KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM
C89.5 - Seattle's Home for Dance
A broadcast service of Seattle Public Schools
Save The Wave
Oct 12, 2023 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM
Music
With Trent Von
|7:00 AM
|
Depeche Mode Never Let Me Down Again
The Best of Depeche Mode, Vol. 1 (Deluxe Version) Sire/Reprise 2006 GBAJH0602212
|7:05 AM
|
Kate Bush Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) Kate Bush
Hounds of Love Fish People 2011 GBCNR8500002
|7:08 AM
|
The Beloved Sweet Harmony (Edge Remix)
|7:13 AM
|
Grace Jones Slave To The Rhythm (Barry Harris 2021 Remix)
|7:16 AM
|
Erasure Sometimes Erasure
Erasure: Pop Deluxe Box (Audio Version) Rhino/Warner Records 2009 Rock USRHD0900076
|7:18 AM
|
The KLF Justified and Ancient (feat. Tammy Wynette)
Tears Of Fire: The 25th Anniversary Collection Epic/Nashville 2008 USSM19100323
|7:21 AM
|
M/A/R/R/S Pump Up The Volume (UK 12" Remix) Martyn Young, Steven Young
Pump Up the Volume 4AD 1987 GBAFL8700043
|7:27 AM
|
Harold Faltermeyer Axel F (Matteo Marinozzi Remix) Harold Faltermeyer
Axel F (Matteo Marinozzi Remix) - Single Ola Del Mar Records 2015 FR10S1573663
|7:29 AM
|
Pet Shop Boys So Hard Pet Shop Boys
Behaviour: Further Listening 1990-1991 (Deluxe Edition) [2018 Remaster] Rhino/Parlophone 2001 GBAYE1700978
|7:33 AM
|
Yazoo State Farm Yazoo
Only Yazoo - The Best of Yazoo Mute, a BMG Company 1999 GBAJH9600235
|7:37 AM
|
MCL New York MCL
Code Numbers TwentyTen Music 2009 USA560953005
|7:38 AM
|
New Order Temptation (Edge Remix)
Substance Factory
|7:43 AM
|
Celebrate the Nun Will You Be There Celebrate the Nun
Best Of.... A45 Music GmbH 2011 DEN951103574
|7:47 AM
|
The Twins Time Will Tell The Twins
12 Inch Classics and Rare Tracks Monopol Records 2006 DEA650699982
|7:50 AM
|
Heaven 17 Temptation Heaven 17
Best of Heaven 17 Virgin Catalogue 1992 Rock GBAAA8300003
|7:52 AM
|
Dead Or Alive You Spin Me Round (Like a Record) Peter Burns, Stephen Coy, Michael Percy, Timothy Lever
80s 100 Hits Sony Music CG 2010 GBBBM8502013
|7:53 AM
|
Dead or Alive You Spin Me 'Round (Like a Record) Dead or Alive
4 Hits: Dead or Alive - EP Sony Music UK 2011 GBBBM8400015
|7:59 AM
|
Level 42 Something About You (Dance Remix)
The Early Tapes Polydor 1982
|8:04 AM
|
Love and Money Candybar Express Love and Money
All You Need Is.... Love & Money 1986 Rock GBMJG2316596
|8:07 AM
|
Art of Noise Close (To the Edit)
Close-Up - EP Salvo 2014 GBAHW0000226
|8:07 AM
|
The Art Of Noise Beat Box - Diversion Two Anne Dudley, Gary Michael Langan, Jonathan Jeczalik, Trevor Charles Horn, Paul Robert Morley
Beat Box (Diversions Zero To Seven) ZTT Records 2023 GBUM72307281
|8:11 AM
|
Coldcut Stop This Crazy Thing (feat. Junior Reid) Coldcut
People Hold On - The Best Of Coldcut Arista 2004 GBARK0300026
|8:14 AM
|
The Soup Dragons & Junior Reid I'm Free
20 Golden Greats UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) 2012 Rock GBUM71104914
|8:18 AM
|
Blondie Rapture (Barry Harris 2021 Remix)
|8:23 AM
|
Tom Tom Club Suboceana Tom Tom Club
Boom Boom Chi Boom Boom Rhino/Warner Records 1989 Rock USWB10400993
|8:25 AM
|
Scritti Politti Wood Beez Green Gartside
Cupid & Psyche 85 Ministry of Sound Recordings 2017 GBAAA8500049
|8:30 AM
|
Thompson Twins The Gap Thompson Twins
Box BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd. 2010 GBARK8400013
|8:34 AM
|
Depeche Mode Everything Counts Depeche Mode
Construction Time Again Venusnote Ltd. 1983 Rock GBAJH0401372
|8:40 AM
|
Shona Laing (Glad I'm Not) a Kennedy Shona Laing
South SHONA LAING 2013 NZRI11301401
|8:45 AM
|
Erasure A Little Respect Erasure
A Little Respect / Like Zsa Zsa Zsa Gabor [Digital 45] Rhino/Warner Records 1988 USRE10801535
|8:48 AM
|
Grandmaster Flash White Lines (Don't Do It) Grandmaster Flash
Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Melle-Mel & the Furious Five: The Greatest Hits Sanctuary Records 2006 GBAJE0609103
|8:54 AM
|
Ministry Every Day Is Halloween Ministry
Early Trax Cleopatra Records 2014 Rock QMDA61457876
|8:57 AM
|
David Bowie Let's Dance David Bowie
Let's Dance Parlophone UK 1999 Rock USJT19900185