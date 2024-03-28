WMG - Warner Catalog and O/H

WMG - Warner Catalog and O/H 2019

80s Anthems WMG - Warner Catalog and O/H 2019 USWB10106543

Construction Time Again Venusnote Ltd. 1983 Rock GBAJH0401369

Love In Itself

Depeche Mode Love In Itself Depeche Mode

Live in the City of Angels

Live in the City of Angels BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd. 2019 Rock GB5KW1900911

Don't You (Forget About Me)

Simple Minds Don't You (Forget About Me) Simple Minds

Please: Further Listening 1984-1986 (Deluxe Edition) [2018 Remaster]

Please: Further Listening 1984-1986 (Deluxe Edition) [2018 Remaster] Rhino 2001 GBAYE1700763

Should I Love You (12'' Mix)

CEE FARROW Should I Love You (12'' Mix)

The Different Story (World of Lust and Crime)

Peter Schilling The Different Story (World of Lust and Crime)

Sometimes (Love to Infinity Club Mix)

Erasure Sometimes (Love to Infinity Club Mix) Andy Bell, Erasure, Vince Clarke

Please: Further Listening 1984-1986 (Deluxe Edition) [2018 Remaster]

Please: Further Listening 1984-1986 (Deluxe Edition) [2018 Remaster] Rhino 2001 GBAYE1700766

The Ups and Downs

The Ups and Downs Ten Records

Sound of My Heart

Sound of My Heart Polydor Records 1986

So Many People (Remix)

Hubert Kah So Many People (Remix)

The Stars We Are

The Stars We Are Parlophone UK 1988 Rock GBAYE8800093

Quick Step and Side Kick BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd. 1984 Rock GBARK8300015

Bring Your Love Down (Didn't I)

Yazoo Bring Your Love Down (Didn't I) Yazoo

Here to Go

Devo Here to Go Devo

But Not Tonight

Depeche Mode But Not Tonight Depeche Mode

New Order Love Vigilantes New Order

No More Words

Berlin No More Words

The Best of 1980-1990 & B-Sides

The Best of 1980-1990 & B-Sides UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) 1998 Rock GBAAN0401055

Frankie Goes to Hollywood

Frankie Goes to Hollywood Two Tribes (Annihilation 7") Frankie Goes to Hollywood

The Human League Mirror Man The Human League

Together In Electric Dreams

Phil Oakey & Giorgio Moroder Together In Electric Dreams

Love Will Tear Us Apart

Joy Division Love Will Tear Us Apart Joy Division

Turn To The Sky (demo)

The March Violets Turn To The Sky (demo) The March Violets

The Safety Dance – The Collection

The Safety Dance – The Collection Demon 2010 GBBLG0200060

Pop Goes the World

Men Without Hats Pop Goes the World Men Without Hats

The Flirts Jukebox (Don't Put Another Dime) The Flirts