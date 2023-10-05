KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM

Oct 5, 2023 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM

Music

With Trent Von

7:00 AM
The Other Two - Selfish
The Other Two Selfish The Other Two
The Other Two & You. Warner Music Group - X5 Music Group 1992 GBAAP9300691
7:04 AM
Phil Oakey & Giorgio Moroder - Together In Electric Dreams
Phil Oakey & Giorgio Moroder Together In Electric Dreams
Philip Oakey & Giorgio Moroder (Remastered) EMI Marketing 2003 GBAAA0300612
7:07 AM
Yazoo - Goodbye '70s
Yazoo Goodbye '70s Yazoo
Upstairs at Eric's Mute, a BMG Company 1982 GBAJH0400482
7:09 AM
Depeche Mode - Behind the wheel / Route66
Depeche Mode Behind the wheel / Route66
Music for the Masses Mute 1987
7:13 AM
Marc Almond - Tears Run Rings (12" Version)
Marc Almond Tears Run Rings (12" Version)
Mother Fist and Her Five Daughters Virgin 1988
7:16 AM
Q-Feel - Dancing in Heaven (Orbital Be-Bop)
Q-Feel Dancing in Heaven (Orbital Be-Bop) Q-Feel
Dancing in Heaven (Orbital Be-Bop) - Single Hansa 1982 GBARL1000252
7:19 AM
The Jesus and Mary Chain - Head On
The Jesus and Mary Chain Head On The Jesus and Mary Chain
Automatic Rhino/Warner Records 1989 Rock GBAHT0200229
7:22 AM
Squeeze - Cool for Cats
Squeeze Cool for Cats
Spot the Difference (Deluxe Edition) Valley Entertainment 2021 Rock GBTVK1000023
7:27 AM
A Flock of Seagulls - I Ran
A Flock of Seagulls I Ran A Flock of Seagulls
The Best of a Flock of Seagulls Jive 1986 GBAHK9500304
7:31 AM
Wang Chung - Don't Let Go
Wang Chung Don't Let Go Wang Chung
Everybody Wang Chung Tonight - Wang Chung's Greatest Hits Geffen 2011 Rock USGF18400406
7:35 AM
Men Without Hats - Pop Goes the World
Men Without Hats Pop Goes the World Men Without Hats
Greatest - Men Without Hats Demon Digital 2012 GBBLG0200060
7:38 AM
The Red Rockers - China
The Red Rockers China
Just Can't Get Enough: New Wave Hits of the '80s - Volume 10 Rhino / Wea 1994
7:42 AM
Naked Eyes - Always Something There to Remind Me
Naked Eyes Always Something There to Remind Me Naked Eyes
Best Of Chrysalis Records 1991 Rock GBAYE8300112
7:45 AM
Modern English - I Melt With You
Modern English I Melt With You Modern English
After the Snow 4AD 1982 Rock GBAFL8200036
7:48 AM
Devo - Whip It
Devo Whip It Mark Mothersbaugh, Gerald Casale
Freedom Of Choice Warner Music Group - X5 Music Group 1980 USWB10000035
7:51 AM
The Romantics - What I Like About You
The Romantics What I Like About You Wally Palmar, Jimmy Marinos, Michael Skill
What I Like About You (And Other Romantic Hits) Epic/Associated/Legacy 1990 Rock USSM17900292
7:55 AM
Kim Wilde - Kids In America
Kim Wilde Kids In America Kim Wilde
Essential Cherry Red Records 2011 GBAYE8100054
7:57 AM
The Go-Go's - Vacation
The Go-Go's Vacation
Vacation A&M 1999 Rock USAM18204326
7:59 AM
Blondie - Heart of Glass
Blondie Heart of Glass Chris Stein, Deborah Harry
Once More Into The Bleach Chrysalis\EMI Records (USA) 1988 USCH38900007
8:01 AM
Erasure - Oh L'Amour
Erasure Oh L'Amour Erasure
Erasure: Pop Deluxe Box (Audio Version) Rhino/Warner Records 2009 Rock USRHD0900075
8:06 AM
Anything Box - Our Dreams
Anything Box Our Dreams Anything Box
Peace Epic/Legacy 1990 USSM10026583
8:09 AM
Thompson Twins - Doctor! Doctor!
Thompson Twins Doctor! Doctor! Thompson Twins
Box BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd. 2010 GBARK8300011
8:15 AM
Dead or Alive - In Too Deep (12” Remix)
Dead or Alive In Too Deep (12” Remix)
Mad, Bad, and Dangerous to Know Epic Records 1985
8:20 AM
Liza Minnelli - Love Pains
Liza Minnelli Love Pains Liza Minnelli
Results Epic 1989 Rock USSM19914742
8:24 AM
New Order - Bizarre Love Triangle
New Order Bizarre Love Triangle New Order
Bizarre Love Triangle - EP Warner Records 1986 Rock GBAAP0200383
8:26 AM
M & H Band - Popcorn (ButterMix)
M & H Band Popcorn (ButterMix)
Popcorn / Hey Little Girl ZYX 1979
8:33 AM
Kraftwerk - The Telephone Call
Kraftwerk The Telephone Call Kraftwerk
Techno Pop (Remastered) Parlophone UK 2009 Classical GB01A0900389
8:35 AM
Siouxsie & The Banshees - This Wheel's on Fire
Siouxsie & The Banshees This Wheel's on Fire
The Best Of... UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) 2002 Rock GBAKW0201466
8:39 AM
Sharpe & Numan - Change Your Mind
Sharpe & Numan Change Your Mind
Retro Songs Vol 6 UME - Global Clearing House 2023 GBAKW8501003
8:42 AM
Romeo Void - A Girl In Trouble (Is a Temporary Thing)
Romeo Void A Girl In Trouble (Is a Temporary Thing) Romeo Void
Instincts Legacy Recordings 1984 Rock USSM10113486
8:42 AM
Romeo Void - A Girl in Trouble (Is a Temporary Thing) - Dance Mix
Romeo Void A Girl in Trouble (Is a Temporary Thing) - Dance Mix D. Iyall, P. Woods, F. Zincavage, D. KAHNE
Club Epic - A Collection Of Classic Dance Mixes - Volume 5 SME - Sony Music Catalog 1996 USSM10113306
8:46 AM
Berlin - No More Words (Dance Remix)
Berlin No More Words (Dance Remix)
Sedated in the Eighties Vol. 4 Capitol 1995
8:49 AM
Culture Club - Church Of The Poison Mind (Select Mix Remix)
Culture Club Church Of The Poison Mind (Select Mix Remix)
Colour By Numbers Virgin
8:51 AM
Culture Club - Church Of The Poison Mind - Remastered 2002
Culture Club Church Of The Poison Mind - Remastered 2002
Colour By Numbers Universal Music 1983 Rock GBAAA0201016
8:56 AM
Depeche Mode - World in My Eyes
Depeche Mode World in My Eyes Depeche Mode
Violator Warner Records 1989 Rock GBAJH9900189
8:56 AM
Depeche Mode - World in My Eyes - Remastered
Depeche Mode World in My Eyes - Remastered Martin L. Gore
Violator WMG - Reprise 1990 GBAJH9800148