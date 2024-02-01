KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM

Feb 1, 2024 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM

Music

With Trent Von

7:00 AM
Simple Minds - All the Things She Said
Simple Minds All the Things She Said Simple Minds
Celebrate Greatest Hits Virgin Catalogue 2013 Rock GBAAA0200625
7:03 AM
The Belle Stars - Iko Iko - 12" Mix
The Belle Stars Iko Iko - 12" Mix Hawkins, Johnson, Thomas, Jones
Turn Back the Clock ORCHARD - Edsel 2019 GBBLG8200347
7:06 AM
Love and Money - Candybar Express
Love and Money Candybar Express Love and Money
All You Need Is.... Love & Money 1986 Rock GBMJG2316596
7:09 AM
Art of Noise - Close (To the Edit)
Art of Noise Close (To the Edit)
(Who's Afraid of) The Art of Noise? [Remastered] ZTT Records 2004 GBUM71801124
7:12 AM
Art of Noise - Beat Box
Art of Noise Beat Box
Moments in Love - EP Salvo 2014 GBCAD1100280
7:18 AM
Erasure - A Little Respect
Erasure A Little Respect Erasure
The Innocents Rhino/Warner Records 1988 Rock GBAJH0000207
7:22 AM
Oozay - Scrathing Situations
Oozay Scrathing Situations
1984
7:26 AM
Pet Shop Boys - So Hard
Pet Shop Boys So Hard Pet Shop Boys
PopArt: The Hits Parlophone UK 2003 GBCEW0100008
7:27 AM
Boxcar - Freemason (You Broke the Promise) [2021 Remaster]
Boxcar Freemason (You Broke the Promise) [2021 Remaster]
Vertigo Revibed Volition Music / So Solid Records 2021 AU9032126304
7:31 AM
Information Society - Lay All Your Love on Me
Information Society Lay All Your Love on Me Information Society
Information Society Tommy Boy Music, LLC 1988 Rock USRE10100515
7:33 AM
New Order - Fine Time
New Order Fine Time New Order
Technique WM UK 1989 GBAAP1500222
7:38 AM
King - Love & Pride
King Love & Pride Mick Roberts, Paul King
Feel Good 80s Sony Music Entertainment 1994 GBBBN8400002
7:42 AM
Talking Heads - Girlfriend Is Better
Talking Heads Girlfriend Is Better Talking Heads
Speaking In Tongues Warner Records 1983 Rock USWB10000575
7:44 AM
Duran Duran - The Reflex (Culture Shock Remix)
Duran Duran The Reflex (Culture Shock Remix)
7:49 AM
a-ha - The Sun Always Shines On T.V. (2015 Remastered Version)
a-ha The Sun Always Shines On T.V. (2015 Remastered Version)
Hunting High & Low (Remastered) Rhino/Warner Records 1985 USWB11506576
7:54 AM
Real Life - Send Me an Angel '89 (Dance Mix)
Real Life Send Me an Angel '89 (Dance Mix)
Best of Real Life - Send Me an Angel Curb 1989 Rock USCRB0100925
8:00 AM
Eurythmics - Beethoven (Razormaid Mix)
Eurythmics Beethoven (Razormaid Mix)
8:03 AM
MCL - New York, New York (Razormaid Mix)
MCL New York, New York (Razormaid Mix) MCL
Different Mixes BOY Records 2006 DEC490500027
8:06 AM
Red Flag - Russian Radio (Razormaid Dub)
Red Flag Russian Radio (Razormaid Dub) Red Flag
Naïve Art Ryko/Rhino 1989 Rock USRY20514057
8:11 AM
Electronic - Getting Away With It (Razormaid Mix)
Electronic Getting Away With It (Razormaid Mix)
8:16 AM
Celebrate the Nun - Will You Be There (Razormaid Mix)
Celebrate the Nun Will You Be There (Razormaid Mix)
8:21 AM
The Cure - The Walk (Razormaid Mix)
The Cure The Walk (Razormaid Mix)
8:26 AM
New Order - Blue Monday (Razormaid Mix)
New Order Blue Monday (Razormaid Mix)
8:31 AM
Erasure - Blue Savannah (Razormaid Mix)
Erasure Blue Savannah (Razormaid Mix)
8:35 AM
Kraftwerk - The Telephone Call (Razormaid Mix)
Kraftwerk The Telephone Call (Razormaid Mix)
8:40 AM
Ultravox - White China (Razormaid Mix)
Ultravox White China (Razormaid Mix)
8:46 AM
Pet Shop Boys - Always On My Mind (Razormaid Mix)
Pet Shop Boys Always On My Mind (Razormaid Mix)
8:51 AM
Vicious Pink - Cccan't You See (Razormaid Mix)
Vicious Pink Cccan't You See (Razormaid Mix)