Nov 23, 2023 6:00 AM – 12:00 PM
With Trent Von
|8:44 AM
Bronski Beat Why? (Razormaid Class-X Mix)
The Age of Consent London
|8:40 AM
Frankie Goes to Hollywood Two Tribes (Annihilation Mix)
Welcome to the Pleasuredome Island
|8:36 AM
Kraftwerk Numbers Kraftwerk
Computer World (Remastered) Rhino/Elektra 1987 Classical GB01A0900381
|8:33 AM
Depeche Mode Behind the Wheel - Shep Pettibone Mix Depeche Mode
DMBX4 Venusnote Ltd. 2004 Rock GBAJH0400020
|8:28 AM
ABC Vanity Kills ABC
How to Be a Zillionaire (Remastered) EMI 2005 Rock GBF088590128
|8:25 AM
Thompson Twins We Are Detective Tom Bailey, Allanah Currie, Joseph Martin Leeway
Platinum & Gold Collection SME - Arista 2003 GBARK8300083
|8:20 AM
Stephen Duffy Icing On the Cake (Remix)
The Ups and Downs: A Very Beautiful Collection Virgin Catalogue 2008 GBAAA8500332
|8:16 AM
Duran Duran Is There Something I Should Know Duran Duran
Decade Parlophone UK 1989 Rock GBAYE8300057
|8:11 AM
Wham! Bad Boys Wham!
Fantastic Epic 1983 Rock GBBBM8300001
|8:08 AM
Cyndi Lauper Girls Just Want to Have Fun Cyndi Lauper
She's So Unusual: A 30th Anniversary Celebration (Deluxe Edition) Epic/Legacy 2014 Rock USSM18300548
|8:05 AM
DAF Pure Joy
1st Step to Heaven Virgin
|8:02 AM
Westworld Sonic Boom Boy Westworld
Beat Box Rock 'n' Roll - the Greatest Hits RCA Camden 1997 Rock GBARL8700040
|7:57 AM
The Human League (Keep Feeling) Fascination The Human League
Essential Virgin 2011 Rock GBAAA8300027
|7:55 AM
Jesus Jones International Bright Young Thing (Phil Harding 12'' Mix) Jesus Jones
Doubt RT Industries 2007 Rock GBAYE9000442
|7:49 AM
Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five White Lines (Don't Do It) Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five
Kings of the Streets - The Definitive Anthology Castle Communications 2010 GBAJE0401791
|7:46 AM
The Icicle Works Birds Fly (Live Town & Country Club)
Live At The Town and Country Club - 1986 Beggars Banquet 2011 GBAZP1100077
|7:41 AM
Vitamin Z Burning Flame
Rites of Passage Geffen 1984
|7:35 AM
Depeche Mode Never Let Me Down Again
The Best of Depeche Mode, Vol. 1 (Deluxe Version) Sire/Reprise 2006 GBAJH0602212
|7:32 AM
New Order Touched By The Hand of God (Razormaid Remix)
The Best of New Order Rhino 1994
|7:30 AM
Yazoo State Farm Yazoo
Only Yazoo - The Best of Yazoo Mute, a BMG Company 1999 GBAJH9600235
|7:27 AM
David Bowie Fashion David Bowie
Best of Bowie Rhino 2002 Rock USJT10200036
|7:24 AM
Oingo Boingo Pain
Dead Man's Party I.R.S. 1985
|7:20 AM
Thompson Twins Don't Mess With Doctor Dream Alannah Currie, Joseph Martin Leeway, Thomas Alexander Bailey
The Greatest Hits SME - RCA Camden 1996 GBARK8500012
|7:17 AM
Duran Duran Notorious - 45 Mix;2010 Remastered Version Nick Rhodes, Simon Le Bon, Roger Taylor
Notorious Parlophone UK 1986 Rock GBAYE9802245
|7:15 AM
Simple Minds All the Things She Said Simple Minds
Celebrate Greatest Hits Virgin Catalogue 2013 Rock GBAAA0200625
|7:12 AM
Howard Jones Things Can Only Get Better Howard Jones
Best 1983-2017 Cherry Red Records 2017 Rock GBAHS0200071
|7:09 AM
The Blow Monkeys Digging Your Scene (Ultimix)
Animal Magic Polydor 1986
|7:05 AM
Erasure Heavenly Action (12'' Mix) Erasure
Singles - EBX1 Mute, a BMG Company 1999 Rock GBAJH9900086
|7:01 AM
Electronic Feel Every Beat Electronic
Electronic Warner Records 1991 Rock USWB10002146
|6:55 AM
Marc Almond Tears Run Rings (Edge Remix)
Tenement Symphony Some Bizzare Records 1988
|6:52 AM
Rita Mitsuko Marcia Bella
The No Comprendo Virgin Records 1984
|6:48 AM
Stop Wake Up Stop
The Latin Connection TSR Records 1989 US83Y0552612
|6:45 AM
The B-52's Summer of Love The B-52's
Bouncing Off the Satellites Rhino/Warner Records 1986 Rock USWB11400607
|6:41 AM
Michael Bow Love And Devotion
Love and Devotion Polygram Records 1989
|6:37 AM
Divine Native Love (Step By Step) (Hot Classics Remix)
The Story So Far Wea International Records 1982
|6:35 AM
Donna Summer I Feel Love (Razormaid MIx)
I Feel Love (Razormaid Mix)
|6:28 AM
Pet Shop Boys Where the Streets Have No Name (I Can't Take My Eyes Off You) Pet Shop Boys
Behaviour: Further Listening 1990-1991 (Deluxe Edition) [2018 Remaster] Rhino/Parlophone 2001 GBAYE1701055
|6:23 AM
Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark We Love You - 12'' Version
The Best Of Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark UMG - Virgin Records 1988 Rock GBAAA8600240
|6:21 AM
New Order Fine Time New Order
Technique WM UK 1989 GBAAP1500222
|6:16 AM
Boney M. Young, Free and Single - 7" Version F. Farian
Eye Dance SME - Sony Music Catalog 1985 DED168500001
|6:12 AM
Erasure Star Erasure
Erasure: Pop Deluxe Box (Audio Version) Rhino/Warner Records 2009 Rock USRHD0900087
|6:09 AM
Depeche Mode Just Can't Get Enough Depeche Mode
Catching Up with Depeche Mode Rhino/Warner Records 1989 Rock USRE10901681
|6:07 AM
Anything Box Jubilation (This Thing Called Life)
Peace Epic Records 1989
|6:00 AM
ABC Be Near Me (Hot Tracks Remix)
The Lexicon of Love II Mercury Records 1985