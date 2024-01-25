KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM

Jan 25, 2024 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM

With Trent Von

Save The Wave
7:00 AM
Depeche Mode - Behind the Wheel (Shep Pettibone Mix)
Depeche Mode Behind the Wheel (Shep Pettibone Mix) Depeche Mode
Music For The Masses The 12" Singles Legacy Recordings 2022 GBAJH0400020
7:04 AM
The English Beat - Save It for Later
The English Beat Save It for Later
Special Beat Service (Remastered) Shout! Factory Records 2012 USSE91232692
7:11 AM
Real Life - Send Me an Angel '89 (Dance Mix)
Real Life Send Me an Angel '89 (Dance Mix)
Best of Real Life - Send Me an Angel Curb 1989 Rock USCRB0100925
7:12 AM
Adam Ant - Vive Le Rock
Adam Ant Vive Le Rock Adam Ant
Adam Ant:Super Hits Epic 1980 Rock GBBBN8500008
7:15 AM
Duran Duran - Planet Earth (Night Version)
Duran Duran Planet Earth (Night Version) Duran Duran
Duran Duran (Deluxe Edition) Parlophone UK 2010 Rock GBAYE1000032
7:18 AM
The Cult - She Sells Sanctuary (Howling Mix)
The Cult She Sells Sanctuary (Howling Mix) The Cult
Love (Expanded Edition) [2009 Remaster] Beggars Banquet 2009 Rock GBAZP8500043
7:21 AM
A Flock of Seagulls - The More You Live, the More You Love
A Flock of Seagulls The More You Live, the More You Love A Flock of Seagulls
The Story of a Young Heart Jive 1984 GBAHK9500308
7:26 AM
Billy Idol - White Wedding, Pt. 1
Billy Idol White Wedding, Pt. 1 Billy Idol
Billy Idol Chrysalis\EMI Records (USA) 2002 Rock USCH30100008
7:29 AM
Heaven 17 - (We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang
Heaven 17 (We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang Heaven 17
Crushed By the Wheels of Industry Spite 2016 Rock GBSWE1448086
7:32 AM
The Selecter - Too Much Pressure
The Selecter Too Much Pressure The Selecter
Too Much Pressure Chrysalis Records 1980 Reggae GBAYK7900025
7:35 AM
Martini Ranch - How Can the Labouring Man Find Time for Self-Culture?
Martini Ranch How Can the Labouring Man Find Time for Self-Culture? Martini Ranch
Holy Cow Rhino/Warner Records 1988 World USWB10703224
7:40 AM
Sparks - Cool Places (feat. Jane Wiedlin)
Sparks Cool Places (feat. Jane Wiedlin) Sparks
In Outer Space Lil Beethoven Records 1983 USSK40710094
7:44 AM
Soft Cell - Tainted Love (2XS Remix)
Soft Cell Tainted Love (2XS Remix)
Tainted Love (2XS Remix) Warner Bros
7:47 AM
Book of Love - You Make Me Feel So Good
Book of Love You Make Me Feel So Good Book of Love
Book of Love Sire/Warner Records 1988 Rock USRE10100044
7:52 AM
The Police - Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic
The Police Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic
The Police (Remastered) A&M 2007 Rock GBAAM0201127
7:57 AM
Erasure - Oh L'Amour
Erasure Oh L'Amour Erasure
Wonderland Warner Records 1986 Rock GBAJH0000048
8:00 AM
Smalltown Boys - Beatski Mix (extended version)
Smalltown Boys Beatski Mix (extended version)
Beatski Mix MAC Records
8:05 AM
Depeche Mode - If You Want
Depeche Mode If You Want Depeche Mode
Some Great Reward Venusnote Ltd. 1984 Rock GBAJH0401367
8:07 AM
Yaz - Goodbye Seventies
Yaz Goodbye Seventies Yaz
Upstairs At Eric's Rhino/Warner Records 2005 GBAJH0100181
8:09 AM
New Order - The Perfect Kiss
New Order The Perfect Kiss New Order
Total WM UK 2011 GBCRL1100217
8:14 AM
Big Audio Dynamite - E=MC2
Big Audio Dynamite E=MC2 Big Audio Dynamite
This Is Big Audio Dynamite Columbia 1985 Rock USSM18500471
8:17 AM
Stop - Wake Up
Stop Wake Up Stop
The Latin Connection TSR Records 1989 US83Y0552612
8:21 AM
Soft Cell - Say Hello Wave Goodbye - Almighty Radio Edit
Soft Cell Say Hello Wave Goodbye - Almighty Radio Edit Marc Almond, David James Ball
The Very Best Of Soft Cell UMG - Island Mercury 2002 GBF080201044
8:25 AM
Falco - Vienna Calling (The Metternich Arrival-Mix)
Falco Vienna Calling (The Metternich Arrival-Mix)
I Love Disco 80's Vol.7 Blanco Y Negro 2012
8:30 AM
Ultravox - Reap the Wild Wind - 12" Version
Ultravox Reap the Wild Wind - 12" Version Christopher Allen, Warren Cann, Midge Ure, Billy Currie
So80s Presents Ultravox (Curated by Blank & Jones) MERLIN - Chrysalis Records 2011 GBAYE8200022
8:33 AM
Culture Club - Church of the Poison Mind
Culture Club Church of the Poison Mind Culture Club
Alle 30 Goed EMI Music Netherlands B.V. 2012 Rock GBAAA0201016
8:37 AM
Dead or Alive - Big Daddy of the Rhythm
Dead or Alive Big Daddy of the Rhythm Peter Burns, Timothy Lever, Michael Percy, Stephen Coy
Youthquake SME - Epic 1985 GBBBM8502017
8:41 AM
Fine Young Cannibals - Suspicious Minds
Fine Young Cannibals Suspicious Minds Fine Young Cannibals
Fine Young Cannibals London Music Stream 1985 GBAMY8500224
8:46 AM
Severed Heads - Greater Reward
Severed Heads Greater Reward Severed Heads
Viva! Heads! LTM Publishing 2006 Rock GBHBR0402153
8:50 AM
Heaven 17 - Penthouse and Pavement
Heaven 17 Penthouse and Pavement Heaven 17
Fascist Groove Thang Lumi OMP 2011 GBQRF1036951
8:57 AM
Duran Duran - A View to a Kill
Duran Duran A View to a Kill Duran Duran
Decade Parlophone UK 1989 Rock USMG28500001