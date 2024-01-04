KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM

A broadcast service of Seattle Public Schools

Jan 4, 2024 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM

With Trent Von

7:00 AM
Electronic - Getting Away With It
Electronic Getting Away With It
Electronic Warner Records 1991 Rock USWB10002142
7:03 AM
M & H Band - Popcorn (Butter Mix)
M & H Band Popcorn (Butter Mix)
Popcorn / Hey Little Girl ZYX 1979
7:06 AM
Camouflage - The Great Commandment (Justin Strauss Remix)
Camouflage The Great Commandment (Justin Strauss Remix)
Voices & Images Metronome Musik GmbH
7:12 AM
Gary Numan - Cars
Gary Numan Cars Gary Numan
The Pleasure Principle (30th Anniversary Edition) Beggars Banquet 2009 Rock GBAZP0900011
7:15 AM
Hubert Kah - Machine Gun
Hubert Kah Machine Gun Hubert Kah
Sound of My Heart Curb Records 1990 USCRB1512993
7:19 AM
Ian McCulloch - Faith and healing (Carpenters son's mix)
Ian McCulloch Faith and healing (Carpenters son's mix)
Slideling Cooking Vinyl 1990
7:24 AM
The Bangles - Manic Monday
The Bangles Manic Monday The Bangles
Bangles Columbia 2006 USSM18500268
7:27 AM
Book of Love - Boy
Book of Love Boy Book of Love
Book of Love Sire/Warner Records 1988 Rock USRE10100038
7:30 AM
Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark - Talking Loud and Clear
Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark Talking Loud and Clear Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark
Messages - Greatest Hits Virgin Catalogue 2008 Rock GBAAA8400017
7:33 AM
New Order - Temptation
New Order Temptation New Order
Substance Rhino 1987 GBAAP0001114
7:38 AM
Yello - I Love You
Yello I Love You Yello
Essential Yello Polydor 1992 DEF078602480
7:40 AM
The Egyptian Lover - Egypt Egypt
The Egyptian Lover Egypt Egypt The Egyptian Lover
Pyramix Egyptian Empire Records 1993 USLW79300307
7:43 AM
Depeche Mode - Just Can't Get Enough
Depeche Mode Just Can't Get Enough Depeche Mode
Speak and Spell (Deluxe) Venusnote Ltd. 1981 Rock GBAJH0600205
7:46 AM
Sinead O' Connor - Mandinka
Sinead O' Connor Mandinka Sinéad O'Connor
The Lion and the Cobra Chrysalis Records 1987 Rock GBAYK8700069
7:50 AM
Duran Duran - Hungry Like the Wolf (Night Version)
Duran Duran Hungry Like the Wolf (Night Version) Duran Duran
Strange Behaviour Parlophone UK 1999 Rock GBAYE9802243
7:53 AM
Xymox - Obsession
Xymox Obsession
Medusa 4AD
7:55 AM
The Lightning Seeds - All I Want
The Lightning Seeds All I Want The Lightning Seeds
Cloudcuckooland Sony Music CG 1990 Rock GBAAA9000570
8:00 AM
INXS - Devil Inside
INXS Devil Inside INXS
Kick (30th Deluxe Edition) Rhino Atlantic 2017 Rock GBAMX8700004
8:03 AM
Soft Cell - What?
Soft Cell What? Soft Cell
Non-Stop Ecstatic Dancing Some Bizzare 2017 Rock GB4978200003
8:06 AM
Modern English - I Melt With You
Modern English I Melt With You Modern English
Modern English San Juan Music 2003 Rock AUJYA1201217
8:10 AM
Depeche Mode - New Life
Depeche Mode New Life Depeche Mode
Speak & Spell Rhino 1981 Rock GBAJH9800100
8:13 AM
General Public - Never You Done That (Edge Remix)
General Public Never You Done That (Edge Remix)
Never You Done That (Edge Remix)
8:15 AM
Total Coelo - I Eat Cannibals
Total Coelo I Eat Cannibals
The Number One's The '80s Simitar 1998 US6R21396778
8:19 AM
The Bangles - Hazy Shade of Winter
The Bangles Hazy Shade of Winter The Bangles
Bangles Columbia 2006 USSM18700508
8:22 AM
Billy Idol - White Wedding, Pt. 1
Billy Idol White Wedding, Pt. 1 Billy Idol
Billy Idol Chrysalis\EMI Records (USA) 2002 Rock USCH30100008
8:26 AM
A Flock of Seagulls - Space Age Love Song
A Flock of Seagulls Space Age Love Song A Flock of Seagulls
A Flock of Seagulls Jive 1981 Rock GBAHK9500311
8:28 AM
Ultravox - One Small Day - US Club Version 2018 Remaster
Ultravox One Small Day - US Club Version 2018 Remaster Warren Reginald Cann, Christopher Thomas Allen, William Lee Currie, James Ure
Extended MERLIN - Chrysalis Records 2018 UKKP21800069
8:33 AM
Spandau Ballet - Gold
Spandau Ballet Gold Spandau Ballet
True (Special Edition) Parlophone UK 2013 GBAYK0200004
8:39 AM
Wang Chung - Don't Let Go
Wang Chung Don't Let Go Wang Chung
Everybody Wang Chung Tonight - Wang Chung's Greatest Hits Geffen 2011 Rock USGF18400406
8:44 AM
U2 - Two Hearts Beat As One (Long Mix By Kevorkian) [Remastered]
U2 Two Hearts Beat As One (Long Mix By Kevorkian) [Remastered]
War (Deluxe Version) [Remastered] Virgin EMI 1983 Rock GBUM70806026
8:48 AM
B-Movie - Nowhere Girl
B-Movie Nowhere Girl B-Movie
Forever Running Rhino/Warner Records 1985 Rock USWB10505285
8:53 AM
Duran Duran - Save A Prayer (Remix)
Duran Duran Save A Prayer (Remix)
Save A Prayer (Remix) EMI