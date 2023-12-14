KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM
C89.5 - Seattle's Home for Dance
A broadcast service of Seattle Public Schools
Save The Wave
Dec 14, 2023 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM
Music
With Trent Von
|7:00 AM
|
C.C.C.P. American Soviets C.C.C.P.
CCCP - Single SAAL 600 2018 QM4TW1827833
|7:03 AM
|
Micro Chip League New York Micro Chip League
Code Numbers (+ bonus track) Westside Music 1987 Industrial US27M7723004
|7:05 AM
|
Modern Trouble Fly To Moscow
Another Side of Mike Mareen 3 (Deluxe Edition) Night N Day Records 2019 DEP551910526
|7:09 AM
|
M & H Band Popcorn (ButterMix)
Popcorn / Hey Little Girl ZYX 1979
|7:11 AM
|
Blur Girls And Boys - Pet Shop Boys 12'' Remix Alex James, Damon Albarn, Dave Rowntree, Graham Coxon
RMX - curated by Blank & Jones EMM 2011 GBAYE9400425
|7:11 AM
|
Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark Brides Of Frankenstein - Mix
so80s presents Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (curated by Blank & Jones) Virgin 2011 GBAAA9100327
|7:21 AM
|
The Human League Heart Like A Wheel (Razormaid Remix)
Crash A&M
|7:24 AM
|
Blancmange Blind Vision Blancmange
Mange Tout (Deluxe Edition) London Music Stream 2018 GBF098400030
|7:27 AM
|
Tears For Fears Pale Shelter - Long Version Roland Orzabal
The Hurting (Super Deluxe Edition) UMG - Virgin EMI 1983 GBF088200874
|7:31 AM
|
Ministry I Wanted to Tell Her Ministry
With Sympathy Arista 1983 Rock USAR18300140
|7:33 AM
|
Depeche Mode Strangelove Depeche Mode
Music for the Masses Venusnote Ltd. 1987 Rock GBAJH9900253
|7:36 AM
|
Cube Love'S Taboo (Original 12" Version) Cube
Love'S Taboo - Single Nocolors 1986 ITA891200029
|7:39 AM
|
Culture Club Miss Me Blind Culture Club
All the Best (Remastered) Virgin 2012 Rock GBAAA0201017
|7:44 AM
|
Book of Love Tubular Bells Book of Love
Lullaby Rhino/Warner Records 1988 Rock USWB10101540
|7:47 AM
|
Madness Our House Madness
Total Madness Union Square Music 2009 GBHVK0900444
|7:50 AM
|
Duran Duran My Own Way (Night Version) Duran Duran
Rio (Collectors Edition) Parlophone UK 2009 Rock GBAYE0901100
|7:54 AM
|
Les Rita Mitsouko & Sparks Singing in the Shower
Best of & Raretés Because Music 2019 Rock FRZ188800070
|7:57 AM
|
Electronic Getting Away With It Electronic
Electronic Warner Records 1991 Rock USWB10002142
|8:02 AM
|
Depeche Mode Route 66/Behind The Wheel [Megamix] Robert William Troup
Route 66/Behind The Wheel [Megamix] WMG - Reprise GBAJH0403126
|8:06 AM
|
Yello Oh Yeah
Stella (Deluxe Edition) Polydor 2005 Rock DEUM70500258
|8:08 AM
|
Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark We Love You
The Pacific Age Virgin Records 1986 Rock GBAAA8600239
|8:12 AM
|
Sparks Music That You Can Dance To Sparks
Music That You Can Dance To Curb Records, Inc. 1986 Rock USCP50302048
|8:16 AM
|
New Order The Perfect Kiss New Order
Total WM UK 2011 GBCRL1100217
|8:20 AM
|
Alphaville Forever Young (Remaster) Alphaville
Forever Young (Super Deluxe) [Remaster] WM Germany 1984 DEA621800676
|8:25 AM
|
Duran Duran Girls On Film Duran Duran
Decade Parlophone UK 1989 Rock GBAYE8100039
|8:31 AM
|
Adam Ant Vive Le Rock Adam Ant
Adam Ant:Super Hits Epic 1980 Rock GBBBN8500008
|8:34 AM
|
Falco Vienna Calling (Metternich Arrival Mix) Falco
Vienna Calling EP Ariola 1985 ATB150300066
|8:39 AM
|
Frankie Goes to Hollywood Two Tribes (Annihilation) Frankie Goes to Hollywood
Two Tribes Salvo 2014 Rock GBAHW0900005
|8:43 AM
|
Eurythmics Would I Lie to You? Eurythmics
Be Yourself Tonight RCA Records Label 1985 GBARL8500016
|8:46 AM
|
Flesh for Lulu Postcards from Paradise Flesh for Lulu
Long Live the New Flesh Beggars Banquet 2007 Rock GBAZP8700227
|8:49 AM
|
Berlin No More Words (Dance Remix)
Love Life Geffen
|8:51 AM
|
Trans-X Living On Video Trans-X
Living On Video Unidisc Music Inc. 1983 CAU118301773
|8:52 AM
|
Thompson Twins Lies Thompson Twins
Quick Step and Side Kick BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd. 1984 GBARK8300015
|8:56 AM
|
A Flock of Seagulls Space Age Love Song A Flock of Seagulls
A Flock of Seagulls Jive 1981 Rock GBAHK9500311