KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM
Mar 21, 2024 7:00 AM – 10:00 AM
Music
With Trent Von
|7:05 AM
|
Howard Jones New Song Howard Jones
Human's Lib (Remastered Edition) Cherry Red Records 2010 Rock GBBZZ1000217
|7:10 AM
|
Level 42 Lessons In Love Level 42
Lessons In Love Vanilla OMP 2011 Jazz GBQRF1019330
|7:15 AM
|
Jesus Jones International Bright Young Thing Jesus Jones
Never Enough - The Best of Jesus Jones RT Industries 2002 Rock GBAYE9000325
|7:18 AM
|
New Order Touched by the Hand of God New Order
The Best of New Order London Records 1994 Rock GBANP9400070
|7:18 AM
|
INXS Listen Like Thieves
The Best of INXS Rhino Atlantic 2002 Rock USAT21400616
|7:24 AM
|
Frankie Goes to Hollywood Relax Frankie Goes to Hollywood
Welcome to the Pleasuredome Salvo 1984 Rock GBAHW9900051
|7:35 AM
|
Prince Housequake Prince
Sign O' The Times (Super Deluxe Edition) [2020 Remaster] Warner Records 2020 Rock USRH12000003
|7:38 AM
|
The Cure Screw The Cure
The Head On the Door Rhino/Elektra 1985 Rock USEE10608875
|7:41 AM
|
The Human League Don't You Want Me The Human League
The Very Best of the Human League EMI Marketing 2003 Rock GBAAA0200924
|7:50 AM
|
Anne Clark Hope Road (A-Z Route)
The Very Best of Anne Clark Virgin 2010 GBAAA8700161
|7:53 AM
|
Cetu Javu Situations Cetu Javu
Situations - The Very Best Of Cleopatra Records 2009 Rock USA560961785
|8:02 AM
|
Cube Love'S Taboo (Original 12" Version)
Love'S Taboo - Single Nocolors 1986 ITA891200029
|8:04 AM
|
Erasure Drama! Erasure
Pop! - The First 20 Hits Rhino/Warner Records 1992 Rock GBAJH9900209
|8:09 AM
|
Book of Love Boy Book of Love
Book of Love Sire/Warner Records 1988 Rock USRE10100038
|8:15 AM
|
The Psychedelic Furs Love My Way The Psychedelic Furs
Forever Now Columbia 1984 Rock GBBBN8200004
|8:19 AM
|
Talking Heads Road to Nowhere Talking Heads
Little Creatures Warner Records 1985 Rock USWB19900876
|8:22 AM
|
INXS New Sensation (Nick’s 12” Mix) - Nick’s 12” Mix Andrew Farriss, Michael Hutchence
Kick 25 Super Deluxe (Super Deluxe Edition) Petrol Electric 2012 Rock AUWC41010356
|8:34 AM
|
David Bowie Let's Dance David Bowie
Let's Dance Parlophone UK 1999 Rock USJT19900185
|8:38 AM
|
Dead or Alive Come Home (With Me Baby) Dead or Alive
Evolution Epic 2003 Rock GBBBM8900011
|8:47 AM
|
Thompson Twins Don't Mess with Doctor Dream Thompson Twins
Here's to Future Days BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd. 1992 Rock GBARK8500016
|8:52 AM
|
Art of Noise Peter Gunn
Reconstructed…For Your Listening Pleasure ZTT Records 2004 Rock GBAHW0200479
|8:53 AM
|
Wham! Young Guns (Go for It!) Wham!
Fantastic Epic 1983 Rock GBBBM8200034
|9:03 AM
|
The Cars My Best Friend's Girl The Cars
The Cars Elektra Records 1978 Rock USEE10170465
|9:09 AM
|
The Clash Train In Vain The Clash
London Calling / Combat Rock Sony BMG Music Entertainment 2007 Rock GBBBN7902003
|9:14 AM
|
Depeche Mode World in My Eyes Depeche Mode
Violator Warner Records 1989 Rock GBAJH9900189
|9:22 AM
|
Alexander Robotnick Problèmes d'amour Alexander Robotnick
Problèmes d'amour Materiali Sonori 1983 ITF708314107
|9:29 AM
|
Duran Duran Notorious Duran Duran
Decade Parlophone UK 1989 Rock GBAYE8600100
|9:32 AM
|
Heaven 17 Let Me Go Heaven 17
Fascist Groove Thang Lumi OMP 2011 GBQRF1036949
|9:36 AM
|
Pet Shop Boys Love Comes Quickly Pet Shop Boys
Please: Further Listening 1984-1986 (Deluxe Edition) [2018 Remaster] Rhino 2001 GBAYE1700765
|9:47 AM
|
Adam Ant Goody Two Shoes Adam Ant
Friend or Foe Columbia 2005 Rock GBBBN0500060
|9:51 AM
|
Stray Cats Rock This Town Stray Cats
Runaway Boys Arista 1981 Rock GBARK8100047
|9:54 AM
|
Trans-X Living On Video Trans-X
Living On Video Unidisc Music Inc. 1983 CAU118301773