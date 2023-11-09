KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM
Nov 9, 2023 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM
Music
With Trent Von
|7:00 AM
|
Pet Shop Boys It's Alright Pet Shop Boys
Discography: The Complete Singles Collection Parlophone UK 1991 GBAYE8900017
|7:04 AM
|
Eurythmics Sex Crime (1984) Eurythmics
Greatest Hits - Eurythmics RCA Records Label 1991 Rock GBAAA8400008
|7:08 AM
|
Adam Ant Room At the Top Adam Ant
The Essential Adam Ant Epic 1990 Rock USMC10300092
|7:11 AM
|
Erasure Stop! Erasure
Crackers International Mute, a BMG Company 1988 Rock GBAJH0000113
|7:16 AM
|
Plus One Nevermore (More More Mix)
The Promise Atlantic Records 2000
|7:19 AM
|
New Order Bizarre Love Triangle (Barry Harris Mix)
1987 Factory
|7:26 AM
|
The Psychedelic Furs Heartbreak Beat The Psychedelic Furs
All of This and Nothing Columbia 1988 Rock GBBBN8600015
|7:30 AM
|
Echo And The Bunnymen People Are Strange Jim Morrison, Robby Krieger, John Densmore, Ray Manzarek
The Lost Boys Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Atlantic Records 1987 USAT20902060
|7:34 AM
|
The Human League Don’t You Want Me (Hot Tracks Mix)
Dare Virgin 1981
|7:37 AM
|
Talking Heads And She Was - Extended Mix David Byrne
Remixed Parlophone UK 1999 GB01A8500013
|7:40 AM
|
The Clash Rock the Casbah The Clash
5 Studio Album Set Sony Music UK 2013 GBARL1200671
|7:44 AM
|
Gary Numan Cars (Ultimix Remix)
Ultimix Ultimix
|7:46 AM
|
The Other Two Tasty Fish (Art Of The Mix)
The Other Two London
|7:49 AM
|
Duran Duran Rio (Edge Remix)
Rio Parlophone 2009
|7:55 AM
|
The Police Don't Stand So Close to Me
The Very Best of Sting & The Police Polydor Associated Labels 2002 CD Rock GBAAM8000002
|7:59 AM
|
Blancmange Lose Your Love
Happy Families London 1982
|8:05 AM
|
Thompson Twins Love On Your Side Thompson Twins
Box BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd. 2010 GBARK8300054
|8:10 AM
|
KTP Certain Things Are Likely (Grage Mix)
The Pleasure Zone EMI 1986
|8:13 AM
|
Frankie Goes to Hollywood Welcome to the Pleasuredome
Maximum Joy ZTT Records 2000 Rock GBAHW0000264
|8:18 AM
|
Animotion I Engineer (12" Remix)
Obsession - The Best of Animotion Island Mercury 1996 USPR38609010
|8:20 AM
|
Duran Duran Union of the Snake Duran Duran
Decade Parlophone UK 1989 Rock GBAYE8300059
|8:23 AM
|
Depeche Mode Strangelove Depeche Mode
DMBX4 Venusnote Ltd. 2004 Rock GBAJH0400002
|8:27 AM
|
Paul Hardcastle 19 (Edge Remix)
19 ZYX 1985
|8:32 AM
|
New Order True Faith (The Morning Sun Remix)
Substance Factory Records 1987
|8:37 AM
|
S-EXPRESS Theme From S Express S'Express
Themes From S Express RCA Camden 2004 Rock GBARK8800018
|8:42 AM
|
Westbam Bomb The Bass (12” Remix)
The Age Of The Robot Logic 1986
|8:43 AM
|
Yazoo Situation (12" Remix) Yazoo
Upstairs at Eric's Mute, a BMG Company 1982 Rock GBAJH0400487
|8:45 AM
|
Madness Our House Chris Foreman
Total Madness... The Very Best Of Madness Universal Music 1997 USGF18200301
|8:48 AM
|
Pixies Here Comes Your Man Black Francis
Doolittle 4AD 1989 GBAFL9700090
|8:51 AM
|
Eurythmics Missionary Man Annie Lennox, David Stewart
Boxed RCA CAMDEN 2005 GBARL8600036
|8:54 AM
|
Art of Noise Peter Gunn
Reconstructed…For Your Listening Pleasure ZTT Records 2004 Rock GBAHW0200479