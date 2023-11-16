KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM

Nov 16, 2023 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM

Music

With Drew Bailey

7:00 AM
When In Rome - The Promise
When In Rome The Promise Clive Farrington, Andrew Mann, Floreale
The Promise UMG - Virgin Records Ltd GBAAA8800646
7:05 AM
Tears for Fears - Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Rhythm Scholar Remix)
Tears for Fears Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Rhythm Scholar Remix)
7:13 AM
Depeche Mode - World in My Eyes
Depeche Mode World in My Eyes Depeche Mode
Violator Warner Records 1989 Rock GBAJH9900189
7:16 AM
Dead or Alive - Come Home (With Me Baby)
Dead or Alive Come Home (With Me Baby) Dead or Alive
Evolution Epic 2003 Rock GBBBM8900011
7:18 AM
The Twins - Time Will Tell
The Twins Time Will Tell The Twins
12 Inch Classics and Rare Tracks Monopol Records 2006 DEA650699982
7:19 AM
Pet Shop Boys - Suburbia - 2003 Remaster
Pet Shop Boys Suburbia - 2003 Remaster Chris Lowe, Neil Tennant
PopArt: The Hits WMG - PLG UK Catalog 2006 GBAYE0302223
7:25 AM
Red Flag - Give Me Your Hand
Red Flag Give Me Your Hand Red Flag
Naïve Art Ryko/Rhino 1989 Rock USRY20514049
7:30 AM
Berlin - No More Words
Berlin No More Words Berlin
Ultimate Berlin Live F2K 1984 Rock USBT21045464
7:35 AM
Gary Numan - Cars (Ultimix Remix)
Gary Numan Cars (Ultimix Remix)
Ultimix Ultimix
7:37 AM
The English Beat - Save It For Later (Edge Remix)
The English Beat Save It For Later (Edge Remix)
Special Beat Service Go Feet Records 1982
7:41 AM
Adam Ant - Vive Le Rock
Adam Ant Vive Le Rock Adam Ant
Adam Ant:Super Hits Epic 1980 Rock GBBBN8500008
7:43 AM
Falco - Vienna Calling
Falco Vienna Calling Rob Bolland, Ferdinand Bolland
Greatest Hits Gig Records 2020 Rock ATB158500024
7:46 AM
Duran Duran - Hold Back the Rain (12'' Remix)
Duran Duran Hold Back the Rain (12'' Remix) Duran Duran
The Singles 81-85 Parlophone UK 2009 GBAYE8200063
7:52 AM
Pigbag - Papa's Got a Brand New Pigbag (12" Version)
Pigbag Papa's Got a Brand New Pigbag (12" Version) Pigbag
Papa's Got a Brand New Pigbag - Single Fire Records 2009 Rock GBCKK1005028
7:53 AM
Re-Flex - Praying to the Beat - [Remix] [12" Extended Version]
Re-Flex Praying to the Beat - [Remix] [12" Extended Version] François Craig, John Baxter, Paul Fishman, Roland Vaughan Kerridge
80's Synthwave WMG - PLG UK Catalog 2020 GBAYE1800197
7:57 AM
Bronski Beat - Hit That Perfect Beat (12" Version)
Bronski Beat Hit That Perfect Beat (12" Version) Bronski Beat
Truthdare Doubledare London Music Stream 1986 GBAAP0200028
7:58 AM
Blondie - Heart of Glass
Blondie Heart of Glass Chris Stein, Deborah Harry
Once More Into The Bleach Chrysalis\EMI Records (USA) 1988 USCH38900007
8:00 AM
'Til Tuesday - Looking Over My Shoulder
'Til Tuesday Looking Over My Shoulder 'Til Tuesday
Voices Carry (Expanded Edition) Epic/Legacy 1985 Rock USSM10027666
8:04 AM
New Order - True Faith
New Order True Faith New Order
Substance Rhino 1987 GBAAP0001118
8:10 AM
Book of Love - Tubular Bells
Book of Love Tubular Bells Book of Love
Lullaby Rhino/Warner Records 1988 Rock USWB10101540
8:15 AM
Pet Shop Boys - What Have I Done to Deserve This? (feat. Dusty Springfield) [2018 Remastered Version]
Pet Shop Boys What Have I Done to Deserve This? (feat. Dusty Springfield) [2018 Remastered Version] Pet Shop Boys
Actually: Further Listening 1987-1988 (2018 Remastered Version) Rhino 2018 GBAYE1700794
8:18 AM
Taffy - I Love My Radio
Taffy I Love My Radio Taffy
I Love My Radio - Single WhiteLab Music 2021 GBLFP2198416
8:22 AM
Anything Box - Living In Oblivion (Art of Mix)
Anything Box Living In Oblivion (Art of Mix)
Peace Epic
8:24 AM
Stephen "Tin Tin” Duffy - KISS ME
Stephen "Tin Tin” Duffy KISS ME
The Ups and Downs Ten Records
8:29 AM
Adam Ant - Strip (Edge Remix)
Adam Ant Strip (Edge Remix)
8:32 AM
Ebn Ozn - Aeiou Sometimes Y
Ebn Ozn Aeiou Sometimes Y Ēbn-Ōzn
Feeling Cavalier Rhino/Elektra 1984 USEE10608073
8:36 AM
Big Audio Dynamite - C'mon Every Beatbox
Big Audio Dynamite C'mon Every Beatbox Mick Jones, Don Letts
No. 10, Upping St. Columbia 1987 USSM18600266
8:39 AM
Eurythmics - Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) [Hot Remix]
Eurythmics Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) [Hot Remix] Eurythmics
Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) [Deluxe Edition] RCA Records Label 2005 Rock GBARL0300597
8:45 AM
Freestyle - It's Automatic
Freestyle It's Automatic Freestyle
Don't Stop the Rock Essential Media Group 2007 Rock USGZ20716693
8:48 AM
Kraftwerk - Numbers
Kraftwerk Numbers Kraftwerk
Computer World (Remastered) Rhino/Elektra 1987 Classical GB01A0900381
8:49 AM
Dead or Alive - You Spin Me 'Round (Like a Record)
Dead or Alive You Spin Me 'Round (Like a Record) Dead or Alive
4 Hits: Dead or Alive - EP Sony Music UK 2011 GBBBM8400015
8:53 AM
INXS - This Time
INXS This Time INXS
Listen Like Thieves Rhino Atlantic 1985 Rock USAT28600023
8:58 AM
Erasure - Chains Of Love
Erasure Chains Of Love Andy Bell, Vince Clarke
Rhino Hi-Five: Erasure Rhino/Warner Bros. 2005 GBAJH0000271