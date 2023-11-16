UMG - Virgin Records Ltd

The Promise UMG - Virgin Records Ltd GBAAA8800646

When In Rome

When In Rome The Promise Clive Farrington, Andrew Mann, Floreale

Tears for Fears

Tears for Fears Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Rhythm Scholar Remix)

Depeche Mode World in My Eyes Depeche Mode

Dead or Alive Come Home (With Me Baby) Dead or Alive

12 Inch Classics and Rare Tracks

12 Inch Classics and Rare Tracks Monopol Records 2006 DEA650699982

The Twins Time Will Tell The Twins

PopArt: The Hits

PopArt: The Hits WMG - PLG UK Catalog 2006 GBAYE0302223

Red Flag Give Me Your Hand Red Flag

Berlin No More Words Berlin

Go Feet Records

Go Feet Records 1982

Special Beat Service Go Feet Records 1982

The English Beat Save It For Later (Edge Remix)

The Singles 81-85

The Singles 81-85 Parlophone UK 2009 GBAYE8200063

Duran Duran Hold Back the Rain (12'' Remix) Duran Duran

Papa's Got a Brand New Pigbag - Single

Papa's Got a Brand New Pigbag - Single Fire Records 2009 Rock GBCKK1005028

Pigbag Papa's Got a Brand New Pigbag (12" Version) Pigbag

Re-Flex Praying to the Beat - [Remix] [12" Extended Version] François Craig, John Baxter, Paul Fishman, Roland Vaughan Kerridge

Bronski Beat Hit That Perfect Beat (12" Version) Bronski Beat

Once More Into The Bleach

Once More Into The Bleach Chrysalis\EMI Records (USA) 1988 USCH38900007

Blondie Heart of Glass Chris Stein, Deborah Harry

'Til Tuesday Looking Over My Shoulder 'Til Tuesday

New Order True Faith New Order

Book of Love Tubular Bells Book of Love

Actually: Further Listening 1987-1988 (2018 Remastered Version)

Actually: Further Listening 1987-1988 (2018 Remastered Version) Rhino 2018 GBAYE1700794

Pet Shop Boys What Have I Done to Deserve This? (feat. Dusty Springfield) [2018 Remastered Version] Pet Shop Boys

I Love My Radio - Single

I Love My Radio - Single WhiteLab Music 2021 GBLFP2198416

Taffy I Love My Radio Taffy

Living In Oblivion (Art of Mix)

Anything Box Living In Oblivion (Art of Mix)

The Ups and Downs

The Ups and Downs Ten Records

Stephen "Tin Tin” Duffy KISS ME

Ebn Ozn Aeiou Sometimes Y Ēbn-Ōzn

No. 10, Upping St.

No. 10, Upping St. Columbia 1987 USSM18600266

Big Audio Dynamite C'mon Every Beatbox Mick Jones, Don Letts