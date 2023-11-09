KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM

C89.5 - Seattle's Home for Dance

A broadcast service of Seattle Public Schools

KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM

Save The Wave

Nov 9, 2023 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM

Music

With Trent Von

7:00 AM
Pet Shop Boys - It's Alright
Pet Shop Boys It's Alright Pet Shop Boys
Discography: The Complete Singles Collection Parlophone UK 1991 GBAYE8900017
7:04 AM
Eurythmics - Sex Crime (1984)
Eurythmics Sex Crime (1984) Eurythmics
Greatest Hits - Eurythmics RCA Records Label 1991 Rock GBAAA8400008
7:08 AM
Adam Ant - Room At the Top
Adam Ant Room At the Top Adam Ant
The Essential Adam Ant Epic 1990 Rock USMC10300092
7:11 AM
Erasure - Stop!
Erasure Stop! Erasure
Crackers International Mute, a BMG Company 1988 Rock GBAJH0000113
7:16 AM
Plus One - Nevermore (More More Mix)
Plus One Nevermore (More More Mix)
The Promise Atlantic Records 2000
7:19 AM
New Order - Bizarre Love Triangle (Barry Harris Mix)
New Order Bizarre Love Triangle (Barry Harris Mix)
1987 Factory
7:26 AM
The Psychedelic Furs - Heartbreak Beat
The Psychedelic Furs Heartbreak Beat The Psychedelic Furs
All of This and Nothing Columbia 1988 Rock GBBBN8600015
7:30 AM
Echo And The Bunnymen - People Are Strange
Echo And The Bunnymen People Are Strange Jim Morrison, Robby Krieger, John Densmore, Ray Manzarek
The Lost Boys Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Atlantic Records 1987 USAT20902060
7:34 AM
The Human League - Don’t You Want Me (Hot Tracks Mix)
The Human League Don’t You Want Me (Hot Tracks Mix)
Dare Virgin 1981
7:37 AM
Talking Heads - And She Was - Extended Mix
Talking Heads And She Was - Extended Mix David Byrne
Remixed Parlophone UK 1999 GB01A8500013
7:40 AM
The Clash - Rock the Casbah
The Clash Rock the Casbah The Clash
5 Studio Album Set Sony Music UK 2013 GBARL1200671
7:44 AM
Gary Numan - Cars (Ultimix Remix)
Gary Numan Cars (Ultimix Remix)
Ultimix Ultimix
7:46 AM
The Other Two - Tasty Fish (Art Of The Mix)
The Other Two Tasty Fish (Art Of The Mix)
The Other Two London
7:49 AM
Duran Duran - Rio (Edge Remix)
Duran Duran Rio (Edge Remix)
Rio Parlophone 2009
7:55 AM
The Police - Don't Stand So Close to Me
The Police Don't Stand So Close to Me
The Very Best of Sting & The Police Polydor Associated Labels 2002 CD Rock GBAAM8000002
7:59 AM
Blancmange - Lose Your Love
Blancmange Lose Your Love
Happy Families London 1982
8:05 AM
Thompson Twins - Love On Your Side
Thompson Twins Love On Your Side Thompson Twins
Box BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd. 2010 GBARK8300054
8:10 AM
KTP - Certain Things Are Likely (Grage Mix)
KTP Certain Things Are Likely (Grage Mix)
The Pleasure Zone EMI 1986
8:13 AM
Frankie Goes to Hollywood - Welcome to the Pleasuredome
Frankie Goes to Hollywood Welcome to the Pleasuredome
Maximum Joy ZTT Records 2000 Rock GBAHW0000264
8:18 AM
Animotion - I Engineer (12" Remix)
Animotion I Engineer (12" Remix)
Obsession - The Best of Animotion Island Mercury 1996 USPR38609010
8:20 AM
Duran Duran - Union of the Snake
Duran Duran Union of the Snake Duran Duran
Decade Parlophone UK 1989 Rock GBAYE8300059
8:23 AM
Depeche Mode - Strangelove
Depeche Mode Strangelove Depeche Mode
DMBX4 Venusnote Ltd. 2004 Rock GBAJH0400002
8:27 AM
Paul Hardcastle - 19 (Edge Remix)
Paul Hardcastle 19 (Edge Remix)
19 ZYX 1985
8:32 AM
New Order - True Faith (The Morning Sun Remix)
New Order True Faith (The Morning Sun Remix)
Substance Factory Records 1987
8:37 AM
S-EXPRESS - Theme From S Express
S-EXPRESS Theme From S Express S'Express
Themes From S Express RCA Camden 2004 Rock GBARK8800018
8:42 AM
Westbam - Bomb The Bass (12” Remix)
Westbam Bomb The Bass (12” Remix)
The Age Of The Robot Logic 1986
8:43 AM
Yazoo - Situation (12" Remix)
Yazoo Situation (12" Remix) Yazoo
Upstairs at Eric's Mute, a BMG Company 1982 Rock GBAJH0400487
8:45 AM
Madness - Our House
Madness Our House Chris Foreman
Total Madness... The Very Best Of Madness Universal Music 1997 USGF18200301
8:48 AM
Pixies - Here Comes Your Man
Pixies Here Comes Your Man Black Francis
Doolittle 4AD 1989 GBAFL9700090
8:51 AM
Eurythmics - Missionary Man
Eurythmics Missionary Man Annie Lennox, David Stewart
Boxed RCA CAMDEN 2005 GBARL8600036
8:54 AM
Art of Noise - Peter Gunn
Art of Noise Peter Gunn
Reconstructed…For Your Listening Pleasure ZTT Records 2004 Rock GBAHW0200479