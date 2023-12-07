KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM

Save The Wave

Dec 7, 2023 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM

Music

With Trent Von

7:00 AM
INXS - New Sensation
INXS New Sensation INXS
HOPE - EP Rhino Atlantic 2022 Rock USAT29901631
7:03 AM
Bomb the Bass - Beat Dis - 7" US Mix
Bomb the Bass Beat Dis - 7" US Mix Bomb the Bass
Into the Dragon Sony Music Entertainment 2010 Rock GBBBM8801001
7:06 AM
Edelweiss - Bring Me Edelweiss
Edelweiss Bring Me Edelweiss Edelweiss
Wonderful World of Edelweiss Bingoboys 1992 ATR980000192
7:11 AM
Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark - Secret
Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark Secret Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark
Messages - Greatest Hits Virgin Catalogue 2008 Rock GBAAA8500227
7:15 AM
Blancmange - Lose Your Love
Blancmange Lose Your Love
Happy Families London 1982
7:19 AM
The Human League - Love Action (I Believe In Love)
The Human League Love Action (I Believe In Love) The Human League
Essential Virgin 2011 Rock GBAAA8100002
7:23 AM
Bananarama - I Heard a Rumour
Bananarama I Heard a Rumour Bananarama
The Greatest Hits Collection (Collector Edition) London Records (Because Ltd) 2017 GBAAP9600096
7:26 AM
New Order - Bizarre Love Triangle
New Order Bizarre Love Triangle New Order
Brotherhood WM UK 1986 GBAAP1500209
7:30 AM
Depeche Mode - Happiest Girl (BE-Love Remix)
Depeche Mode Happiest Girl (BE-Love Remix)
Mute
7:35 AM
Red Flag - Russian Radio
Red Flag Russian Radio Red Flag
Naïve Art Ryko/Rhino 1989 Rock USRY20514048
7:38 AM
Erasure - Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!
Erasure Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! Erasure
Abba-Esque - EP Mute, a BMG Company 1992 GBAJH9900095
7:43 AM
Naked Eyes - Always Something There to Remind Me
Naked Eyes Always Something There to Remind Me Naked Eyes
Fumbling With the Covers Oglio Entertainment 2007 Rock USOEG0783210
7:49 AM
Red Rockers - China
Red Rockers China Red Rockers
Good As Gold Columbia 1983 USSM18300875
7:50 AM
A Flock of Seagulls - Space Age Love Song
A Flock of Seagulls Space Age Love Song A Flock of Seagulls
A Flock of Seagulls Jive 1981 Rock GBAHK9500311
7:53 AM
Pet Shop Boys - West End Girls - 2001 Remaster
Pet Shop Boys West End Girls - 2001 Remaster Chris Lowe, Neil Tennant
All Time Classics Parlophone UK 2020 GBAYE0100001
7:56 AM
Blondie - Heart of Glass
Blondie Heart of Glass Chris Stein, Deborah Harry
Once More Into The Bleach Chrysalis\EMI Records (USA) 1988 USCH38900007
7:57 AM
ABC - Vanity Kills
ABC Vanity Kills
How to Be a Zillionaire EMI 1985 Rock GBF088590128
8:01 AM
Limahl - Never Ending Story (12'' Dance Mix)
Limahl Never Ending Story (12'' Dance Mix) Limahl
Never Ending Story - EP Warner Music Group - X5 Music Group 2019 GBAYE8400170
8:04 AM
Erasure - La La La
Erasure La La La Erasure
Singles: EBX4 Mute, a BMG Company 2018 Rock GBAJH0100250
8:07 AM
Marc Almond - The Desperate Hours (Flamingo Remix)
Marc Almond The Desperate Hours (Flamingo Remix)
The Lover Within Virgin 1988
8:12 AM
Hubert Kah - It's Me, Cathy (Follow My Heart) [7" Version]
Hubert Kah It's Me, Cathy (Follow My Heart) [7" Version] Hubert Kah
The Very Best of Hubert Kah (Curated By Blank & Jones) Soundcolours 2014 DEGE91400059
8:15 AM
A Flock of Seagulls - Wishing (If I Had a Photograph of You)
A Flock of Seagulls Wishing (If I Had a Photograph of You) A Flock of Seagulls
Listen Legacy Recordings 1983 GBAHK9500301
8:19 AM
The Psychedelic Furs - The Ghost In You
The Psychedelic Furs The Ghost In You The Psychedelic Furs
All of This and Nothing Columbia 1988 Rock GBBBN8400013
8:22 AM
Altered Images - Don't Talk to Me About Love
Altered Images Don't Talk to Me About Love Altered Images
Altered Images: The Collection Sony Music UK 2010 Rock GBBBM8300024
8:25 AM
Book of Love - Boy
Book of Love Boy Book of Love
Book of Love Sire/Warner Records 1988 Rock USRE10100038
8:25 AM
Book of Love - Boy (Album Version)
Book of Love Boy (Album Version) Ted Ottaviano
Book Of Love Sire/Warner Bros. 2009 USRH11603498
8:28 AM
Dead or Alive - Lover Come Back (To Me)
Dead or Alive Lover Come Back (To Me) Dead or Alive
Youthquake Epic 1985 Rock GBBBM9999981
8:33 AM
Celebrate the Nun - Will You Be There (Nu Nu Mix)
Celebrate the Nun Will You Be There (Nu Nu Mix)
Meanwhile Metronome
8:37 AM
Desireless - Voyage voyage
Desireless Voyage voyage Desireless
François Choice Of Music 2001 World DEQ858600201
8:43 AM
Eurythmics - Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) [Hot Remix]
Eurythmics Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) [Hot Remix] Eurythmics
Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) [Deluxe Edition] RCA Records Label 2005 Rock GBARL0300597
8:48 AM
Duran Duran - Hungry Like the Wolf (Night Version)
Duran Duran Hungry Like the Wolf (Night Version) Duran Duran
Strange Behaviour Parlophone UK 1999 Rock GBAYE9802243
8:51 AM
Depeche Mode - Just Can't Get Enough
Depeche Mode Just Can't Get Enough Depeche Mode
Speak & Spell (Deluxe Edition) Rhino/Warner Records 2006 Rock GBAJH0600205
8:52 AM
Boney M. - Young, Free and Single
Boney M. Young, Free and Single Farian, I. Spagna, Ottavio Bacciocci
Boney M. - 2 in 1 (In The Mix/The Best 12inch Versions) SME - Sony Music Catalog 2012 DEC738500060