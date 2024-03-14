KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM

C89.5 - Seattle's Home for Dance

A broadcast service of Seattle Public Schools

KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM

Save The Wave

Mar 14, 2024 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM

Music

With Trent Von

Save The Wave
7:00 AM
Thompson Twins - Lies - Remix
Thompson Twins Lies - Remix T. Bailey, A. Currie, J. Leeway
The Best of Thompson Twins Greatest Mixes Arista 1988 Rock GBARK8200015
7:05 AM
New Order - Blue Monday
New Order Blue Monday New Order
Singles (Remastered) Hollywood 1998 GBAAP1500066
7:10 AM
Depeche Mode - Route 66 - Beatmasters Mix
Depeche Mode Route 66 - Beatmasters Mix Troup
Remixes 81>04 Rhino/Warner Records 2004 GBAJH0400021
7:14 AM
Fake - Brick
Fake Brick
Brick Victoria 1986
7:16 AM
The Fatheads - Calling All Clubs
The Fatheads Calling All Clubs
Single Fun House Records
7:18 AM
Kraftwerk - Numbers
Kraftwerk Numbers Kraftwerk
Computer World (Remastered) Rhino/Elektra 1987 Classical GB01A0900381
7:21 AM
Pete Shelley - Homosapien
Pete Shelley Homosapien Pete Shelley
Homosapien Domino Recording Co 1981 GBVDE0800014
7:25 AM
Duran Duran - Hungry Like the Wolf (Night Version)
Duran Duran Hungry Like the Wolf (Night Version) Duran Duran
Rio (Collectors Edition) Parlophone UK 2009 Rock GBAYE0901101
7:29 AM
Frankie Goes to Hollywood - Two Tribes (Annihilation)
Frankie Goes to Hollywood Two Tribes (Annihilation) Frankie Goes to Hollywood
Two Tribes Salvo 2014 Rock GBAHW0900005
7:32 AM
Secession - Touch (Part 3)
Secession Touch (Part 3) Secession
Touch - EP Beggars Banquet 2024 GBAZP8400140
7:36 AM
The Psychedelic Furs - Heartbeat
The Psychedelic Furs Heartbeat The Psychedelic Furs
Collections: The Psychedelic Furs Columbia 2006 Rock GBBBN9902391
7:38 AM
Billy Idol - Catch My Fall
Billy Idol Catch My Fall Billy Idol
Rebel Yell Chrysalis\EMI Records (USA) 1999 Rock USCH39900059
7:41 AM
The Human League - Mirror Man
The Human League Mirror Man The Human League
Essential Virgin 2011 Rock GBAAA8200002
7:45 AM
The B-52's - Summer of Love
The B-52's Summer of Love The B-52's
Bouncing Off the Satellites Rhino/Warner Records 1986 Rock USWB11400607
7:48 AM
Yazoo - Bring Your Love Down (Didn't I)
Yazoo Bring Your Love Down (Didn't I) Yazoo
Upstairs at Eric’s Mute, a BMG Company 1982 GBAJH0400485
7:51 AM
Gene Loves Jezebel - Desire
Gene Loves Jezebel Desire Gene Loves Jezebel
Greatest Hits, Remixes & More Cleopatra 2007 Rock USA560624027
7:53 AM
Sinead O' Connor - Mandinka
Sinead O' Connor Mandinka Sinéad O'Connor
The Lion and the Cobra Chrysalis Records 1987 Rock GBAYK8700069
7:59 AM
The Cure - In Between Days
The Cure In Between Days The Cure
The Head On the Door Rhino/Elektra 1985 Rock USEE10608886
8:03 AM
Heaven 17 - Penthouse and Pavement
Heaven 17 Penthouse and Pavement Heaven 17
Fascist Groove Thang Lumi OMP 2011 GBQRF1036951
8:08 AM
Stephen Duffy - Hold It
Stephen Duffy Hold It
Because We Love You Ten
8:10 AM
Severed Heads - Greater Reward
Severed Heads Greater Reward Severed Heads
Rotund for Success Sevcom 2016 Rock QM2PV1614176
8:15 AM
Erasure - Star
Erasure Star Erasure
Wild! Warner Records 1989 Rock GBAJH0100034
8:17 AM
Sparks - Music That You Can Dance To
Sparks Music That You Can Dance To Sparks
Music That You Can Dance To Curb Records 1986 Rock USCP50302048
8:21 AM
New Order - Fine Time
New Order Fine Time New Order
Technique WM UK 1989 GBAAP1500222
8:23 AM
ABC - When Smokey Sings
ABC When Smokey Sings Martin Fry, Mark White
True Party Spectrum 2006 GBF088700614
8:27 AM
Electronic - Getting Away With It
Electronic Getting Away With It Electronic
Electronic Warner Records 1991 Rock USWB10002142
8:32 AM
Les Rita Mitsouko & Sparks - Singing in the Shower
Les Rita Mitsouko & Sparks Singing in the Shower
Best of & Raretés Because Music 2019 Rock FRZ188800070
8:36 AM
Depeche Mode - People Are People (Barry Harris 2021 Remix)
Depeche Mode People Are People (Barry Harris 2021 Remix)
People Are People / Enjoy the Silence: The Singles 1981-1990 Mute 2021
8:42 AM
The Fixx - Red Skies
The Fixx Red Skies The Fixx
One Thing Leads to Another - EP Music Company OMP 2014 GBQRF1338513
8:45 AM
David Bowie - Rebel Rebel
David Bowie Rebel Rebel David Bowie
Changesbowie Parlophone UK 1990 Rock USJT10700231
8:49 AM
Pseudo Echo - Funky Town
Pseudo Echo Funky Town Pseudo Echo
Funky Town - Single Pseudo Echo 1986 USL4Q2000488
8:55 AM
Electric Light Orchestra - Mr Blue Sky
Electric Light Orchestra Mr Blue Sky Jeff Lynne
Jackie Pin Ups Sony BMG Music Entertainment 2007 USSM17200399