Jan 18, 2024 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM
Music
With Trent Von
|7:00 AM
|
Depeche Mode Sacred Depeche Mode
Music for the Masses Venusnote Ltd. 1987 Rock GBAJH9900254
|7:03 AM
|
Yaz Situation Yaz
Upstairs at Eric's Rhino/Warner Records 2005 GBAJH0100182
|7:06 AM
|
Blur Girls and Boys (Pet Shop Boys 12'' Remix)
Parklife (Special Edition) Parlophone UK 2012 Rock GBAYE1200977
|7:09 AM
|
Limahl Never Ending Story Limahl
Never Ending Story - EP Warner Music Group - X5 Music Group 2019 GBAYE8400104
|7:12 AM
|
a-ha The Sun Always Shines On T.V. (2015 Remastered Version)
Hunting High & Low (Remastered) Rhino/Warner Records 1985 USWB11506576
|7:15 AM
|
Hubert Kah So Many People Hubert Kah
Sound of My Heart Curb Records 1990 USCRB1512996
|7:18 AM
|
Duran Duran A View to a Kill Duran Duran
Decade Parlophone UK 1989 Rock USMG28500001
|7:29 AM
|
The Belle Stars WORLD DOMINATION
World Domination Stiff Records
|7:36 AM
|
Re-Flex The Politics of Dancing Re-Flex
Music Re - Action JHP 2020 GBHLW2000294
|7:38 AM
|
Nick Lowe Cruel To Be Kind Nick Lowe / Ian Gomm
Labour of Lust Yep Roc Records 1979 Rock USY1R1162101
|7:42 AM
|
Culture Club Church of the Poison Mind Culture Club
Alle 30 Goed EMI Music Netherlands B.V. 2012 Rock GBAAA0201016
|7:45 AM
|
Echo & The Bunnymen Silver Echo & The Bunnymen
Ocean Rain WM UK 1984 Rock GBAHT2200031
|7:48 AM
|
The Beat / The English Beat (USA) Save It For Later Charlery, Cox, Morton, Roger, Steele, Wakeling
Special Beat Service Edsel 2004 GBAAP8200008
|7:52 AM
|
The Clash Rock the Casbah The Clash
Combat Rock Columbia 1982 Rock GBBBN8200023
|7:56 AM
|
Trans-X Living on Video Trans-X
Dreams Are Made of Fantasies Cleopatra Records 2021 QM6XS2100072
|8:01 AM
|
Paul Young Love of the Common People - Extended Version Paul Young
No Parlez Columbia 1983 Rock GBBBN8302002
|8:05 AM
|
Duran Duran Skin Trade Duran Duran
Notorious Parlophone UK 1986 Rock GBAYE8600182
|8:09 AM
|
Soho Hippychick Soho
Goddess Rhino Atlantic 1991 Rock USEE10801394
|8:11 AM
|
Violent Femmes Blister In the Sun (Album Version) Violent Femmes
Viva Wisconsin Shout! Factory 2005 Rock USBY29900371
|8:14 AM
|
Siouxsie & The Banshees Peek-A-Boo Siouxsie & The Banshees
The Seven Year Itch Sanctuary Midline 2003 Rock GBAJE0300199
|8:18 AM
|
Murray Head One Night in Bangkok Murray Head
Emotions (My Favourite Songs) Editions Murray Head Music 1980 SEAYD8403110
|8:21 AM
|
Grace Jones Pull Up To The Bumper Robert “Robbie” Shakespeare, Grace Jones, Dana Manno, Lowell “Sly” Dunbar
All Time Disco Universal Music Group International 2020 USIR28100268
|8:25 AM
|
New Order Touched by the Hand of God New Order
The Best of New Order London Records 1994 Rock GBANP9400070
|8:28 AM
|
Pet Shop Boys Domino Dancing Pet Shop Boys
PopArt: The Hits Parlophone UK 2003 GBAYE0301704
|8:33 AM
|
Frankie Goes to Hollywood Welcome to the Pleasuredome
Maximum Joy ZTT Records 2000 Rock GBAHW0000264
|8:38 AM
|
Depeche Mode Enjoy the Silence Depeche Mode
Violator Warner Records 1989 Rock GBAJH9900194
|8:41 AM
|
S'Express Theme from S'Express Moore, Gabriel, Miles Gregory
Themes From S Express RCA Camden 2004 Techno/House GBARK8800018
|8:45 AM
|
Blue Mercedes I Want To Be Your Property
Rich and Famous UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) 1988 GBUM71802035
|8:48 AM
|
CCCP American Soviets CCCP
The World SAAL 600 2018 QM4TW1831501
|8:51 AM
|
Hubert Kah Military Drums Hubert Kah
Sound of My Heart Curb Records 1990 USCRB1513000
|8:54 AM
|
Falco Der Kommissar Falco
Einzelhaft Ariola 1982 ATB158200018
|8:57 AM
|
After the Fire Der Kommissar After the Fire
One Rule Roughmix/Getout Records 2011 Rock GBKCV1108007