ha Train of Thought - Radio Mix; 2015 Remaster Pal Waaktaar
Hunting High and Low (30th Anniversary Edition) WMG - Warner Records Label 1985 USWB11506539
|7:36 AM
|
Duran Duran Rio
Decade UMG - EMI Marketing 1989 GBAYE8200053
|7:24 AM
|
Soft Cell It's A Mugs Game Marc Almond, David James Ball
The Very Best Of Soft Cell UMG - Island Mercury 2002 GBF080201024
|7:21 AM
|
Heaven 17 We Live So Fast (12' Mix)
Penthouse and Pavement Virgin 1983
|7:18 AM
|
Boys Don't Cry I Wanna Be a Cowboy
Boys Don't Cry Microhits, Inc. 1985 US4DR0600004
|7:09 AM
|
Blondie Call Me Giorgio Moroder
Atomic/Atomix Parlophone Catalogue 1999 Techno/House USCH38900008
|7:07 AM
|
Colourbox The Official Colourbox World Cup Theme (7" Mix)
Best of Colourbox 82/87 4AD 2001 Rock GBAFL8600043
|7:04 AM
|
Wang Chung Don't Let Go Wang Chung
Everybody Wang Chung Tonight - Wang Chung's Greatest Hits Geffen 2011 USGF18400406