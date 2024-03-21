KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM

Mar 21, 2024 7:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Music

With Trent Von

7:05 AM
Howard Jones - New Song
Howard Jones New Song Howard Jones
Human's Lib (Remastered Edition) Cherry Red Records 2010 Rock GBBZZ1000217
7:10 AM
Level 42 - Lessons In Love
Level 42 Lessons In Love Level 42
Lessons In Love Vanilla OMP 2011 Jazz GBQRF1019330
7:15 AM
Jesus Jones - International Bright Young Thing
Jesus Jones International Bright Young Thing Jesus Jones
Never Enough - The Best of Jesus Jones RT Industries 2002 Rock GBAYE9000325
7:18 AM
New Order - Touched by the Hand of God
New Order Touched by the Hand of God New Order
The Best of New Order London Records 1994 Rock GBANP9400070
7:18 AM
INXS - Listen Like Thieves
INXS Listen Like Thieves
The Best of INXS Rhino Atlantic 2002 Rock USAT21400616
7:24 AM
Frankie Goes to Hollywood - Relax
Frankie Goes to Hollywood Relax Frankie Goes to Hollywood
Welcome to the Pleasuredome Salvo 1984 Rock GBAHW9900051
7:35 AM
Prince - Housequake
Prince Housequake Prince
Sign O' The Times (Super Deluxe Edition) [2020 Remaster] Warner Records 2020 Rock USRH12000003
7:38 AM
The Cure - Screw
The Cure Screw The Cure
The Head On the Door Rhino/Elektra 1985 Rock USEE10608875
7:41 AM
The Human League - Don't You Want Me
The Human League Don't You Want Me The Human League
The Very Best of the Human League EMI Marketing 2003 Rock GBAAA0200924
7:50 AM
Anne Clark - Hope Road (A-Z Route)
Anne Clark Hope Road (A-Z Route)
The Very Best of Anne Clark Virgin 2010 GBAAA8700161
7:53 AM
Cetu Javu - Situations
Cetu Javu Situations Cetu Javu
Situations - The Very Best Of Cleopatra Records 2009 Rock USA560961785
8:02 AM
Cube - Love'S Taboo (Original 12" Version)
Cube Love'S Taboo (Original 12" Version)
Love'S Taboo - Single Nocolors 1986 ITA891200029
8:04 AM
Erasure - Drama!
Erasure Drama! Erasure
Pop! - The First 20 Hits Rhino/Warner Records 1992 Rock GBAJH9900209
8:09 AM
Book of Love - Boy
Book of Love Boy Book of Love
Book of Love Sire/Warner Records 1988 Rock USRE10100038
8:15 AM
The Psychedelic Furs - Love My Way
The Psychedelic Furs Love My Way The Psychedelic Furs
Forever Now Columbia 1984 Rock GBBBN8200004
8:19 AM
Talking Heads - Road to Nowhere
Talking Heads Road to Nowhere Talking Heads
Little Creatures Warner Records 1985 Rock USWB19900876
8:22 AM
INXS - New Sensation (Nick’s 12” Mix) - Nick’s 12” Mix
INXS New Sensation (Nick’s 12” Mix) - Nick’s 12” Mix Andrew Farriss, Michael Hutchence
Kick 25 Super Deluxe (Super Deluxe Edition) Petrol Electric 2012 Rock AUWC41010356
8:34 AM
David Bowie - Let's Dance
David Bowie Let's Dance David Bowie
Let's Dance Parlophone UK 1999 Rock USJT19900185
8:38 AM
Dead or Alive - Come Home (With Me Baby)
Dead or Alive Come Home (With Me Baby) Dead or Alive
Evolution Epic 2003 Rock GBBBM8900011
8:47 AM
Thompson Twins - Don't Mess with Doctor Dream
Thompson Twins Don't Mess with Doctor Dream Thompson Twins
Here's to Future Days BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd. 1992 Rock GBARK8500016
8:52 AM
Art of Noise - Peter Gunn
Art of Noise Peter Gunn
Reconstructed…For Your Listening Pleasure ZTT Records 2004 Rock GBAHW0200479
8:53 AM
Wham! - Young Guns (Go for It!)
Wham! Young Guns (Go for It!) Wham!
Fantastic Epic 1983 Rock GBBBM8200034
9:03 AM
The Cars - My Best Friend's Girl
The Cars My Best Friend's Girl The Cars
The Cars Elektra Records 1978 Rock USEE10170465
9:09 AM
The Clash - Train In Vain
The Clash Train In Vain The Clash
London Calling / Combat Rock Sony BMG Music Entertainment 2007 Rock GBBBN7902003
9:14 AM
Depeche Mode - World in My Eyes
Depeche Mode World in My Eyes Depeche Mode
Violator Warner Records 1989 Rock GBAJH9900189
9:22 AM
Alexander Robotnick - Problèmes d'amour
Alexander Robotnick Problèmes d'amour Alexander Robotnick
Problèmes d'amour Materiali Sonori 1983 ITF708314107
9:29 AM
Duran Duran - Notorious
Duran Duran Notorious Duran Duran
Decade Parlophone UK 1989 Rock GBAYE8600100
9:32 AM
Heaven 17 - Let Me Go
Heaven 17 Let Me Go Heaven 17
Fascist Groove Thang Lumi OMP 2011 GBQRF1036949
9:36 AM
Pet Shop Boys - Love Comes Quickly
Pet Shop Boys Love Comes Quickly Pet Shop Boys
Please: Further Listening 1984-1986 (Deluxe Edition) [2018 Remaster] Rhino 2001 GBAYE1700765
9:47 AM
Adam Ant - Goody Two Shoes
Adam Ant Goody Two Shoes Adam Ant
Friend or Foe Columbia 2005 Rock GBBBN0500060
9:51 AM
Stray Cats - Rock This Town
Stray Cats Rock This Town Stray Cats
Runaway Boys Arista 1981 Rock GBARK8100047
9:54 AM
Trans-X - Living On Video
Trans-X Living On Video Trans-X
Living On Video Unidisc Music Inc. 1983 CAU118301773