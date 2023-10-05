KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM
C89.5 - Seattle's Home for Dance
A broadcast service of Seattle Public Schools
Save The Wave
Oct 5, 2023 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM
Music
With Trent Von
|7:00 AM
|
The Other Two Selfish The Other Two
The Other Two & You. Warner Music Group - X5 Music Group 1992 GBAAP9300691
|7:04 AM
|
Phil Oakey & Giorgio Moroder Together In Electric Dreams
Philip Oakey & Giorgio Moroder (Remastered) EMI Marketing 2003 GBAAA0300612
|7:07 AM
|
Yazoo Goodbye '70s Yazoo
Upstairs at Eric's Mute, a BMG Company 1982 GBAJH0400482
|7:09 AM
|
Depeche Mode Behind the wheel / Route66
Music for the Masses Mute 1987
|7:13 AM
|
Marc Almond Tears Run Rings (12" Version)
Mother Fist and Her Five Daughters Virgin 1988
|7:16 AM
|
Q-Feel Dancing in Heaven (Orbital Be-Bop) Q-Feel
Dancing in Heaven (Orbital Be-Bop) - Single Hansa 1982 GBARL1000252
|7:19 AM
|
The Jesus and Mary Chain Head On The Jesus and Mary Chain
Automatic Rhino/Warner Records 1989 Rock GBAHT0200229
|7:22 AM
|
Squeeze Cool for Cats
Spot the Difference (Deluxe Edition) Valley Entertainment 2021 Rock GBTVK1000023
|7:27 AM
|
A Flock of Seagulls I Ran A Flock of Seagulls
The Best of a Flock of Seagulls Jive 1986 GBAHK9500304
|7:31 AM
|
Wang Chung Don't Let Go Wang Chung
Everybody Wang Chung Tonight - Wang Chung's Greatest Hits Geffen 2011 Rock USGF18400406
|7:35 AM
|
Men Without Hats Pop Goes the World Men Without Hats
Greatest - Men Without Hats Demon Digital 2012 GBBLG0200060
|7:38 AM
|
The Red Rockers China
Just Can't Get Enough: New Wave Hits of the '80s - Volume 10 Rhino / Wea 1994
|7:42 AM
|
Naked Eyes Always Something There to Remind Me Naked Eyes
Best Of Chrysalis Records 1991 Rock GBAYE8300112
|7:45 AM
|
Modern English I Melt With You Modern English
After the Snow 4AD 1982 Rock GBAFL8200036
|7:48 AM
|
Devo Whip It Mark Mothersbaugh, Gerald Casale
Freedom Of Choice Warner Music Group - X5 Music Group 1980 USWB10000035
|7:51 AM
|
The Romantics What I Like About You Wally Palmar, Jimmy Marinos, Michael Skill
What I Like About You (And Other Romantic Hits) Epic/Associated/Legacy 1990 Rock USSM17900292
|7:55 AM
|
Kim Wilde Kids In America Kim Wilde
Essential Cherry Red Records 2011 GBAYE8100054
|7:57 AM
|
The Go-Go's Vacation
Vacation A&M 1999 Rock USAM18204326
|7:59 AM
|
Blondie Heart of Glass Chris Stein, Deborah Harry
Once More Into The Bleach Chrysalis\EMI Records (USA) 1988 USCH38900007
|8:01 AM
|
Erasure Oh L'Amour Erasure
Erasure: Pop Deluxe Box (Audio Version) Rhino/Warner Records 2009 Rock USRHD0900075
|8:06 AM
|
Anything Box Our Dreams Anything Box
Peace Epic/Legacy 1990 USSM10026583
|8:09 AM
|
Thompson Twins Doctor! Doctor! Thompson Twins
Box BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd. 2010 GBARK8300011
|8:15 AM
|
Dead or Alive In Too Deep (12” Remix)
Mad, Bad, and Dangerous to Know Epic Records 1985
|8:20 AM
|
Liza Minnelli Love Pains Liza Minnelli
Results Epic 1989 Rock USSM19914742
|8:24 AM
|
New Order Bizarre Love Triangle New Order
Bizarre Love Triangle - EP Warner Records 1986 Rock GBAAP0200383
|8:26 AM
|
M & H Band Popcorn (ButterMix)
Popcorn / Hey Little Girl ZYX 1979
|8:33 AM
|
Kraftwerk The Telephone Call Kraftwerk
Techno Pop (Remastered) Parlophone UK 2009 Classical GB01A0900389
|8:35 AM
|
Siouxsie & The Banshees This Wheel's on Fire
The Best Of... UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) 2002 Rock GBAKW0201466
|8:39 AM
|
Sharpe & Numan Change Your Mind
Retro Songs Vol 6 UME - Global Clearing House 2023 GBAKW8501003
|8:42 AM
|
Romeo Void A Girl In Trouble (Is a Temporary Thing) Romeo Void
Instincts Legacy Recordings 1984 Rock USSM10113486
|8:42 AM
|
Romeo Void A Girl in Trouble (Is a Temporary Thing) - Dance Mix D. Iyall, P. Woods, F. Zincavage, D. KAHNE
Club Epic - A Collection Of Classic Dance Mixes - Volume 5 SME - Sony Music Catalog 1996 USSM10113306
|8:46 AM
|
Berlin No More Words (Dance Remix)
Sedated in the Eighties Vol. 4 Capitol 1995
|8:49 AM
|
Culture Club Church Of The Poison Mind (Select Mix Remix)
Colour By Numbers Virgin
|8:51 AM
|
Culture Club Church Of The Poison Mind - Remastered 2002
Colour By Numbers Universal Music 1983 Rock GBAAA0201016
|8:56 AM
|
Depeche Mode World in My Eyes Depeche Mode
Violator Warner Records 1989 Rock GBAJH9900189
|8:56 AM
|
Depeche Mode World in My Eyes - Remastered Martin L. Gore
Violator WMG - Reprise 1990 GBAJH9800148