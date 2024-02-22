KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM

Feb 22, 2024 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM

Music

With Trent Von

8:44 AM
8:44 AM
Duran Duran - Hungry Like the Wolf (Night Version)
Duran Duran Hungry Like the Wolf (Night Version) Duran Duran
Strange Behaviour Parlophone UK 1999 Rock GBAYE9802243
8:41 AM
Yello - I Love You
Yello I Love You Yello
Essential Yello Polydor 1992 DEF078602480
8:37 AM
King - Love & Pride
King Love & Pride King
Steps In Time Sony Music Entertainment 1984 Rock GBBBN8400002
8:33 AM
Marc Almond - The Desperate Hours (Flamingo Remix)
Marc Almond The Desperate Hours (Flamingo Remix)
The Lover Within Virgin 1988
8:29 AM
8:28 AM
When In Rome - The Promise
When In Rome The Promise Clive Farrington, Andrew Mann, Floreale
The Promise UMG - Virgin Records Ltd GBAAA8800646
8:24 AM
Dead or Alive - Come Home (With Me Baby)
Dead or Alive Come Home (With Me Baby) Dead or Alive
Evolution Epic 2003 Rock GBBBM8900011
8:19 AM
Paul Hardcastle - 19
Paul Hardcastle 19 Paul Hardcastle
Cover to Cover Trippin N' Rhythm Records 1999 Classical USME30700487
8:16 AM
Depeche Mode - Strangelove (Pain Mix)
Depeche Mode Strangelove (Pain Mix) Depeche Mode
The 12" Singles: Music for the Masses (Remastered) Rhino/Warner Records 2019 USWB11900359
8:11 AM
The Fixx - Saved by Zero
The Fixx Saved by Zero The Fixx
One Thing Leads to Another - EP Music Company OMP 2014 Rock GBQRF1338514
8:08 AM
INXS - Listen Like Thieves
INXS Listen Like Thieves INXS
Listen Like Thieves Rhino Atlantic 1985 Rock USAT29901627
8:04 AM
Simple Minds - Don't You (Forget About Me)
Simple Minds Don't You (Forget About Me) Simple Minds
Live in the City of Angels BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd. 2019 Rock GB5KW1900911
8:00 AM
Talking Heads - Stay Up Late
Talking Heads Stay Up Late Talking Heads
Little Creatures Warner Records 1985 Rock USWB19900875
7:56 AM
Blondie - Rapture
Blondie Rapture
Autoamerican (Remastered 2001) Chrysalis\EMI Records (USA) 2001 Rock USCH30100092
7:50 AM
Depeche Mode - But Not Tonight
Depeche Mode But Not Tonight Depeche Mode
Black Celebration Rhino/Warner Records 1986 Rock GBAJH9900276
7:47 AM
The Psychedelic Furs - Pretty In Pink
The Psychedelic Furs Pretty In Pink The Psychedelic Furs
All of This and Nothing Columbia 1980 Rock GBBBN8100003
7:43 AM
Falco - Vienna Calling (Metternich Arrival Mix)
Falco Vienna Calling (Metternich Arrival Mix) Falco
Falco 65 Ariola 2022 Rock ATB150300066
7:41 AM
INXS - I Send a Message
INXS I Send a Message INXS
The Swing Rhino Atlantic 1984 Rock USAT21400607
7:38 AM
The Specials - Gangsters
The Specials Gangsters The Specials
The Best of the Specials Chrysalis Records 2008 GBAYK7900005
7:34 AM
Haircut 100 - Love Plus One
Haircut 100 Love Plus One Haircut 100
Pelican West - 40th Anniversary Sony Music CG 2023 GBARK8200002
7:29 AM
Wham! - I'm Your Man
Wham! I'm Your Man Wham!
Music from the Edge of Heaven Columbia 1984 GBBBN0009291
7:26 AM
Eurythmics - Would I Lie to You?
Eurythmics Would I Lie to You? Eurythmics
Be Yourself Tonight RCA Records Label 1985 GBARL8500016
7:23 AM
New Order - Round & Round
New Order Round & Round New Order
Technique WM UK 1989 GBAAP1500225
7:20 AM
The Belle Stars - WORLD DOMINATION
The Belle Stars WORLD DOMINATION
The Belle Stars Polydor 1982
7:17 AM
Yazoo - Goodbye Seventies
Yazoo Goodbye Seventies
Upstairs At Eric's WMG - Mute Records Ltd 1982 GBAJH0800093
7:13 AM
Smalltown Boys - Beatski Mix
Smalltown Boys Beatski Mix
DJ Dance Rarities of the 80s Marathon Media International Ltd. 2008 GBJUT0916773
7:09 AM
Pet Shop Boys - Where the Streets Have No Name (I Can't Take My Eyes Off You)
Pet Shop Boys Where the Streets Have No Name (I Can't Take My Eyes Off You) Pet Shop Boys
Ultimate Parlophone UK 2010 Rock GBCEW0300047
7:06 AM
Sinead O' Connor - Mandinka
Sinead O' Connor Mandinka Sinéad O'Connor
The Lion and the Cobra Chrysalis Records 1987 Rock GBAYK8700069
7:00 AM
Big Country - In A Big Country - Pure Mix
Big Country In A Big Country - Pure Mix
12" 80s Alternative Universal Music 2011 GBUM71104104