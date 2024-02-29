KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM
Feb 29, 2024 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM
With Trent Von
|7:00 AM
Marc Almond Tears Run Rings (12" Version) Marc Almond
The Stars We Are (Expanded Edition) Warner Music Group - X5 Music Group 2021 GBAYE8800460
|7:03 AM
Telex L'amour Toujours (2021 Remaster) Telex
Wonderful World (Remastered) Mute 2023 BES762001008
|7:07 AM
Michael Bow Love And Devotion
Love and Devotion Polygram Records 1989
|7:10 AM
Re-Flex Praying to the Beat - [Remix] [12" Extended Version] François Craig, John Baxter, Paul Fishman, Roland Vaughan Kerridge
80's Synthwave WMG - PLG UK Catalog 2014 GBAYE1800197
|7:15 AM
Bronski Beat Hit That Perfect Beat (12" Version) Bronski Beat
Truthdare Doubledare London Music Stream 1986 GBAAP0200028
|7:20 AM
Adam Ant Vive Le Rock Adam Ant
Adam Ant:Super Hits Epic 1980 Rock GBBBN8500008
|7:22 AM
King Love & Pride King
Steps In Time Sony Music Entertainment 1984 Rock GBBBN8400002
|7:24 AM
The Clash Rock the Casbah The Clash
Combat Rock Columbia 1982 Rock GBBBN8200023
|7:28 AM
DURAN DURAN Girls On Film Duran Duran
Decade Parlophone UK 1989 Rock GBAYE8100039
|7:32 AM
Falco Vienna Calling Falco
Falco III Ariola 1985 ATB158500020
|7:34 AM
The Human League Mirror Man The Human League
Essential Virgin 2011 Rock GBAAA8200002
|7:38 AM
Westworld Painkiller Westworld
Where the Action Is Rubbercheese Music 2016 USCGH1683872
|7:41 AM
Culture Club Church Of The Poison Mind (Select Mix Remix)
Colour By Numbers Virgin
|7:44 AM
Lick the Tins Can't Help Falling in Love Lick the Tins
Blind Man On a Flying Horse Sanctuary Records 1987 GB5KW2200651
|7:46 AM
Haircut 100 Love Plus One Haircut 100
Pelican West - 40th Anniversary Sony Music CG 2023 GBARK8200002
|7:50 AM
The Art of Noise Moments In Love The Art of Noise
Who's Afraid of the Art of Noise Salvo 1984 Classical GBAHW0000221
|7:56 AM
New Order True Faith New Order
Substance Rhino 1987 GBAAP0001118
|8:00 AM
The B-52;s Roam (12" Remix) [Remastered] The B-52's
Cosmic Thing (30th Anniversary Expanded Edition) Rhino/Warner Records 2019 USRH11901973
|8:05 AM
Talking Heads Wild Wild Life Talking Heads
True Stories Warner Records 1986 Rock USWB19900877
|8:09 AM
XTC The Mayor of Simpleton
Oranges & Lemons Virgin Records 2001 GBAAA0001106
|8:13 AM
INXS The One Thing (Extended Mix) INXS
Shabooh Shoobah (40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) Rhino Atlantic 2022 Rock USRH12204521
|8:15 AM
The Escape Club Wild Wild West The Escape Club
Wild Wild West Atlantic Records 1988 USAT28800022
|8:20 AM
Alphaville Dance With Me Alphaville
Afternoons In Utopia WM Germany 1986 Rock DEA629260091
|8:20 AM
|8:20 AM
Moskwa TV The Art of Fashion A. Henninger, J. P. Veil
The Art of Fashion ORCHARD - TwentyTen Music 2009 USA560953067
|8:26 AM
Erasure Blue Savannah (Blue Dub) Andy Bell, Vince Clarke
Blue Savannah WMG - Mute, a BMG Company 2020 GB5KW1904378
|8:32 AM
A Flock of Seagulls Space Age Love Song A Flock of Seagulls
A Flock of Seagulls Jive 1981 Rock GBAHK9500311
|8:36 AM
Jo Boxers Just Got Lucky Jo Boxers
Like Gangbusters Sony Music UK 2012 GBARL8300026
|8:40 AM
The Clash Lost In the Supermarket The Clash
London Calling Sony Music UK 2013 Rock GBARL1200687
|8:40 AM
|8:43 AM
The March Violets Turn To The Sky (demo) The March Violets
Silver Lining (rarities 1985-87) Jungle Records 2021 Rock GBCST2253833
|8:49 AM
Belinda Carlisle Mad About You Belinda Carlisle
Belinda EMI Marketing 2003 USCA30300060
|8:53 AM
The Cure In Between Days The Cure
The Head On the Door Rhino/Elektra 1985 Rock USEE10608886