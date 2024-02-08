KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM

Feb 8, 2024 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM

Music

With Trent Von

7:41 AM
CEE FARROW - Should I Love You (12'' Mix)
CEE FARROW Should I Love You (12'' Mix)
7:37 AM
Tom Tom Club - Woody Wappinghood (Razormaid Remix)
Tom Tom Club Woody Wappinghood (Razormaid Remix)
Close to the Bone Sire 1988
7:34 AM
The Human League - (Keep Feeling) Fascination
The Human League (Keep Feeling) Fascination
Fascination! - EP Virgin Catalogue 2008 GBAAA8300115
7:31 AM
Depeche Mode - Strangelove (Pain Mix)
Depeche Mode Strangelove (Pain Mix) Depeche Mode
The 12" Singles: Music for the Masses (Remastered) Rhino/Warner Records 2019 USWB11900359
7:27 AM
Cyndi Lauper - Change Of Heart
Cyndi Lauper Change Of Heart Cyndi Lauper
True Colors Epic 1986 Rock USSM18600629
7:22 AM
A Flock of Seagulls - Wishing (If I Had a Photograph of You)
A Flock of Seagulls Wishing (If I Had a Photograph of You) A Flock of Seagulls
Listen Legacy Recordings 1983 GBAHK9500301
7:18 AM
KTP - Certain Things Are Likely (Garage Mix)
KTP Certain Things Are Likely (Garage Mix)
The Pleasure Zone EMI 1986
7:16 AM
Information Society - Think
Information Society Think Information Society
Hi - Five: Information Society - EP Tommy Boy Music, LLC 2007 Rock USTB10100081
7:10 AM
New Order - Bizarre Love Triangle - Extended Dance Mix
New Order Bizarre Love Triangle - Extended Dance Mix Bernard Sumner, Gillian Gilbert, Peter Hook, Stephen Morris
Bizarre Love Triangle WMG - Warner Music UK 2005 Rock GBCRL0800403
7:06 AM
Ken Laszlo - Tonight
Ken Laszlo Tonight Ken Laszlo
Ken Laszlo ZYX Music 2004 World DEA319601897
7:03 AM
Erasure - Victim of Love
Erasure Victim of Love Erasure
The Circus Sire/Warner Records 1987 Rock GBAJH0100077
7:00 AM
Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark - Secret
Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark Secret Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark
Messages - Greatest Hits Virgin Catalogue 2008 Rock GBAAA8500227