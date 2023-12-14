KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM

Dec 14, 2023 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM

With Trent Von

7:00 AM
C.C.C.P. - American Soviets
C.C.C.P. American Soviets C.C.C.P.
CCCP - Single SAAL 600 2018 QM4TW1827833
7:03 AM
Micro Chip League - New York
Micro Chip League New York Micro Chip League
Code Numbers (+ bonus track) Westside Music 1987 Industrial US27M7723004
7:05 AM
Modern Trouble - Fly To Moscow
Modern Trouble Fly To Moscow
Another Side of Mike Mareen 3 (Deluxe Edition) Night N Day Records 2019 DEP551910526
7:09 AM
M & H Band - Popcorn (ButterMix)
M & H Band Popcorn (ButterMix)
Popcorn / Hey Little Girl ZYX 1979
7:11 AM
Blur - Girls And Boys - Pet Shop Boys 12'' Remix
Blur Girls And Boys - Pet Shop Boys 12'' Remix Alex James, Damon Albarn, Dave Rowntree, Graham Coxon
RMX - curated by Blank & Jones EMM 2011 GBAYE9400425
7:11 AM
Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark - Brides Of Frankenstein - Mix
Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark Brides Of Frankenstein - Mix
so80s presents Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (curated by Blank & Jones) Virgin 2011 GBAAA9100327
7:21 AM
The Human League - Heart Like A Wheel (Razormaid Remix)
The Human League Heart Like A Wheel (Razormaid Remix)
Crash A&M
7:24 AM
Blancmange - Blind Vision
Blancmange Blind Vision Blancmange
Mange Tout (Deluxe Edition) London Music Stream 2018 GBF098400030
7:27 AM
Tears For Fears - Pale Shelter - Long Version
Tears For Fears Pale Shelter - Long Version Roland Orzabal
The Hurting (Super Deluxe Edition) UMG - Virgin EMI 1983 GBF088200874
7:31 AM
Ministry - I Wanted to Tell Her
Ministry I Wanted to Tell Her Ministry
With Sympathy Arista 1983 Rock USAR18300140
7:33 AM
Depeche Mode - Strangelove
Depeche Mode Strangelove Depeche Mode
Music for the Masses Venusnote Ltd. 1987 Rock GBAJH9900253
7:36 AM
Cube - Love'S Taboo (Original 12" Version)
Cube Love'S Taboo (Original 12" Version) Cube
Love'S Taboo - Single Nocolors 1986 ITA891200029
7:39 AM
Culture Club - Miss Me Blind
Culture Club Miss Me Blind Culture Club
All the Best (Remastered) Virgin 2012 Rock GBAAA0201017
7:44 AM
Book of Love - Tubular Bells
Book of Love Tubular Bells Book of Love
Lullaby Rhino/Warner Records 1988 Rock USWB10101540
7:47 AM
Madness - Our House
Madness Our House Madness
Total Madness Union Square Music 2009 GBHVK0900444
7:50 AM
Duran Duran - My Own Way (Night Version)
Duran Duran My Own Way (Night Version) Duran Duran
Rio (Collectors Edition) Parlophone UK 2009 Rock GBAYE0901100
7:54 AM
Les Rita Mitsouko & Sparks - Singing in the Shower
Les Rita Mitsouko & Sparks Singing in the Shower
Best of & Raretés Because Music 2019 Rock FRZ188800070
7:57 AM
Electronic - Getting Away With It
Electronic Getting Away With It Electronic
Electronic Warner Records 1991 Rock USWB10002142
8:02 AM
Depeche Mode - Route 66/Behind The Wheel [Megamix]
Depeche Mode Route 66/Behind The Wheel [Megamix] Robert William Troup
Route 66/Behind The Wheel [Megamix] WMG - Reprise GBAJH0403126
8:06 AM
Yello - Oh Yeah
Yello Oh Yeah
Stella (Deluxe Edition) Polydor 2005 Rock DEUM70500258
8:08 AM
Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark - We Love You
Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark We Love You
The Pacific Age Virgin Records 1986 Rock GBAAA8600239
8:12 AM
Sparks - Music That You Can Dance To
Sparks Music That You Can Dance To Sparks
Music That You Can Dance To Curb Records, Inc. 1986 Rock USCP50302048
8:16 AM
New Order - The Perfect Kiss
New Order The Perfect Kiss New Order
Total WM UK 2011 GBCRL1100217
8:20 AM
Alphaville - Forever Young (Remaster)
Alphaville Forever Young (Remaster) Alphaville
Forever Young (Super Deluxe) [Remaster] WM Germany 1984 DEA621800676
8:25 AM
Duran Duran - Girls On Film
Duran Duran Girls On Film Duran Duran
Decade Parlophone UK 1989 Rock GBAYE8100039
8:31 AM
Adam Ant - Vive Le Rock
Adam Ant Vive Le Rock Adam Ant
Adam Ant:Super Hits Epic 1980 Rock GBBBN8500008
8:34 AM
Falco - Vienna Calling (Metternich Arrival Mix)
Falco Vienna Calling (Metternich Arrival Mix) Falco
Vienna Calling EP Ariola 1985 ATB150300066
8:39 AM
Frankie Goes to Hollywood - Two Tribes (Annihilation)
Frankie Goes to Hollywood Two Tribes (Annihilation) Frankie Goes to Hollywood
Two Tribes Salvo 2014 Rock GBAHW0900005
8:43 AM
Eurythmics - Would I Lie to You?
Eurythmics Would I Lie to You? Eurythmics
Be Yourself Tonight RCA Records Label 1985 GBARL8500016
8:46 AM
Flesh for Lulu - Postcards from Paradise
Flesh for Lulu Postcards from Paradise Flesh for Lulu
Long Live the New Flesh Beggars Banquet 2007 Rock GBAZP8700227
8:49 AM
Berlin - No More Words (Dance Remix)
Berlin No More Words (Dance Remix)
Love Life Geffen
8:51 AM
Trans-X - Living On Video
Trans-X Living On Video Trans-X
Living On Video Unidisc Music Inc. 1983 CAU118301773
8:52 AM
Thompson Twins - Lies
Thompson Twins Lies Thompson Twins
Quick Step and Side Kick BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd. 1984 GBARK8300015
8:56 AM
A Flock of Seagulls - Space Age Love Song
A Flock of Seagulls Space Age Love Song A Flock of Seagulls
A Flock of Seagulls Jive 1981 Rock GBAHK9500311