KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM

C89.5 - Seattle's Home for Dance

A broadcast service of Seattle Public Schools

KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM

Save The Wave

Nov 23, 2023 6:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Music

With Trent Von

8:44 AM
Bronski Beat - Why? (Razormaid Class-X Mix)
Bronski Beat Why? (Razormaid Class-X Mix)
The Age of Consent London
8:40 AM
Frankie Goes to Hollywood - Two Tribes (Annihilation Mix)
Frankie Goes to Hollywood Two Tribes (Annihilation Mix)
Welcome to the Pleasuredome Island
8:36 AM
Kraftwerk - Numbers
Kraftwerk Numbers Kraftwerk
Computer World (Remastered) Rhino/Elektra 1987 Classical GB01A0900381
8:33 AM
Depeche Mode - Behind the Wheel - Shep Pettibone Mix
Depeche Mode Behind the Wheel - Shep Pettibone Mix Depeche Mode
DMBX4 Venusnote Ltd. 2004 Rock GBAJH0400020
8:28 AM
ABC - Vanity Kills
ABC Vanity Kills ABC
How to Be a Zillionaire (Remastered) EMI 2005 Rock GBF088590128
8:25 AM
Thompson Twins - We Are Detective
Thompson Twins We Are Detective Tom Bailey, Allanah Currie, Joseph Martin Leeway
Platinum & Gold Collection SME - Arista 2003 GBARK8300083
8:20 AM
Stephen Duffy - Icing On the Cake (Remix)
Stephen Duffy Icing On the Cake (Remix)
The Ups and Downs: A Very Beautiful Collection Virgin Catalogue 2008 GBAAA8500332
8:16 AM
Duran Duran - Is There Something I Should Know
Duran Duran Is There Something I Should Know Duran Duran
Decade Parlophone UK 1989 Rock GBAYE8300057
8:11 AM
Wham! - Bad Boys
Wham! Bad Boys Wham!
Fantastic Epic 1983 Rock GBBBM8300001
8:08 AM
Cyndi Lauper - Girls Just Want to Have Fun
Cyndi Lauper Girls Just Want to Have Fun Cyndi Lauper
She's So Unusual: A 30th Anniversary Celebration (Deluxe Edition) Epic/Legacy 2014 Rock USSM18300548
8:05 AM
DAF - Pure Joy
DAF Pure Joy
1st Step to Heaven Virgin
8:02 AM
Westworld - Sonic Boom Boy
Westworld Sonic Boom Boy Westworld
Beat Box Rock 'n' Roll - the Greatest Hits RCA Camden 1997 Rock GBARL8700040
7:57 AM
The Human League - (Keep Feeling) Fascination
The Human League (Keep Feeling) Fascination The Human League
Essential Virgin 2011 Rock GBAAA8300027
7:55 AM
Jesus Jones - International Bright Young Thing (Phil Harding 12'' Mix)
Jesus Jones International Bright Young Thing (Phil Harding 12'' Mix) Jesus Jones
Doubt RT Industries 2007 Rock GBAYE9000442
7:49 AM
Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five - White Lines (Don't Do It)
Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five White Lines (Don't Do It) Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five
Kings of the Streets - The Definitive Anthology Castle Communications 2010 GBAJE0401791
7:46 AM
The Icicle Works - Birds Fly (Live Town & Country Club)
The Icicle Works Birds Fly (Live Town & Country Club)
Live At The Town and Country Club - 1986 Beggars Banquet 2011 GBAZP1100077
7:41 AM
Vitamin Z - Burning Flame
Vitamin Z Burning Flame
Rites of Passage Geffen 1984
7:35 AM
Depeche Mode - Never Let Me Down Again
Depeche Mode Never Let Me Down Again
The Best of Depeche Mode, Vol. 1 (Deluxe Version) Sire/Reprise 2006 GBAJH0602212
7:32 AM
New Order - Touched By The Hand of God (Razormaid Remix)
New Order Touched By The Hand of God (Razormaid Remix)
The Best of New Order Rhino 1994
7:30 AM
Yazoo - State Farm
Yazoo State Farm Yazoo
Only Yazoo - The Best of Yazoo Mute, a BMG Company 1999 GBAJH9600235
7:27 AM
David Bowie - Fashion
David Bowie Fashion David Bowie
Best of Bowie Rhino 2002 Rock USJT10200036
7:24 AM
Oingo Boingo - Pain
Oingo Boingo Pain
Dead Man's Party I.R.S. 1985
7:20 AM
Thompson Twins - Don't Mess With Doctor Dream
Thompson Twins Don't Mess With Doctor Dream Alannah Currie, Joseph Martin Leeway, Thomas Alexander Bailey
The Greatest Hits SME - RCA Camden 1996 GBARK8500012
7:17 AM
Duran Duran - Notorious - 45 Mix;2010 Remastered Version
Duran Duran Notorious - 45 Mix;2010 Remastered Version Nick Rhodes, Simon Le Bon, Roger Taylor
Notorious Parlophone UK 1986 Rock GBAYE9802245
7:15 AM
Simple Minds - All the Things She Said
Simple Minds All the Things She Said Simple Minds
Celebrate Greatest Hits Virgin Catalogue 2013 Rock GBAAA0200625
7:12 AM
Howard Jones - Things Can Only Get Better
Howard Jones Things Can Only Get Better Howard Jones
Best 1983-2017 Cherry Red Records 2017 Rock GBAHS0200071
7:09 AM
The Blow Monkeys - Digging Your Scene (Ultimix)
The Blow Monkeys Digging Your Scene (Ultimix)
Animal Magic Polydor 1986
7:05 AM
Erasure - Heavenly Action (12'' Mix)
Erasure Heavenly Action (12'' Mix) Erasure
Singles - EBX1 Mute, a BMG Company 1999 Rock GBAJH9900086
7:01 AM
Electronic - Feel Every Beat
Electronic Feel Every Beat Electronic
Electronic Warner Records 1991 Rock USWB10002146
6:55 AM
Marc Almond - Tears Run Rings (Edge Remix)
Marc Almond Tears Run Rings (Edge Remix)
Tenement Symphony Some Bizzare Records 1988
6:52 AM
Rita Mitsuko - Marcia Bella
Rita Mitsuko Marcia Bella
The No Comprendo Virgin Records 1984
6:48 AM
Stop - Wake Up
Stop Wake Up Stop
The Latin Connection TSR Records 1989 US83Y0552612
6:45 AM
The B-52's - Summer of Love
The B-52's Summer of Love The B-52's
Bouncing Off the Satellites Rhino/Warner Records 1986 Rock USWB11400607
6:41 AM
Michael Bow - Love And Devotion
Michael Bow Love And Devotion
Love and Devotion Polygram Records 1989
6:37 AM
Divine - Native Love (Step By Step) (Hot Classics Remix)
Divine Native Love (Step By Step) (Hot Classics Remix)
The Story So Far Wea International Records 1982
6:35 AM
Donna Summer - I Feel Love (Razormaid MIx)
Donna Summer I Feel Love (Razormaid MIx)
I Feel Love (Razormaid Mix)
6:28 AM
Pet Shop Boys - Where the Streets Have No Name (I Can't Take My Eyes Off You)
Pet Shop Boys Where the Streets Have No Name (I Can't Take My Eyes Off You) Pet Shop Boys
Behaviour: Further Listening 1990-1991 (Deluxe Edition) [2018 Remaster] Rhino/Parlophone 2001 GBAYE1701055
6:23 AM
Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark - We Love You - 12'' Version
Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark We Love You - 12'' Version
The Best Of Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark UMG - Virgin Records 1988 Rock GBAAA8600240
6:21 AM
New Order - Fine Time
New Order Fine Time New Order
Technique WM UK 1989 GBAAP1500222
6:16 AM
Boney M. - Young, Free and Single - 7" Version
Boney M. Young, Free and Single - 7" Version F. Farian
Eye Dance SME - Sony Music Catalog 1985 DED168500001
6:12 AM
Erasure - Star
Erasure Star Erasure
Erasure: Pop Deluxe Box (Audio Version) Rhino/Warner Records 2009 Rock USRHD0900087
6:09 AM
Depeche Mode - Just Can't Get Enough
Depeche Mode Just Can't Get Enough Depeche Mode
Catching Up with Depeche Mode Rhino/Warner Records 1989 Rock USRE10901681
6:07 AM
Anything Box - Jubilation (This Thing Called Life)
Anything Box Jubilation (This Thing Called Life)
Peace Epic Records 1989
6:00 AM
ABC - Be Near Me (Hot Tracks Remix)
ABC Be Near Me (Hot Tracks Remix)
The Lexicon of Love II Mercury Records 1985