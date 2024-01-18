KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM

Jan 18, 2024 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM

Music

With Trent Von

7:00 AM
Depeche Mode - Sacred
Depeche Mode Sacred Depeche Mode
Music for the Masses Venusnote Ltd. 1987 Rock GBAJH9900254
7:03 AM
Yaz - Situation
Yaz Situation Yaz
Upstairs at Eric's Rhino/Warner Records 2005 GBAJH0100182
7:06 AM
Blur - Girls and Boys (Pet Shop Boys 12'' Remix)
Blur
Parklife (Special Edition) Parlophone UK 2012 Rock GBAYE1200977
Parklife (Special Edition) Parlophone UK 2012 Rock GBAYE1200977
7:09 AM
Limahl - Never Ending Story
Limahl Never Ending Story Limahl
Never Ending Story - EP Warner Music Group - X5 Music Group 2019 GBAYE8400104
7:12 AM
a-ha - The Sun Always Shines On T.V. (2015 Remastered Version)
a-ha
Hunting High & Low (Remastered) Rhino/Warner Records 1985 USWB11506576
Hunting High & Low (Remastered) Rhino/Warner Records 1985 USWB11506576
7:15 AM
Hubert Kah - So Many People
Hubert Kah So Many People Hubert Kah
Sound of My Heart Curb Records 1990 USCRB1512996
7:18 AM
Duran Duran - A View to a Kill
Duran Duran
Decade Parlophone UK 1989 Rock USMG28500001
Decade Parlophone UK 1989 Rock USMG28500001
7:29 AM
The Belle Stars - WORLD DOMINATION
The Belle Stars WORLD DOMINATION
World Domination Stiff Records
7:36 AM
Re-Flex - The Politics of Dancing
Re-Flex
Music Re - Action JHP 2020 GBHLW2000294
Music Re - Action JHP 2020 GBHLW2000294
7:38 AM
Nick Lowe - Cruel To Be Kind
Nick Lowe Cruel To Be Kind Nick Lowe / Ian Gomm
Labour of Lust Yep Roc Records 1979 Rock USY1R1162101
7:42 AM
Culture Club - Church of the Poison Mind
Culture Club
Alle 30 Goed EMI Music Netherlands B.V. 2012 Rock GBAAA0201016
Alle 30 Goed EMI Music Netherlands B.V. 2012 Rock GBAAA0201016
7:45 AM
Echo & The Bunnymen - Silver
Echo & The Bunnymen
Ocean Rain WM UK 1984 Rock GBAHT2200031
Ocean Rain WM UK 1984 Rock GBAHT2200031
7:48 AM
The Beat / The English Beat (USA) - Save It For Later
Charlery, Cox, Morton, Roger, Steele, Wakeling
Special Beat Service Edsel 2004 GBAAP8200008
Special Beat Service Edsel 2004 GBAAP8200008
7:52 AM
The Clash - Rock the Casbah
The Clash Rock the Casbah The Clash
Combat Rock Columbia 1982 Rock GBBBN8200023
7:56 AM
Trans-X - Living on Video
Trans-X Living on Video Trans-X
Dreams Are Made of Fantasies Cleopatra Records 2021 QM6XS2100072
8:01 AM
Paul Young - Love of the Common People - Extended Version
Paul Young
No Parlez Columbia 1983 Rock GBBBN8302002
No Parlez Columbia 1983 Rock GBBBN8302002
8:05 AM
Duran Duran - Skin Trade
Duran Duran Skin Trade Duran Duran
Notorious Parlophone UK 1986 Rock GBAYE8600182
8:09 AM
Soho - Hippychick
Soho Hippychick Soho
Goddess Rhino Atlantic 1991 Rock USEE10801394
8:11 AM
Violent Femmes - Blister In the Sun (Album Version)
Violent Femmes
Viva Wisconsin Shout! Factory 2005 Rock USBY29900371
Viva Wisconsin Shout! Factory 2005 Rock USBY29900371
8:14 AM
Siouxsie & The Banshees - Peek-A-Boo
Siouxsie & The Banshees
The Seven Year Itch Sanctuary Midline 2003 Rock GBAJE0300199
The Seven Year Itch Sanctuary Midline 2003 Rock GBAJE0300199
8:18 AM
Murray Head - One Night in Bangkok
Murray Head One Night in Bangkok Murray Head
Emotions (My Favourite Songs) Editions Murray Head Music 1980 SEAYD8403110
8:21 AM
Grace Jones - Pull Up To The Bumper
Robert "Robbie" Shakespeare, Grace Jones, Dana Manno, Lowell "Sly" Dunbar
All Time Disco Universal Music Group International 2020 USIR28100268
All Time Disco Universal Music Group International 2020 USIR28100268
8:25 AM
New Order - Touched by the Hand of God
New Order
The Best of New Order London Records 1994 Rock GBANP9400070
The Best of New Order London Records 1994 Rock GBANP9400070
8:28 AM
Pet Shop Boys - Domino Dancing
Pet Shop Boys
PopArt: The Hits Parlophone UK 2003 GBAYE0301704
PopArt: The Hits Parlophone UK 2003 GBAYE0301704
8:33 AM
Frankie Goes to Hollywood - Welcome to the Pleasuredome
Frankie Goes to Hollywood Welcome to the Pleasuredome
Maximum Joy ZTT Records 2000 Rock GBAHW0000264
8:38 AM
Depeche Mode - Enjoy the Silence
Depeche Mode
Violator Warner Records 1989 Rock GBAJH9900194
Violator Warner Records 1989 Rock GBAJH9900194
8:41 AM
S'Express - Theme from S'Express
S'Express Theme from S'Express Moore, Gabriel, Miles Gregory
Themes From S Express RCA Camden 2004 Techno/House GBARK8800018
8:45 AM
Blue Mercedes - I Want To Be Your Property
Blue Mercedes I Want To Be Your Property
Rich and Famous UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) 1988 GBUM71802035
8:48 AM
CCCP - American Soviets
CCCP American Soviets CCCP
The World SAAL 600 2018 QM4TW1831501
8:51 AM
Hubert Kah - Military Drums
Hubert Kah Military Drums Hubert Kah
Sound of My Heart Curb Records 1990 USCRB1513000
8:54 AM
Falco - Der Kommissar
Falco Der Kommissar Falco
Einzelhaft Ariola 1982 ATB158200018
8:57 AM
After the Fire - Der Kommissar
After the Fire Der Kommissar After the Fire
One Rule Roughmix/Getout Records 2011 Rock GBKCV1108007