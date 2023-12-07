KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM
C89.5 - Seattle's Home for Dance
A broadcast service of Seattle Public Schools
Save The Wave
Dec 7, 2023 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM
Music
With Trent Von
|7:00 AM
|
INXS New Sensation INXS
HOPE - EP Rhino Atlantic 2022 Rock USAT29901631
|7:03 AM
|
Bomb the Bass Beat Dis - 7" US Mix Bomb the Bass
Into the Dragon Sony Music Entertainment 2010 Rock GBBBM8801001
|7:06 AM
|
Edelweiss Bring Me Edelweiss Edelweiss
Wonderful World of Edelweiss Bingoboys 1992 ATR980000192
|7:11 AM
|
Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark Secret Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark
Messages - Greatest Hits Virgin Catalogue 2008 Rock GBAAA8500227
|7:15 AM
|
Blancmange Lose Your Love
Happy Families London 1982
|7:19 AM
|
The Human League Love Action (I Believe In Love) The Human League
Essential Virgin 2011 Rock GBAAA8100002
|7:23 AM
|
Bananarama I Heard a Rumour Bananarama
The Greatest Hits Collection (Collector Edition) London Records (Because Ltd) 2017 GBAAP9600096
|7:26 AM
|
New Order Bizarre Love Triangle New Order
Brotherhood WM UK 1986 GBAAP1500209
|7:30 AM
|
Depeche Mode Happiest Girl (BE-Love Remix)
Mute
|7:35 AM
|
Red Flag Russian Radio Red Flag
Naïve Art Ryko/Rhino 1989 Rock USRY20514048
|7:38 AM
|
Erasure Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! Erasure
Abba-Esque - EP Mute, a BMG Company 1992 GBAJH9900095
|7:43 AM
|
Naked Eyes Always Something There to Remind Me Naked Eyes
Fumbling With the Covers Oglio Entertainment 2007 Rock USOEG0783210
|7:49 AM
|
Red Rockers China Red Rockers
Good As Gold Columbia 1983 USSM18300875
|7:50 AM
|
A Flock of Seagulls Space Age Love Song A Flock of Seagulls
A Flock of Seagulls Jive 1981 Rock GBAHK9500311
|7:53 AM
|
Pet Shop Boys West End Girls - 2001 Remaster Chris Lowe, Neil Tennant
All Time Classics Parlophone UK 2020 GBAYE0100001
|7:56 AM
|
Blondie Heart of Glass Chris Stein, Deborah Harry
Once More Into The Bleach Chrysalis\EMI Records (USA) 1988 USCH38900007
|7:57 AM
|
ABC Vanity Kills
How to Be a Zillionaire EMI 1985 Rock GBF088590128
|8:01 AM
|
Limahl Never Ending Story (12'' Dance Mix) Limahl
Never Ending Story - EP Warner Music Group - X5 Music Group 2019 GBAYE8400170
|8:04 AM
|
Erasure La La La Erasure
Singles: EBX4 Mute, a BMG Company 2018 Rock GBAJH0100250
|8:07 AM
|
Marc Almond The Desperate Hours (Flamingo Remix)
The Lover Within Virgin 1988
|8:12 AM
|
Hubert Kah It's Me, Cathy (Follow My Heart) [7" Version] Hubert Kah
The Very Best of Hubert Kah (Curated By Blank & Jones) Soundcolours 2014 DEGE91400059
|8:15 AM
|
A Flock of Seagulls Wishing (If I Had a Photograph of You) A Flock of Seagulls
Listen Legacy Recordings 1983 GBAHK9500301
|8:19 AM
|
The Psychedelic Furs The Ghost In You The Psychedelic Furs
All of This and Nothing Columbia 1988 Rock GBBBN8400013
|8:22 AM
|
Altered Images Don't Talk to Me About Love Altered Images
Altered Images: The Collection Sony Music UK 2010 Rock GBBBM8300024
|8:25 AM
|
Book of Love Boy Book of Love
Book of Love Sire/Warner Records 1988 Rock USRE10100038
|8:25 AM
|
Book of Love Boy (Album Version) Ted Ottaviano
Book Of Love Sire/Warner Bros. 2009 USRH11603498
|8:28 AM
|
Dead or Alive Lover Come Back (To Me) Dead or Alive
Youthquake Epic 1985 Rock GBBBM9999981
|8:33 AM
|
Celebrate the Nun Will You Be There (Nu Nu Mix)
Meanwhile Metronome
|8:37 AM
|
Desireless Voyage voyage Desireless
François Choice Of Music 2001 World DEQ858600201
|8:43 AM
|
Eurythmics Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) [Hot Remix] Eurythmics
Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) [Deluxe Edition] RCA Records Label 2005 Rock GBARL0300597
|8:48 AM
|
Duran Duran Hungry Like the Wolf (Night Version) Duran Duran
Strange Behaviour Parlophone UK 1999 Rock GBAYE9802243
|8:51 AM
|
Depeche Mode Just Can't Get Enough Depeche Mode
Speak & Spell (Deluxe Edition) Rhino/Warner Records 2006 Rock GBAJH0600205
|8:52 AM
|
Boney M. Young, Free and Single Farian, I. Spagna, Ottavio Bacciocci
Boney M. - 2 in 1 (In The Mix/The Best 12inch Versions) SME - Sony Music Catalog 2012 DEC738500060