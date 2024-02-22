KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM
Feb 22, 2024 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM
Music
With Trent Von
|8:44 AM
Duran Duran Hungry Like The Wolf (Night Version) Andy Taylor, James Bates, John Taylor, Roger Taylor, Simon Le Bon
Singles Box '81 - '85 WMG - Parlophone UK 2005 GBAYE8200052
|8:44 AM
|8:41 AM
Yello I Love You Yello
Essential Yello Polydor 1992 DEF078602480
|8:37 AM
King Love & Pride King
Steps In Time Sony Music Entertainment 1984 Rock GBBBN8400002
|8:33 AM
Marc Almond The Desperate Hours (Flamingo Remix)
The Lover Within Virgin 1988
|8:29 AM
When In Rome The Promise Clive Farrington, Andrew Mann, Floreale
The Promise UMG - Virgin Records Ltd 1988 Rock GBAAA8800646
|8:28 AM
|8:24 AM
Dead or Alive Come Home (With Me Baby) Dead or Alive
Evolution Epic 2003 Rock GBBBM8900011
|8:19 AM
Paul Hardcastle 19 Paul Hardcastle
Cover to Cover Trippin N' Rhythm Records 1999 Classical USME30700487
|8:16 AM
Depeche Mode Strangelove (Pain Mix) Depeche Mode
The 12" Singles: Music for the Masses (Remastered) Rhino/Warner Records 2019 USWB11900359
|8:11 AM
The Fixx Saved by Zero The Fixx
One Thing Leads to Another - EP Music Company OMP 2014 Rock GBQRF1338514
|8:08 AM
INXS Listen Like Thieves INXS
Listen Like Thieves Rhino Atlantic 1985 Rock USAT29901627
|8:04 AM
Simple Minds Don't You (Forget About Me) Simple Minds
Live in the City of Angels BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd. 2019 Rock GB5KW1900911
|8:00 AM
Talking Heads Stay Up Late Talking Heads
Little Creatures Warner Records 1985 Rock USWB19900875
|7:56 AM
Blondie Rapture
Autoamerican (Remastered 2001) Chrysalis\EMI Records (USA) 2001 Rock USCH30100092
|7:50 AM
Depeche Mode But Not Tonight Depeche Mode
Black Celebration Rhino/Warner Records 1986 Rock GBAJH9900276
|7:47 AM
The Psychedelic Furs Pretty In Pink The Psychedelic Furs
All of This and Nothing Columbia 1980 Rock GBBBN8100003
|7:43 AM
Falco Vienna Calling (Metternich Arrival Mix) Falco
Falco 65 Ariola 2022 Rock ATB150300066
|7:41 AM
INXS I Send a Message INXS
The Swing Rhino Atlantic 1984 Rock USAT21400607
|7:38 AM
The Specials Gangsters The Specials
The Best of the Specials Chrysalis Records 2008 GBAYK7900005
|7:34 AM
Haircut 100 Love Plus One Haircut 100
Pelican West - 40th Anniversary Sony Music CG 2023 GBARK8200002
|7:29 AM
Wham! I'm Your Man Wham!
Music from the Edge of Heaven Columbia 1984 GBBBN0009291
|7:26 AM
Eurythmics Would I Lie to You? Eurythmics
Be Yourself Tonight RCA Records Label 1985 GBARL8500016
|7:23 AM
New Order Round & Round New Order
Technique WM UK 1989 GBAAP1500225
|7:20 AM
The Belle Stars WORLD DOMINATION
The Belle Stars Polydor 1982
|7:17 AM
Yazoo Goodbye Seventies
Upstairs At Eric's WMG - Mute Records Ltd 1982 GBAJH0800093
|7:13 AM
Smalltown Boys Beatski Mix
DJ Dance Rarities of the 80s Marathon Media International Ltd. 2008 GBJUT0916773
|7:09 AM
Pet Shop Boys Where the Streets Have No Name (I Can't Take My Eyes Off You) Pet Shop Boys
Ultimate Parlophone UK 2010 Rock GBCEW0300047
|7:06 AM
Sinead O' Connor Mandinka Sinéad O'Connor
The Lion and the Cobra Chrysalis Records 1987 Rock GBAYK8700069
|7:00 AM
Big Country In A Big Country - Pure Mix
12" 80s Alternative Universal Music 2011 GBUM71104104