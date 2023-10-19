KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM
Oct 19, 2023 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM
Music
With Trent Von
|7:00 AM
|
INXS Listen Like Thieves (Select Mix Remix)
|7:04 AM
|
Eurythmics Sex Crime (1984) Eurythmics
Greatest Hits - Eurythmics RCA Records Label 1991 Rock GBAAA8400008
|7:10 AM
|
Cube Love'S Taboo (Original 7" Version) Cube
Love'S Taboo - Single Nocolors 1986 ITA891200028
|7:13 AM
|
Blue Mercedes I Want To Be Your Property
Rich and Famous UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) 1988 GBUM71802035
|7:19 AM
|
The Human League (Keep Feeling) Fascination The Human League
Essential Virgin 2011 Rock GBAAA8300027
|7:22 AM
|
Cyndi Lauper Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Robert Hazard
Race For Life The Official Soundtrack 2011 SME - Sony Music Entertainment 2018 USSM18300144
|7:26 AM
|
Big Audio Dynamite Rush - Single Version Mick Jones
Planet Bad Greatest Hits PID 1995 Rock USSM19917648
|7:31 AM
|
Erasure Drama! Erasure
Pop! - The First 20 Hits Rhino/Warner Records 1992 Rock GBAJH9900209
|7:35 AM
|
Dead or Alive Lover Come Back (To Me) Dead or Alive
4 Hits: Dead or Alive - EP Sony Music UK 2011 GBBBN0009386
|7:38 AM
|
Bananarama Venus Bananarama
The Greatest Hits Collection (Collector Edition) London Music Stream/Because Music 2017 GBAAP1200056
|7:42 AM
|
The B-52's Summer of Love The B-52's
Bouncing Off the Satellites Rhino/Warner Records 1986 Rock USWB11400607
|7:46 AM
|
Kraftwerk Tour de France (2009 Remastered Version)
Tour de France (2009 Remastered Version) Parlophone UK 2009 DEC610900256
|7:48 AM
|
Yello Oh Yeah
Stella (Deluxe Edition) Polydor 2005 DEUM70500258
|7:51 AM
|
Rita Mitsuko Marcia Bella
The No Comprendo Virgin Records 1984
|7:55 AM
|
Thomas Dolby She Blinded Me With Science
Blinded By Science Echo 2000 Rock GBAYE8200083
|8:01 AM
|
Nina Hagen New York N.Y. (N.Y Transformer Mix)
|8:05 AM
|
Howard Jones What Is Love? Howard Jones
The Very Best of Howard Jones Cherry Red Records 2003 GBAHS0104812
|8:09 AM
|
Tears for Fears Shout Ian Stanley, Roland Orzabal
Songs From the Big Chair (Super Deluxe Version) UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) 2014 Rock GBF088490125
|8:12 AM
|
Depeche Mode Love In Itself Depeche Mode
Catching Up with Depeche Mode Rhino/Warner Records 1989 Rock USRE10901684
|8:15 AM
|
'Til Tuesday Voices Carry R. Holmes, A. Mann, M. HAUSMAN, J. Pesce
Simply the Best Ballads Epic 2014 Rock USSM10027739
|8:19 AM
|
Ofra Haza Ya Ba Ye (Get Yer Ya Ba’s Out Mix) Ofra Haza
|8:22 AM
|
Murray Head One Night in Bangkok Murray Head
Emotions (My Favourite Songs) Editions Murray Head Music 1980 SEAYD8403110
|8:25 AM
|
Duran Duran Notorious - 45 Mix;2010 Remastered Version Nick Rhodes, Simon Le Bon, Roger Taylor
Notorious Parlophone UK 1986 Rock GBAYE9802245
|8:31 AM
|
Fine Young Cannibals She Drives Me Crazy Fine Young Cannibals
The Finest London Music Stream 1996 GBAMY8800001
|8:32 AM
|
Art of Noise Close (To the Edit)
Close-Up - EP Salvo 2014 GBAHW0000226
|8:35 AM
|
Art of Noise Beat Box
Moments in Love - EP Salvo 2014 GBCAD1100280
|8:37 AM
|
Art of Noise Legs (2017 Remastered Version) Art of Noise
In Visible Silence (Deluxe Edition) WM UK 2017 GBAHT1700114
|8:40 AM
|
Art of Noise Paranoimia (feat. Max Headroom) [7'' Mix] [2017 Remastered Version]
In Visible Silence (Deluxe Edition) WM UK 2017 GBAHT1700123
|8:42 AM
|
Tears for Fears Everybody Wants to Rule the World (Extended Mix) Tears for Fears
Everybody Wants to Rule the World - EP Central Station 2005 AUCE00500117
|8:48 AM
|
When In Rome When In Rome - The Promise (Covenant Mix)
|8:52 AM
|
New Order True Faith '94 New Order
The Best of New Order London Records 1994 Rock GBANP9400057