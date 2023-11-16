KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM
C89.5 - Seattle's Home for Dance
A broadcast service of Seattle Public Schools
Save The Wave
Nov 16, 2023 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM
Music
With Drew Bailey
|7:00 AM
|
When In Rome The Promise Clive Farrington, Andrew Mann, Floreale
The Promise UMG - Virgin Records Ltd GBAAA8800646
|7:05 AM
|
Tears for Fears Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Rhythm Scholar Remix)
|7:13 AM
|
Depeche Mode World in My Eyes Depeche Mode
Violator Warner Records 1989 Rock GBAJH9900189
|7:16 AM
|
Dead or Alive Come Home (With Me Baby) Dead or Alive
Evolution Epic 2003 Rock GBBBM8900011
|7:18 AM
|
The Twins Time Will Tell The Twins
12 Inch Classics and Rare Tracks Monopol Records 2006 DEA650699982
|7:19 AM
|
Pet Shop Boys Suburbia - 2003 Remaster Chris Lowe, Neil Tennant
PopArt: The Hits WMG - PLG UK Catalog 2006 GBAYE0302223
|7:25 AM
|
Red Flag Give Me Your Hand Red Flag
Naïve Art Ryko/Rhino 1989 Rock USRY20514049
|7:30 AM
|
Berlin No More Words Berlin
Ultimate Berlin Live F2K 1984 Rock USBT21045464
|7:35 AM
|
Gary Numan Cars (Ultimix Remix)
Ultimix Ultimix
|7:37 AM
|
The English Beat Save It For Later (Edge Remix)
Special Beat Service Go Feet Records 1982
|7:41 AM
|
Adam Ant Vive Le Rock Adam Ant
Adam Ant:Super Hits Epic 1980 Rock GBBBN8500008
|7:43 AM
|
Falco Vienna Calling Rob Bolland, Ferdinand Bolland
Greatest Hits Gig Records 2020 Rock ATB158500024
|7:46 AM
|
Duran Duran Hold Back the Rain (12'' Remix) Duran Duran
The Singles 81-85 Parlophone UK 2009 GBAYE8200063
|7:52 AM
|
Pigbag Papa's Got a Brand New Pigbag (12" Version) Pigbag
Papa's Got a Brand New Pigbag - Single Fire Records 2009 Rock GBCKK1005028
|7:53 AM
|
Re-Flex Praying to the Beat - [Remix] [12" Extended Version] François Craig, John Baxter, Paul Fishman, Roland Vaughan Kerridge
80's Synthwave WMG - PLG UK Catalog 2020 GBAYE1800197
|7:57 AM
|
Bronski Beat Hit That Perfect Beat (12" Version) Bronski Beat
Truthdare Doubledare London Music Stream 1986 GBAAP0200028
|7:58 AM
|
Blondie Heart of Glass Chris Stein, Deborah Harry
Once More Into The Bleach Chrysalis\EMI Records (USA) 1988 USCH38900007
|8:00 AM
|
'Til Tuesday Looking Over My Shoulder 'Til Tuesday
Voices Carry (Expanded Edition) Epic/Legacy 1985 Rock USSM10027666
|8:04 AM
|
New Order True Faith New Order
Substance Rhino 1987 GBAAP0001118
|8:10 AM
|
Book of Love Tubular Bells Book of Love
Lullaby Rhino/Warner Records 1988 Rock USWB10101540
|8:15 AM
|
Pet Shop Boys What Have I Done to Deserve This? (feat. Dusty Springfield) [2018 Remastered Version] Pet Shop Boys
Actually: Further Listening 1987-1988 (2018 Remastered Version) Rhino 2018 GBAYE1700794
|8:18 AM
|
Taffy I Love My Radio Taffy
I Love My Radio - Single WhiteLab Music 2021 GBLFP2198416
|8:22 AM
|
Anything Box Living In Oblivion (Art of Mix)
Peace Epic
|8:24 AM
|
Stephen "Tin Tin” Duffy KISS ME
The Ups and Downs Ten Records
|8:29 AM
|
Adam Ant Strip (Edge Remix)
|8:32 AM
|
Ebn Ozn Aeiou Sometimes Y Ēbn-Ōzn
Feeling Cavalier Rhino/Elektra 1984 USEE10608073
|8:36 AM
|
Big Audio Dynamite C'mon Every Beatbox Mick Jones, Don Letts
No. 10, Upping St. Columbia 1987 USSM18600266
|8:39 AM
|
Eurythmics Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) [Hot Remix] Eurythmics
Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) [Deluxe Edition] RCA Records Label 2005 Rock GBARL0300597
|8:45 AM
|
Freestyle It's Automatic Freestyle
Don't Stop the Rock Essential Media Group 2007 Rock USGZ20716693
|8:48 AM
|
Kraftwerk Numbers Kraftwerk
Computer World (Remastered) Rhino/Elektra 1987 Classical GB01A0900381
|8:49 AM
|
Dead or Alive You Spin Me 'Round (Like a Record) Dead or Alive
4 Hits: Dead or Alive - EP Sony Music UK 2011 GBBBM8400015
|8:53 AM
|
INXS This Time INXS
Listen Like Thieves Rhino Atlantic 1985 Rock USAT28600023
|8:58 AM
|
Erasure Chains Of Love Andy Bell, Vince Clarke
Rhino Hi-Five: Erasure Rhino/Warner Bros. 2005 GBAJH0000271