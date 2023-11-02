KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM
Nov 2, 2023 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM
Music
With Trent Von
|7:00 AM
|
New Order Bizarre Love Triangle New Order
Brotherhood WM UK 1986 GBAAP1500209
|7:06 AM
|
Blue Mercedes I Want To Be Your Property
Rich and Famous UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) 1988 GBUM71802035
|7:08 AM
|
Duran Duran Burning The Ground
decade Parlophone UK 2005 Rock GBAYE8900370
|7:11 AM
|
The Psychedelic Furs Heartbreak Beat The Psychedelic Furs
All of This and Nothing Columbia 1980 Rock GBBBN8600007
|7:15 AM
|
Sinéad O'Connor The Emperor's New Clothes Sinéad O'Connor
I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got Chrysalis Records 1990 Rock GBAYK9000071
|7:19 AM
|
Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark If You Leave Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark
Messages - Greatest Hits Virgin Catalogue 2008 Rock GBAAA8600027
|7:22 AM
|
ABC Be Near Me (Hot Tracks Remix)
The Lexicon of Love II Mercury Records 1985
|7:27 AM
|
Depeche Mode Route 66/Behind The Wheel [Megamix] Robert William Troup
Route 66/Behind The Wheel [Megamix] WMG - Reprise GBAJH0403126
|7:31 AM
|
INXS Original Sin INXS
Original Sin - EP Rhino Atlantic 2021 Rock NLF050190259
|7:36 AM
|
Fake Names Brick
Fake Names Epitaph 2020 Rock USEP41952004
|7:38 AM
|
Thompson Twins Lies Thompson Twins
Arista Heritage Series: Thompson Twins BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd. 1999 GBARK8300015
|7:44 AM
|
The Fixx Are We Ourselves Dan K. Brown, Cy Curnin, Peter John Greenall, James Fletcher West-Oram, Adam Terence Woods
20th Century Masters: The Millennium Collection: Best Of The Fixx (Remastered) GEFFEN 2000 Rock USMC18415893
|7:45 AM
|
Haircut 100 Favourite Shirts (Boy Meets Girl) Haircut 100
Favourite Songs: The Best of Nick Heyward & Haircut 100 Sony BMG Music UK 2008 Rock GBARK8200004
|7:49 AM
|
Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark Tesla Girls Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark
Messages - Greatest Hits Virgin Catalogue 2008 Rock GBAAA8400015
|7:55 AM
|
A Flock of Seagulls Space Age Love Song A Flock of Seagulls
A Flock of Seagulls Jive 1981 Rock GBAHK9500311
|8:00 AM
|
Duran Duran Decadance (New Decade Mix)
|8:04 AM
|
Hubert Kah Military Drums Hubert Kah
Sound of My Heart Curb Records 1990 USCRB1513000
|8:06 AM
|
The Human League The Lebanon - 12'' Extended John Callis, Phil Oakey
Original Remixes & Rarities Universal Music 2005 Rock GBAAA8400227
|8:10 AM
|
Moskwa TV Generator 7/8 Moskwa TV
Best TwentyTen 2009 USA560953041
|8:12 AM
|
Depeche Mode People Are People (Barry Harris 2021 Remix)
People Are People / Enjoy the Silence: The Singles 1981-1990 Mute 2021
|8:17 AM
|
MCL Communicate MCL
Communicate TwentyTen Music 2009 USA560953014
|8:19 AM
|
Red Flag Russian Radio Red Flag
Naïve Art Ryko/Rhino 1989 Rock USRY20514048
|8:21 AM
|
Camouflage The Great Commandment Camouflage
The Great Commandment - Single Synthetic Symphony 2010 USTCF1083254
|8:24 AM
|
New Order Sub-Culture New Order
Low-Life WM UK 1985 Rock GBAAP1500194
|8:27 AM
|
a-ha The Sun Always Shines On T.V. (2015 Remastered Version)
Hunting High & Low (Remastered) Rhino/Warner Records 1985 USWB11506576
|8:31 AM
|
Gary Numan Cars Gary Numan
The Pleasure Principle Beggars Banquet 1979 GBAZP0900011
|8:31 AM
|
Gary Numan Cars Pt. 2 (Select Mix)
The Pleasure Principle (Special Edition) Beggars Banquet 1984
|8:35 AM
|
Erasure Blue Savannah Erasure
Erasure: Pop Deluxe Box (Audio Version) Rhino/Warner Records 2009 Rock USRHD0900086
|8:38 AM
|
A Flock of Seagulls Never Again (The Dancer) Michael Score, Alister Score, Francis Maudsley, Paul Reynolds
The Story Of A Young Heart SME - Sony Music UK 2010 GBAHK0700129
|8:39 AM
|
A Flock of Seagulls Never Again (The Dancer) [12" Dance Mix] A Flock of Seagulls
The Story of a Young Heart Sony Music UK 2010 GBAHK0700133
|8:42 AM
|
Flesh for Lulu Postcards from Paradise Flesh for Lulu
Long Live the New Flesh Beggars Banquet 2007 Rock GBAZP8700227
|8:44 AM
|
The Cure In Between Days (Edge Remix)
Mixed Up Fiction Records 2004
|8:49 AM
|
Bronski Beat Smalltown Boy Bronski Beat
The Age of Consent (Bonus Tracks) [1996 Remaster] London Music Stream 1996 GBAAP0200005
|8:49 AM
|
Bronski Beat Smalltown Boy Larry Steinbachek, Steve Bronski, Jimmy Somerville
The Very Best Of Jimmy Somerville, Bronski Beat And The Communards WEA 2001 Rock GBAAP9500310
|8:53 AM
|
Pet Shop Boys West End Girls - 2001 Remaster Chris Lowe, Neil Tennant
All Time Classics Parlophone UK 2020 GBAYE0100001
|8:54 AM
|
Pet Shop Boys West End Girls Pet Shop Boys
Please: Further Listening 1984-1986 (Deluxe Edition) [2018 Remaster] Rhino 2001 GBAYE1700763
|8:57 AM
|
Duran Duran Planet Earth Duran Duran
Duran Duran Parlophone UK 1983 Rock GBAYE8100035