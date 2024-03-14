KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM
C89.5 - Seattle's Home for Dance
A broadcast service of Seattle Public Schools
Save The Wave
Mar 14, 2024 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM
Music
With Trent Von
|7:00 AM
|
Thompson Twins Lies - Remix T. Bailey, A. Currie, J. Leeway
The Best of Thompson Twins Greatest Mixes Arista 1988 Rock GBARK8200015
|7:05 AM
|
New Order Blue Monday New Order
Singles (Remastered) Hollywood 1998 GBAAP1500066
|7:10 AM
|
Depeche Mode Route 66 - Beatmasters Mix Troup
Remixes 81>04 Rhino/Warner Records 2004 GBAJH0400021
|7:14 AM
|
Fake Brick
Brick Victoria 1986
|7:16 AM
|
The Fatheads Calling All Clubs
Single Fun House Records
|7:18 AM
|
Kraftwerk Numbers Kraftwerk
Computer World (Remastered) Rhino/Elektra 1987 Classical GB01A0900381
|7:21 AM
|
Pete Shelley Homosapien Pete Shelley
Homosapien Domino Recording Co 1981 GBVDE0800014
|7:25 AM
|
Duran Duran Hungry Like the Wolf (Night Version) Duran Duran
Rio (Collectors Edition) Parlophone UK 2009 Rock GBAYE0901101
|7:29 AM
|
Frankie Goes to Hollywood Two Tribes (Annihilation) Frankie Goes to Hollywood
Two Tribes Salvo 2014 Rock GBAHW0900005
|7:32 AM
|
Secession Touch (Part 3) Secession
Touch - EP Beggars Banquet 2024 GBAZP8400140
|7:36 AM
|
The Psychedelic Furs Heartbeat The Psychedelic Furs
Collections: The Psychedelic Furs Columbia 2006 Rock GBBBN9902391
|7:38 AM
|
Billy Idol Catch My Fall Billy Idol
Rebel Yell Chrysalis\EMI Records (USA) 1999 Rock USCH39900059
|7:41 AM
|
The Human League Mirror Man The Human League
Essential Virgin 2011 Rock GBAAA8200002
|7:45 AM
|
The B-52's Summer of Love The B-52's
Bouncing Off the Satellites Rhino/Warner Records 1986 Rock USWB11400607
|7:48 AM
|
Yazoo Bring Your Love Down (Didn't I) Yazoo
Upstairs at Eric’s Mute, a BMG Company 1982 GBAJH0400485
|7:51 AM
|
Gene Loves Jezebel Desire Gene Loves Jezebel
Greatest Hits, Remixes & More Cleopatra 2007 Rock USA560624027
|7:53 AM
|
Sinead O' Connor Mandinka Sinéad O'Connor
The Lion and the Cobra Chrysalis Records 1987 Rock GBAYK8700069
|7:59 AM
|
The Cure In Between Days The Cure
The Head On the Door Rhino/Elektra 1985 Rock USEE10608886
|8:03 AM
|
Heaven 17 Penthouse and Pavement Heaven 17
Fascist Groove Thang Lumi OMP 2011 GBQRF1036951
|8:08 AM
|
Stephen Duffy Hold It
Because We Love You Ten
|8:10 AM
|
Severed Heads Greater Reward Severed Heads
Rotund for Success Sevcom 2016 Rock QM2PV1614176
|8:15 AM
|
Erasure Star Erasure
Wild! Warner Records 1989 Rock GBAJH0100034
|8:17 AM
|
Sparks Music That You Can Dance To Sparks
Music That You Can Dance To Curb Records 1986 Rock USCP50302048
|8:21 AM
|
New Order Fine Time New Order
Technique WM UK 1989 GBAAP1500222
|8:23 AM
|
ABC When Smokey Sings Martin Fry, Mark White
True Party Spectrum 2006 GBF088700614
|8:27 AM
|
Electronic Getting Away With It Electronic
Electronic Warner Records 1991 Rock USWB10002142
|8:32 AM
|
Les Rita Mitsouko & Sparks Singing in the Shower
Best of & Raretés Because Music 2019 Rock FRZ188800070
|8:36 AM
|
Depeche Mode People Are People (Barry Harris 2021 Remix)
People Are People / Enjoy the Silence: The Singles 1981-1990 Mute 2021
|8:42 AM
|
The Fixx Red Skies The Fixx
One Thing Leads to Another - EP Music Company OMP 2014 GBQRF1338513
|8:45 AM
|
David Bowie Rebel Rebel David Bowie
Changesbowie Parlophone UK 1990 Rock USJT10700231
|8:49 AM
|
Pseudo Echo Funky Town Pseudo Echo
Funky Town - Single Pseudo Echo 1986 USL4Q2000488
|8:55 AM
|
Electric Light Orchestra Mr Blue Sky Jeff Lynne
Jackie Pin Ups Sony BMG Music Entertainment 2007 USSM17200399