KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM
C89.5 - Seattle's Home for Dance
A broadcast service of Seattle Public Schools
Feb 1, 2024 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM
With Trent Von
|7:00 AM
|
Simple Minds All the Things She Said Simple Minds
Celebrate Greatest Hits Virgin Catalogue 2013 Rock GBAAA0200625
|7:03 AM
|
The Belle Stars Iko Iko - 12" Mix Hawkins, Johnson, Thomas, Jones
Turn Back the Clock ORCHARD - Edsel 2019 GBBLG8200347
|7:06 AM
|
Love and Money Candybar Express Love and Money
All You Need Is.... Love & Money 1986 Rock GBMJG2316596
|7:09 AM
|
Art of Noise Close (To the Edit)
(Who's Afraid of) The Art of Noise? [Remastered] ZTT Records 2004 GBUM71801124
|7:12 AM
|
Art of Noise Beat Box
Moments in Love - EP Salvo 2014 GBCAD1100280
|7:18 AM
|
Erasure A Little Respect Erasure
The Innocents Rhino/Warner Records 1988 Rock GBAJH0000207
|7:22 AM
|
Oozay Scrathing Situations
1984
|7:26 AM
|
Pet Shop Boys So Hard Pet Shop Boys
PopArt: The Hits Parlophone UK 2003 GBCEW0100008
|7:27 AM
|
Boxcar Freemason (You Broke the Promise) [2021 Remaster]
Vertigo Revibed Volition Music / So Solid Records 2021 AU9032126304
|7:31 AM
|
Information Society Lay All Your Love on Me Information Society
Information Society Tommy Boy Music, LLC 1988 Rock USRE10100515
|7:33 AM
|
New Order Fine Time New Order
Technique WM UK 1989 GBAAP1500222
|7:38 AM
|
King Love & Pride Mick Roberts, Paul King
Feel Good 80s Sony Music Entertainment 1994 GBBBN8400002
|7:42 AM
|
Talking Heads Girlfriend Is Better Talking Heads
Speaking In Tongues Warner Records 1983 Rock USWB10000575
|7:44 AM
|
Duran Duran The Reflex (Culture Shock Remix)
|7:49 AM
|
a-ha The Sun Always Shines On T.V. (2015 Remastered Version)
Hunting High & Low (Remastered) Rhino/Warner Records 1985 USWB11506576
|7:54 AM
|
Real Life Send Me an Angel '89 (Dance Mix)
Best of Real Life - Send Me an Angel Curb 1989 Rock USCRB0100925
|8:00 AM
|
Eurythmics Beethoven (Razormaid Mix)
|8:03 AM
|
MCL New York, New York (Razormaid Mix) MCL
Different Mixes BOY Records 2006 DEC490500027
|8:06 AM
|
Red Flag Russian Radio (Razormaid Dub) Red Flag
Naïve Art Ryko/Rhino 1989 Rock USRY20514057
|8:11 AM
|
Electronic Getting Away With It (Razormaid Mix)
|8:16 AM
|
Celebrate the Nun Will You Be There (Razormaid Mix)
|8:21 AM
|
The Cure The Walk (Razormaid Mix)
|8:26 AM
|
New Order Blue Monday (Razormaid Mix)
|8:31 AM
|
Erasure Blue Savannah (Razormaid Mix)
|8:35 AM
|
Kraftwerk The Telephone Call (Razormaid Mix)
|8:40 AM
|
Ultravox White China (Razormaid Mix)
|8:46 AM
|
Pet Shop Boys Always On My Mind (Razormaid Mix)
|8:51 AM
|
Vicious Pink Cccan't You See (Razormaid Mix)