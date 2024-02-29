KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM

Feb 29, 2024 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM

With Trent Von

7:00 AM
Marc Almond - Tears Run Rings (12" Version)
Marc Almond Tears Run Rings (12" Version) Marc Almond
The Stars We Are (Expanded Edition) Warner Music Group - X5 Music Group 2021 GBAYE8800460
7:03 AM
Telex - L'amour Toujours (2021 Remaster)
Telex L'amour Toujours (2021 Remaster) Telex
Wonderful World (Remastered) Mute 2023 BES762001008
7:07 AM
Michael Bow - Love And Devotion
Michael Bow Love And Devotion
Love and Devotion Polygram Records 1989
7:10 AM
Re-Flex - Praying to the Beat - [Remix] [12" Extended Version]
Re-Flex Praying to the Beat - [Remix] [12" Extended Version] François Craig, John Baxter, Paul Fishman, Roland Vaughan Kerridge
80's Synthwave WMG - PLG UK Catalog 2014 GBAYE1800197
7:15 AM
Bronski Beat - Hit That Perfect Beat (12" Version)
Bronski Beat Hit That Perfect Beat (12" Version) Bronski Beat
Truthdare Doubledare London Music Stream 1986 GBAAP0200028
7:20 AM
Adam Ant - Vive Le Rock
Adam Ant Vive Le Rock Adam Ant
Adam Ant:Super Hits Epic 1980 Rock GBBBN8500008
7:22 AM
King - Love & Pride
King Love & Pride King
Steps In Time Sony Music Entertainment 1984 Rock GBBBN8400002
7:24 AM
The Clash - Rock the Casbah
The Clash Rock the Casbah The Clash
Combat Rock Columbia 1982 Rock GBBBN8200023
7:28 AM
DURAN DURAN - Girls On Film
DURAN DURAN Girls On Film Duran Duran
Decade Parlophone UK 1989 Rock GBAYE8100039
7:32 AM
Falco - Vienna Calling
Falco Vienna Calling Falco
Falco III Ariola 1985 ATB158500020
7:34 AM
The Human League - Mirror Man
The Human League Mirror Man The Human League
Essential Virgin 2011 Rock GBAAA8200002
7:38 AM
Westworld - Painkiller
Westworld Painkiller Westworld
Where the Action Is Rubbercheese Music 2016 USCGH1683872
7:41 AM
Culture Club - Church Of The Poison Mind (Select Mix Remix)
Culture Club Church Of The Poison Mind (Select Mix Remix)
Colour By Numbers Virgin
7:44 AM
Lick the Tins - Can't Help Falling in Love
Lick the Tins Can't Help Falling in Love Lick the Tins
Blind Man On a Flying Horse Sanctuary Records 1987 GB5KW2200651
7:46 AM
Haircut 100 - Love Plus One
Haircut 100 Love Plus One Haircut 100
Pelican West - 40th Anniversary Sony Music CG 2023 GBARK8200002
7:50 AM
The Art of Noise - Moments In Love
The Art of Noise Moments In Love The Art of Noise
Who's Afraid of the Art of Noise Salvo 1984 Classical GBAHW0000221
7:56 AM
New Order - True Faith
New Order True Faith New Order
Substance Rhino 1987 GBAAP0001118
8:00 AM
The B-52;s - Roam (12" Remix) [Remastered]
The B-52;s Roam (12" Remix) [Remastered] The B-52's
Cosmic Thing (30th Anniversary Expanded Edition) Rhino/Warner Records 2019 USRH11901973
8:05 AM
Talking Heads - Wild Wild Life
Talking Heads Wild Wild Life Talking Heads
True Stories Warner Records 1986 Rock USWB19900877
8:09 AM
XTC - The Mayor of Simpleton
XTC The Mayor of Simpleton
Oranges & Lemons Virgin Records 2001 GBAAA0001106
8:13 AM
INXS - The One Thing (Extended Mix)
INXS The One Thing (Extended Mix) INXS
Shabooh Shoobah (40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) Rhino Atlantic 2022 Rock USRH12204521
8:15 AM
The Escape Club - Wild Wild West
The Escape Club Wild Wild West The Escape Club
Wild Wild West Atlantic Records 1988 USAT28800022
8:20 AM
Alphaville - Dance With Me
Alphaville Dance With Me Alphaville
Afternoons In Utopia WM Germany 1986 Rock DEA629260091
8:20 AM
8:20 AM
Moskwa TV - The Art of Fashion
Moskwa TV The Art of Fashion A. Henninger, J. P. Veil
The Art of Fashion ORCHARD - TwentyTen Music 2009 USA560953067
8:26 AM
Erasure - Blue Savannah (Blue Dub)
Erasure Blue Savannah (Blue Dub) Andy Bell, Vince Clarke
Blue Savannah WMG - Mute, a BMG Company 2020 GB5KW1904378
8:32 AM
A Flock of Seagulls - Space Age Love Song
A Flock of Seagulls Space Age Love Song A Flock of Seagulls
A Flock of Seagulls Jive 1981 Rock GBAHK9500311
8:36 AM
Jo Boxers - Just Got Lucky
Jo Boxers Just Got Lucky Jo Boxers
Like Gangbusters Sony Music UK 2012 GBARL8300026
8:40 AM
The Clash - Lost In the Supermarket
The Clash Lost In the Supermarket The Clash
London Calling Sony Music UK 2013 Rock GBARL1200687
8:40 AM
8:43 AM
The March Violets - Turn To The Sky (demo)
The March Violets Turn To The Sky (demo) The March Violets
Silver Lining (rarities 1985-87) Jungle Records 2021 Rock GBCST2253833
8:49 AM
Belinda Carlisle - Mad About You
Belinda Carlisle Mad About You Belinda Carlisle
Belinda EMI Marketing 2003 USCA30300060
8:53 AM
The Cure - In Between Days
The Cure In Between Days The Cure
The Head On the Door Rhino/Elektra 1985 Rock USEE10608886