Nov 2, 2023 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM

Music

With Trent Von

7:00 AM
New Order - Bizarre Love Triangle
Brotherhood WM UK 1986 GBAAP1500209
7:06 AM
Blue Mercedes - I Want To Be Your Property
Rich and Famous UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) 1988 GBUM71802035
7:08 AM
Duran Duran - Burning The Ground
decade Parlophone UK 2005 Rock GBAYE8900370
7:11 AM
The Psychedelic Furs - Heartbreak Beat
All of This and Nothing Columbia 1980 Rock GBBBN8600007
7:15 AM
Sinéad O'Connor - The Emperor's New Clothes
I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got Chrysalis Records 1990 Rock GBAYK9000071
7:19 AM
Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark - If You Leave
Messages - Greatest Hits Virgin Catalogue 2008 Rock GBAAA8600027
7:22 AM
ABC - Be Near Me (Hot Tracks Remix)
The Lexicon of Love II Mercury Records 1985
7:27 AM
Depeche Mode - Route 66/Behind The Wheel [Megamix]
Route 66/Behind The Wheel [Megamix] WMG - Reprise GBAJH0403126
7:31 AM
INXS - Original Sin
Original Sin - EP Rhino Atlantic 2021 Rock NLF050190259
7:36 AM
Fake Names - Brick
Fake Names Epitaph 2020 Rock USEP41952004
7:38 AM
Thompson Twins - Lies
Arista Heritage Series: Thompson Twins BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd. 1999 GBARK8300015
7:44 AM
The Fixx - Are We Ourselves
20th Century Masters: The Millennium Collection: Best Of The Fixx (Remastered) GEFFEN 2000 Rock USMC18415893
7:45 AM
Haircut 100 - Favourite Shirts (Boy Meets Girl)
Favourite Songs: The Best of Nick Heyward & Haircut 100 Sony BMG Music UK 2008 Rock GBARK8200004
7:49 AM
Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark - Tesla Girls
Messages - Greatest Hits Virgin Catalogue 2008 Rock GBAAA8400015
7:55 AM
A Flock of Seagulls - Space Age Love Song
A Flock of Seagulls Jive 1981 Rock GBAHK9500311
8:00 AM
Duran Duran - Decadance (New Decade Mix)
8:04 AM
Hubert Kah - Military Drums
Sound of My Heart Curb Records 1990 USCRB1513000
8:06 AM
The Human League - The Lebanon - 12'' Extended
Original Remixes & Rarities Universal Music 2005 Rock GBAAA8400227
8:10 AM
Moskwa TV - Generator 7/8
Best TwentyTen 2009 USA560953041
8:12 AM
Depeche Mode - People Are People (Barry Harris 2021 Remix)
People Are People / Enjoy the Silence: The Singles 1981-1990 Mute 2021
8:17 AM
MCL - Communicate
Communicate TwentyTen Music 2009 USA560953014
8:19 AM
Red Flag - Russian Radio
Naïve Art Ryko/Rhino 1989 Rock USRY20514048
8:21 AM
Camouflage - The Great Commandment
The Great Commandment - Single Synthetic Symphony 2010 USTCF1083254
8:24 AM
New Order - Sub-Culture
Low-Life WM UK 1985 Rock GBAAP1500194
8:27 AM
a-ha - The Sun Always Shines On T.V. (2015 Remastered Version)
Hunting High & Low (Remastered) Rhino/Warner Records 1985 USWB11506576
8:31 AM
Gary Numan - Cars
The Pleasure Principle Beggars Banquet 1979 GBAZP0900011
8:31 AM
Gary Numan - Cars Pt. 2 (Select Mix)
The Pleasure Principle (Special Edition) Beggars Banquet 1984
8:35 AM
Erasure - Blue Savannah
Erasure: Pop Deluxe Box (Audio Version) Rhino/Warner Records 2009 Rock USRHD0900086
8:38 AM
A Flock of Seagulls - Never Again (The Dancer)
The Story Of A Young Heart SME - Sony Music UK 2010 GBAHK0700129
8:39 AM
A Flock of Seagulls - Never Again (The Dancer) [12" Dance Mix]
The Story of a Young Heart Sony Music UK 2010 GBAHK0700133
8:42 AM
Flesh for Lulu - Postcards from Paradise
Long Live the New Flesh Beggars Banquet 2007 Rock GBAZP8700227
8:44 AM
The Cure - In Between Days (Edge Remix)
Mixed Up Fiction Records 2004
8:49 AM
Bronski Beat - Smalltown Boy
The Age of Consent (Bonus Tracks) [1996 Remaster] London Music Stream 1996 GBAAP0200005
8:49 AM
Bronski Beat - Smalltown Boy
The Very Best Of Jimmy Somerville, Bronski Beat And The Communards WEA 2001 Rock GBAAP9500310
8:53 AM
Pet Shop Boys - West End Girls - 2001 Remaster
All Time Classics Parlophone UK 2020 GBAYE0100001
8:54 AM
Pet Shop Boys - West End Girls
Please: Further Listening 1984-1986 (Deluxe Edition) [2018 Remaster] Rhino 2001 GBAYE1700763
8:57 AM
Duran Duran - Planet Earth
Duran Duran Parlophone UK 1983 Rock GBAYE8100035