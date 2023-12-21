KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM
Dec 21, 2023 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM
Music
With Trent Von
|7:00 AM
|
Wang Chung Dance Hall Days Wang Chung
Orchesography August Day 2019 Classical GBHCD1721946
|7:05 AM
|
Nina Hagen New York, New York
Party Monster Universal Music 2003 NLB638320001
|7:10 AM
|
Depeche Mode Never Let Me Down Again Depeche Mode
Music for the Masses (Deluxe Edition) Rhino/Warner Records 2006 Rock GBAJH0600228
|7:15 AM
|
Love and Money Candybar Express Love and Money
All You Need Is.... Love & Money 1986 Rock GBMJG2316596
|7:18 AM
|
Duran Duran Notorious Duran Duran
Decade Parlophone UK 1989 Rock GBAYE8600100
|7:21 AM
|
Howard Jones Things Can Only Get Better Howard Jones
Dream Into Action (Remastered Edition) D-TOX Records 2010 GBBZZ1000223
|7:24 AM
|
Ministry Work for Love Ministry
With Sympathy Arista 1983 Rock USAR18300141
|7:26 AM
|
Thompson Twins The Gap Thompson Twins
Into the Gap BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd. 1984 GBARK8400013
|7:32 AM
|
Book of Love I Touch Roses Book of Love
Book of Love Sire/Warner Records 1988 Rock USRE10100037
|7:34 AM
|
David Bowie Fashion - 1999 Remastered Version David Bowie
Scary Monsters WMG - Jones/Tintoretto Entertainment Company LLC 1980 USJT10700125
|7:37 AM
|
Erasure Sometimes Erasure
The Circus Sire/Warner Records 1987 Rock GBAJH0100079
|7:42 AM
|
Eurythmics There Must Be an Angel (Playing with My Heart) Eurythmics
Be Yourself Tonight RCA Records Label 2005 GBARL0300617
|7:46 AM
|
Swing Out Sister Breakout Swing Out Sister
Breakout - Single San Juan Music 2012 Rock AUXN21915998
|7:50 AM
|
Frankie Goes to Hollywood Welcome to the Pleasuredome
Maximum Joy ZTT Records 2000 Rock GBAHW0000264
|7:54 AM
|
The Human League Don't You Want Me The Human League
The Very Best of the Human League EMI Marketing 2003 Rock GBAAA0200924
|8:00 AM
|
Pet Shop Boys Always On My Mind Pet Shop Boys
Discography: The Complete Singles Collection Parlophone UK 1991 GBAYE8700080
|8:02 AM
|
New Order Temptation New Order
Substance Rhino 1987 GBAAP0001114
|8:08 AM
|
Siouxsie & The Banshees Happy House
Kaleidoscope (Remastered & Expanded) UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) 2006 Rock GBUM70500834
|8:11 AM
|
Animotion I Engineer (12" Remix)
Obsession - The Best of Animotion Island Mercury 1996 USPR38609010
|8:14 AM
|
Erasure The Good, The Bad and the Ugly Erasure
Singles: EBX2 Mute, a BMG Company 2017 GBAJH9900362
|8:16 AM
|
Westworld Sonic Boom Boy Westworld
Where the Action Is Rubbercheese Music 2016 USCGH1683863
|8:18 AM
|
Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five White Lines (Don't Do It) Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five
Kings of the Streets - The Definitive Anthology Castle Communications 2010 GBAJE0401791
|8:23 AM
|
Plus One Nevermore
The Promise Atlantic Records 2000
|8:25 AM
|
Alaxander Robotnick Problèmes d'Amour - USA Version Maurizio Dami
Problèmes d'Amour (All Versions) ORCHARD - Materiali Sonori 1983 ITF708314103
|8:30 AM
|
Voice Farm Free Love
|8:33 AM
|
Electronic Getting Away With It Electronic
Electronic Warner Records 1991 Rock USWB10002142
|8:39 AM
|
Blancmange Don't Tell Me Blancmange
Mange Tout (Deluxe Edition) London Music Stream 2018 GBAAP1200058
|8:42 AM
|
Depeche Mode Get the Balance Right Depeche Mode
People Are People Reprise 1984 Rock GBAJH9800105
|8:44 AM
|
Yello Jingle Bells
The Santa Clause Mercury
|8:48 AM
|
Erasure Blue Savannah Erasure
Wild! Warner Records 1989 Rock GBAJH9900211
|8:54 AM
|
The Waitresses Christmas Wrapping (Single Edit) The Waitresses
Wasn't Tomorrow Wonderful? Ze Records 2008 Rock FR6T50805913