KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM
C89.5 - Seattle's Home for Dance
A broadcast service of Seattle Public Schools
Save The Wave
Jan 11, 2024 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM
Music
With Trent Von
|7:00 AM
|
Erasure Star Erasure
Erasure: Pop Deluxe Box (Audio Version) Rhino/Warner Records 2009 Rock USRHD0900087
|7:03 AM
|
Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark Dreaming Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark
Messages - Greatest Hits Virgin Catalogue 2008 Rock GBAAA8800018
|7:08 AM
|
New Order Fine Time
Total WM UK 2011 GBCRL1100221
|7:11 AM
|
King Love And Pride (Future Mix)
Steps In Time CBS 1985
|7:14 AM
|
Heaven 17 Penthouse And Pavement Ian Craig Marsh, Martyn Ware, Glenn Gregory
Endless Parlophone Catalogue 1986 GBAAA8100323
|7:18 AM
|
Severed Heads Greater Reward Severed Heads
Rotund for Success Sevcom 2016 Rock QM2PV1614176
|7:23 AM
|
Pseudo Echo Funky Town Pseudo Echo
Funky Town - Single Pseudo Echo 1986 USL4Q2000488
|7:26 AM
|
M & H Band Popcorn (ButterMix)
Popcorn Magic Records
|7:30 AM
|
Dead or Alive Something In My House Dead or Alive
Mad, Bad, and Dangerous to Know Epic 1986 GBBBM9999973
|7:34 AM
|
Strawberry Switchblade Jolene Strawberry Switchblade
Strawberry Switchblade Domino Recording Co 1997 Rock GBAHT0200087
|7:38 AM
|
Duran Duran Hungry Like the Wolf (Night Version) Duran Duran
Rio (Collectors Edition) Parlophone UK 2009 Rock GBAYE0901101
|7:42 AM
|
The B-52's Summer of Love The B-52's
Bouncing Off the Satellites Rhino/Warner Records 1986 Rock USWB11400607
|7:44 AM
|
The Human League Mirror Man - 2003 - Remaster Phil Oakey, John Callis, Ian Burden
The Very Best Of The Human League EMI Marketing 2005 Rock GBAAA0300608
|7:48 AM
|
Alphaville Forever Young - Special Dance Version; 2019 Remaster
Forever Young (Super Deluxe Edition; 2019 Remaster) WM Germany 2019 DEA621800692
|7:56 AM
|
A Flock of Seagulls Space Age Love Song A Flock of Seagulls
A Flock of Seagulls Jive 1981 Rock GBAHK9500311
|8:00 AM
|
Level 42 Something About You (Dance Remix)
The Early Tapes Polydor 1982
|8:06 AM
|
Howard Jones Things Can Only Get Better Howard Jones
Dream Into Action (Remastered Edition) D-TOX Records 2010 GBBZZ1000223
|8:09 AM
|
Ministry What He Say Ministry
With Sympathy Arista 1983 Rock USAR18300143
|8:13 AM
|
The Cure Why Can't I Be You? The Cure
Galore Elektra Records 1997 Rock USEE18700007
|8:18 AM
|
Duran Duran Notorious Duran Duran
Decade Parlophone UK 1989 Rock GBAYE8600100
|8:21 AM
|
The Art Of Noise Close (To The Edit) Anne Dudley, Dudley, Gary Langan, Horn, Jeczalik, Jonathan Jeczalik, Langan, Morley, Paul Morley, Trevor Horn
Daft ZTT Records 2019 GBAHW0000226
|8:25 AM
|
Oingo Boingo Pain
Dead Man's Party I.R.S. 1985
|8:30 AM
|
The Belle Stars Iko Iko The Belle Stars
Turn Back the Clock Edsel 2019 GBAFR8210056
|8:33 AM
|
Blancmange Game Above My Head Blancmange
Mange Tout (Deluxe Edition) London Music Stream 2018 GBAAP0500146
|8:38 AM
|
Yaz Situation
Upstairs at Eric's Rhino/Warner Records 2005 GBAJH0100182
|8:42 AM
|
OFF Electrica Salsa Off
Organisation for Fun ZYX Music 2016 DEA311600342
|8:47 AM
|
Cetu Javu Have In Mind (Dance Mix)
Southern Lands Arista 1986
|8:52 AM
|
Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark Pandora's Box Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark
Messages - Greatest Hits Virgin Catalogue 2008 Rock GBAAA9100039
|8:56 AM
|
Depeche Mode Just Can't Get Enough - Remastered Vince Clarke
Speak And Spell (Remastered) Sire/Reprise 1981 GBAJH0602196