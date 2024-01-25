KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM
C89.5 - Seattle's Home for Dance
A broadcast service of Seattle Public Schools
Save The Wave
Jan 25, 2024 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM
Music
With Trent Von
|7:00 AM
|
Depeche Mode Behind the Wheel (Shep Pettibone Mix) Depeche Mode
Music For The Masses The 12" Singles Legacy Recordings 2022 GBAJH0400020
|7:04 AM
|
The English Beat Save It for Later
Special Beat Service (Remastered) Shout! Factory Records 2012 USSE91232692
|7:11 AM
|
Real Life Send Me an Angel '89 (Dance Mix)
Best of Real Life - Send Me an Angel Curb 1989 Rock USCRB0100925
|7:12 AM
|
Adam Ant Vive Le Rock Adam Ant
Adam Ant:Super Hits Epic 1980 Rock GBBBN8500008
|7:15 AM
|
Duran Duran Planet Earth (Night Version) Duran Duran
Duran Duran (Deluxe Edition) Parlophone UK 2010 Rock GBAYE1000032
|7:18 AM
|
The Cult She Sells Sanctuary (Howling Mix) The Cult
Love (Expanded Edition) [2009 Remaster] Beggars Banquet 2009 Rock GBAZP8500043
|7:21 AM
|
A Flock of Seagulls The More You Live, the More You Love A Flock of Seagulls
The Story of a Young Heart Jive 1984 GBAHK9500308
|7:26 AM
|
Billy Idol White Wedding, Pt. 1 Billy Idol
Billy Idol Chrysalis\EMI Records (USA) 2002 Rock USCH30100008
|7:29 AM
|
Heaven 17 (We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang Heaven 17
Crushed By the Wheels of Industry Spite 2016 Rock GBSWE1448086
|7:32 AM
|
The Selecter Too Much Pressure The Selecter
Too Much Pressure Chrysalis Records 1980 Reggae GBAYK7900025
|7:35 AM
|
Martini Ranch How Can the Labouring Man Find Time for Self-Culture? Martini Ranch
Holy Cow Rhino/Warner Records 1988 World USWB10703224
|7:40 AM
|
Sparks Cool Places (feat. Jane Wiedlin) Sparks
In Outer Space Lil Beethoven Records 1983 USSK40710094
|7:44 AM
|
Soft Cell Tainted Love (2XS Remix)
Tainted Love (2XS Remix) Warner Bros
|7:47 AM
|
Book of Love You Make Me Feel So Good Book of Love
Book of Love Sire/Warner Records 1988 Rock USRE10100044
|7:52 AM
|
The Police Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic
The Police (Remastered) A&M 2007 Rock GBAAM0201127
|7:57 AM
|
Erasure Oh L'Amour Erasure
Wonderland Warner Records 1986 Rock GBAJH0000048
|8:00 AM
|
Smalltown Boys Beatski Mix (extended version)
Beatski Mix MAC Records
|8:05 AM
|
Depeche Mode If You Want Depeche Mode
Some Great Reward Venusnote Ltd. 1984 Rock GBAJH0401367
|8:07 AM
|
Yaz Goodbye Seventies Yaz
Upstairs At Eric's Rhino/Warner Records 2005 GBAJH0100181
|8:09 AM
|
New Order The Perfect Kiss New Order
Total WM UK 2011 GBCRL1100217
|8:14 AM
|
Big Audio Dynamite E=MC2 Big Audio Dynamite
This Is Big Audio Dynamite Columbia 1985 Rock USSM18500471
|8:17 AM
|
Stop Wake Up Stop
The Latin Connection TSR Records 1989 US83Y0552612
|8:21 AM
|
Soft Cell Say Hello Wave Goodbye - Almighty Radio Edit Marc Almond, David James Ball
The Very Best Of Soft Cell UMG - Island Mercury 2002 GBF080201044
|8:25 AM
|
Falco Vienna Calling (The Metternich Arrival-Mix)
I Love Disco 80's Vol.7 Blanco Y Negro 2012
|8:30 AM
|
Ultravox Reap the Wild Wind - 12" Version Christopher Allen, Warren Cann, Midge Ure, Billy Currie
So80s Presents Ultravox (Curated by Blank & Jones) MERLIN - Chrysalis Records 2011 GBAYE8200022
|8:33 AM
|
Culture Club Church of the Poison Mind Culture Club
Alle 30 Goed EMI Music Netherlands B.V. 2012 Rock GBAAA0201016
|8:37 AM
|
Dead or Alive Big Daddy of the Rhythm Peter Burns, Timothy Lever, Michael Percy, Stephen Coy
Youthquake SME - Epic 1985 GBBBM8502017
|8:41 AM
|
Fine Young Cannibals Suspicious Minds Fine Young Cannibals
Fine Young Cannibals London Music Stream 1985 GBAMY8500224
|8:46 AM
|
Severed Heads Greater Reward Severed Heads
Viva! Heads! LTM Publishing 2006 Rock GBHBR0402153
|8:50 AM
|
Heaven 17 Penthouse and Pavement Heaven 17
Fascist Groove Thang Lumi OMP 2011 GBQRF1036951
|8:57 AM
|
Duran Duran A View to a Kill Duran Duran
Decade Parlophone UK 1989 Rock USMG28500001