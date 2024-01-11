KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM

Jan 11, 2024 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM

Music

With Trent Von

Save The Wave
7:00 AM
Erasure - Star
Erasure Star Erasure
Erasure: Pop Deluxe Box (Audio Version) Rhino/Warner Records 2009 Rock USRHD0900087
7:03 AM
Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark - Dreaming
Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark Dreaming Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark
Messages - Greatest Hits Virgin Catalogue 2008 Rock GBAAA8800018
7:08 AM
New Order - Fine Time
New Order Fine Time
Total WM UK 2011 GBCRL1100221
7:11 AM
King - Love And Pride (Future Mix)
King Love And Pride (Future Mix)
Steps In Time CBS 1985
7:14 AM
Heaven 17 - Penthouse And Pavement
Heaven 17 Penthouse And Pavement Ian Craig Marsh, Martyn Ware, Glenn Gregory
Endless Parlophone Catalogue 1986 GBAAA8100323
7:18 AM
Severed Heads - Greater Reward
Severed Heads Greater Reward Severed Heads
Rotund for Success Sevcom 2016 Rock QM2PV1614176
7:23 AM
Pseudo Echo - Funky Town
Pseudo Echo Funky Town Pseudo Echo
Funky Town - Single Pseudo Echo 1986 USL4Q2000488
7:26 AM
M & H Band - Popcorn (ButterMix)
M & H Band Popcorn (ButterMix)
Popcorn Magic Records
7:30 AM
Dead or Alive - Something In My House
Dead or Alive Something In My House Dead or Alive
Mad, Bad, and Dangerous to Know Epic 1986 GBBBM9999973
7:34 AM
Strawberry Switchblade - Jolene
Strawberry Switchblade Jolene Strawberry Switchblade
Strawberry Switchblade Domino Recording Co 1997 Rock GBAHT0200087
7:38 AM
Duran Duran - Hungry Like the Wolf (Night Version)
Duran Duran Hungry Like the Wolf (Night Version) Duran Duran
Rio (Collectors Edition) Parlophone UK 2009 Rock GBAYE0901101
7:42 AM
The B-52's - Summer of Love
The B-52's Summer of Love The B-52's
Bouncing Off the Satellites Rhino/Warner Records 1986 Rock USWB11400607
7:44 AM
The Human League - Mirror Man - 2003 - Remaster
The Human League Mirror Man - 2003 - Remaster Phil Oakey, John Callis, Ian Burden
The Very Best Of The Human League EMI Marketing 2005 Rock GBAAA0300608
7:48 AM
Alphaville - Forever Young - Special Dance Version; 2019 Remaster
Alphaville Forever Young - Special Dance Version; 2019 Remaster
Forever Young (Super Deluxe Edition; 2019 Remaster) WM Germany 2019 DEA621800692
7:56 AM
A Flock of Seagulls - Space Age Love Song
A Flock of Seagulls Space Age Love Song A Flock of Seagulls
A Flock of Seagulls Jive 1981 Rock GBAHK9500311
8:00 AM
Level 42 - Something About You (Dance Remix)
Level 42 Something About You (Dance Remix)
The Early Tapes Polydor 1982
8:06 AM
Howard Jones - Things Can Only Get Better
Howard Jones Things Can Only Get Better Howard Jones
Dream Into Action (Remastered Edition) D-TOX Records 2010 GBBZZ1000223
8:09 AM
Ministry - What He Say
Ministry What He Say Ministry
With Sympathy Arista 1983 Rock USAR18300143
8:13 AM
The Cure - Why Can't I Be You?
The Cure Why Can't I Be You? The Cure
Galore Elektra Records 1997 Rock USEE18700007
8:18 AM
Duran Duran - Notorious
Duran Duran Notorious Duran Duran
Decade Parlophone UK 1989 Rock GBAYE8600100
8:21 AM
The Art Of Noise - Close (To The Edit)
The Art Of Noise Close (To The Edit) Anne Dudley, Dudley, Gary Langan, Horn, Jeczalik, Jonathan Jeczalik, Langan, Morley, Paul Morley, Trevor Horn
Daft ZTT Records 2019 GBAHW0000226
8:25 AM
Oingo Boingo - Pain
Oingo Boingo Pain
Dead Man's Party I.R.S. 1985
8:30 AM
The Belle Stars - Iko Iko
The Belle Stars Iko Iko The Belle Stars
Turn Back the Clock Edsel 2019 GBAFR8210056
8:33 AM
Blancmange - Game Above My Head
Blancmange Game Above My Head Blancmange
Mange Tout (Deluxe Edition) London Music Stream 2018 GBAAP0500146
8:38 AM
Yaz - Situation
Yaz Situation
Upstairs at Eric's Rhino/Warner Records 2005 GBAJH0100182
8:42 AM
OFF - Electrica Salsa
OFF Electrica Salsa Off
Organisation for Fun ZYX Music 2016 DEA311600342
8:47 AM
Cetu Javu - Have In Mind (Dance Mix)
Cetu Javu Have In Mind (Dance Mix)
Southern Lands Arista 1986
8:52 AM
Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark - Pandora's Box
Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark Pandora's Box Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark
Messages - Greatest Hits Virgin Catalogue 2008 Rock GBAAA9100039
8:56 AM
Depeche Mode - Just Can't Get Enough - Remastered
Depeche Mode Just Can't Get Enough - Remastered Vince Clarke
Speak And Spell (Remastered) Sire/Reprise 1981 GBAJH0602196