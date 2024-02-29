The Stars We Are (Expanded Edition)

Praying to the Beat - [Remix] [12" Extended Version]

Where the Action Is

Church Of The Poison Mind (Select Mix Remix)

Can't Help Falling in Love

Love Plus One

Who's Afraid of the Art of Noise

The Art of Noise

The Mayor of Simpleton

The One Thing (Extended Mix)

Dance With Me

First Harvest: The Best of Alphaville 1984-1992

Dance with Me

The Art of Fashion

The Art of Fashion

Just Got Lucky

Lost In the Supermarket

Lost in the Supermarket

Turn To The Sky (demo)

Mad About You

