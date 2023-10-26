KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM
Oct 26, 2023 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM
Music
With Trent Von
|7:00 AM
|
The Cure Just Like Heaven The Cure
Galore Elektra Records 1997 Rock USEE18700009
|7:03 AM
|
General Public Never You Done That (Edge Remix)
Never You Done That (Edge Remix)
|7:08 AM
|
Altered Images Happy Birthday Altered Images
Altered Images: The Collection Sony Music UK 2010 Rock GBBBM8100006
|7:12 AM
|
The Bangles Hazy Shade of Winter
Twelve Inch Eighties: Rhythm Is Gonna Get You Sony Music CG 2017 USSM18700640
|7:16 AM
|
Toto Coelo I Eat Cannibals (2018 Mix) Toto Coelo
I Eat Cannibals (2018 Mix) - Single Funky Si 2018 QMDA61862646
|7:19 AM
|
Lene Lovich Lucky Number Lene Lovich
Lucky Number (The Best Of) Oval Sounds LLP 2005 GBCCG7800002
|7:21 AM
|
Sparks Cool Places Sparks
Best of the Moroder Years: 1979-1984 Repertoire Records (UK) Limited 1979 DED461800200
|7:24 AM
|
The Red Rockers China
Just Can't Get Enough: New Wave Hits of the '80s - Volume 10 Rhino / Wea 1994
|7:28 AM
|
Billy Idol White Wedding (Parts I & II) [Shotgun Mix] Billy Idol
Vital Idol (Remixes) Unknown 1985 Rock USNPD1227957
|7:32 AM
|
A Flock of Seagulls I Ran A Flock of Seagulls
Platinum & Gold Collection: A Flock of Seagulls Jive 2003 GBAHK9500304
|7:35 AM
|
B-Movie Nowhere Girl B-Movie
Forever Running Rhino/Warner Records 1985 Rock USWB10505285
|7:41 AM
|
Transvision Vamp Tell That Girl to Shut Up Transvision Vamp
Pop Art (Re-Presents) UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) 2013 Rock GBUM71300644
|7:43 AM
|
Squeeze Cool for Cats Squeeze
80s Classics - EP Valley Entertainment 2022 GBTVK1000023
|7:46 AM
|
Yazoo Telephone Call
|7:49 AM
|
Joy Division Love Will Tear Us Apart Joy Division
+- Singles 1978-80 (Remastered) WM UK 2010 Rock GBCRL1000175
|7:52 AM
|
The Church The Unguarded Moment
El Momento Descuidado Bloodlines 2019 Rock AULI00403950
|7:55 AM
|
Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark Pandora's Box Andy McCluskey
The OMD Singles Virgin Catalogue 2003 Rock GBAAA9100039
|8:00 AM
|
Heaven 17 Let Me Go (12'' Extended Version)
The Remix Collection EMI Gold 1995 GBAAA8200278
|8:04 AM
|
Kate Bush Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) Kate Bush
Hounds of Love Fish People 2011 GBCNR8500002
|8:09 AM
|
Björk Human Behaviour Björk, Nellee Hooper, Antônio Carlos Jobim
Debut (Ecopac) Universal Music 1993 GBBTF9300001
|8:12 AM
|
Tom Tom Club Suboceana Tom Tom Club
Boom Boom Chi Boom Boom Rhino/Warner Records 1989 Rock USWB10400993
|8:17 AM
|
Vitamin Z Burning Flame
Rites of Passage Geffen 1984
|8:19 AM
|
Erasure It Doesn't Have to Be Erasure
Erasure: Pop Deluxe Box (Audio Version) Rhino/Warner Records 2009 Rock USRHD0900077
|8:23 AM
|
Jesus Jones International Bright Young Thing (Phil Harding 12'' Mix) Jesus Jones, Mike Edwards
12 Inch Dance: Indie WMG - RT Industries 1991 GBAYE9000442
|8:26 AM
|
Frankie Goes to Hollywood Relax - New York Mix Frankie Goes to Hollywood
Reload! Frankie: The Whole 12 Inches Salvo 1994 Rock GBAHW9900043
|8:30 AM
|
Big Audio Dynamite The Globe Mick Jones, Gary Stonadge
Super Hits Columbia 1999 USSM19100252
|8:35 AM
|
Duran Duran Union of the Snake Duran Duran
Decade Parlophone UK 1989 Rock GBAYE8300059
|8:39 AM
|
Stephen Duffy Unkiss That Kiss
They Called Him Tin Tin Virgin Catalogue 1998 GBAAA8500035
|8:43 AM
|
Belouis Some Animal Magic Belouis Some
Belouis Some Parlophone UK 1987 Rock GBAYE0901245
|8:46 AM
|
Enya Orinoco Flow Enya
Oceans Rhino 1997 GBAHT8802584
|8:50 AM
|
Love And Rockets So Alive Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins, David J
Love and Rockets Beggars Banquet 1989 GBAZP8900024
|8:54 AM
|
Wham! Everything She Wants (Remix) Wham!
Japanese Singles Collection: Greatest Hits Sony Music UK 2020 GBBBM0400310