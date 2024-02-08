KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM
C89.5 - Seattle's Home for Dance
A broadcast service of Seattle Public Schools
Save The Wave
Feb 8, 2024 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM
Music
With Trent Von
|7:41 AM
|
CEE FARROW Should I Love You (12'' Mix)
|7:37 AM
|
Tom Tom Club Woody Wappinghood (Razormaid Remix)
Close to the Bone Sire 1988
|7:34 AM
|
The Human League (Keep Feeling) Fascination
Fascination! - EP Virgin Catalogue 2008 GBAAA8300115
|7:31 AM
|
Depeche Mode Strangelove (Pain Mix) Depeche Mode
The 12" Singles: Music for the Masses (Remastered) Rhino/Warner Records 2019 USWB11900359
|7:27 AM
|
Cyndi Lauper Change Of Heart Cyndi Lauper
True Colors Epic 1986 Rock USSM18600629
|7:22 AM
|
A Flock of Seagulls Wishing (If I Had a Photograph of You) A Flock of Seagulls
Listen Legacy Recordings 1983 GBAHK9500301
|7:18 AM
|
KTP Certain Things Are Likely (Garage Mix)
The Pleasure Zone EMI 1986
|7:16 AM
|
Information Society Think Information Society
Hi - Five: Information Society - EP Tommy Boy Music, LLC 2007 Rock USTB10100081
|7:10 AM
|
New Order Bizarre Love Triangle - Extended Dance Mix Bernard Sumner, Gillian Gilbert, Peter Hook, Stephen Morris
Bizarre Love Triangle WMG - Warner Music UK 2005 Rock GBCRL0800403
|7:06 AM
|
Ken Laszlo Tonight Ken Laszlo
Ken Laszlo ZYX Music 2004 World DEA319601897
|7:03 AM
|
Erasure Victim of Love Erasure
The Circus Sire/Warner Records 1987 Rock GBAJH0100077
|7:00 AM
|
Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark Secret Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark
Messages - Greatest Hits Virgin Catalogue 2008 Rock GBAAA8500227