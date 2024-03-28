KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM
C89.5 - Seattle's Home for Dance
A broadcast service of Seattle Public Schools
Save The Wave
Mar 28, 2024 7:00 AM – 10:00 AM
Music
With Trent Von
|7:03 AM
|
Tom Tom Club Genius of Love (Long Version) Adrian Belew, Chris Frantz, Steven Stanley, Tina Weymouth
80s Anthems WMG - Warner Catalog and O/H 2019 USWB10106543
|7:08 AM
|
Depeche Mode Love In Itself Depeche Mode
Construction Time Again Venusnote Ltd. 1983 Rock GBAJH0401369
|7:16 AM
|
Simple Minds Don't You (Forget About Me) Simple Minds
Live in the City of Angels BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd. 2019 Rock GB5KW1900911
|7:20 AM
|
Pet Shop Boys West End Girls Pet Shop Boys
Please: Further Listening 1984-1986 (Deluxe Edition) [2018 Remaster] Rhino 2001 GBAYE1700763
|7:30 AM
|
CEE FARROW Should I Love You (12'' Mix)
|7:34 AM
|
George Kranz Din Daa Daa George Kranz
Din Daa Daa - Single George Kranz 1984 Rock GBKPL0500409
|7:38 AM
|
Cube Love'S Taboo (Original 12" Version) Cube
Love'S Taboo - Single Nocolors 1986 ITA891200029
|7:48 AM
|
Peter Schilling The Different Story (World of Lust and Crime)
Von Anfang an... Bis Jetzt ! WM Germany 1999 DEA629252900
|7:52 AM
|
Erasure Sometimes (Love to Infinity Club Mix) Andy Bell, Erasure, Vince Clarke
Sometimes 2015 WMG - Mute, a BMG Company 2015 Rock GB5KW1501658
|8:01 AM
|
Pet Shop Boys Suburbia Pet Shop Boys
Please: Further Listening 1984-1986 (Deluxe Edition) [2018 Remaster] Rhino 2001 GBAYE1700766
|8:07 AM
|
Stephen "Tin Tin" Duffy KISS ME
The Ups and Downs Ten Records
|8:15 AM
|
Hubert Kah So Many People (Remix)
Sound of My Heart Polydor Records 1986
|8:20 AM
|
Duran Duran The Reflex Duran Duran
Decade Parlophone UK 1989 Rock GBAYE8300145
|8:23 AM
|
Pseudo Echo Funky Town (Extended Version) Pseudo Echo
Ultimate Echo Depot 2022 USCGJ2281047
|8:31 AM
|
Marc Almond Tears Run Rings Marc Almond
The Stars We Are Parlophone UK 1988 Rock GBAYE8800093
|8:36 AM
|
Thompson Twins Lies Thompson Twins
Quick Step and Side Kick BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd. 1984 Rock GBARK8300015
|8:40 AM
|
Yazoo Bring Your Love Down (Didn't I) Yazoo
Upstairs at Eric’s Mute, a BMG Company 1982 GBAJH0400485
|8:45 AM
|
Devo Here to Go Devo
Shout Warner Records 1984 Rock USWB18400018
|8:48 AM
|
Depeche Mode But Not Tonight Depeche Mode
Black Celebration Rhino/Warner Records 1986 Rock GBAJH9900276
|8:51 AM
|
New Order Love Vigilantes New Order
Low-Life WM UK 1985 Rock GBAAP1500188
|9:02 AM
|
Berlin No More Words
Love Life Geffen 1984 Rock USGF19918702
|9:04 AM
|
U2 New Year's Day
The Best of 1980-1990 & B-Sides UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) 1998 Rock GBAAN0401055
|9:07 AM
|
Frankie Goes to Hollywood Two Tribes (Annihilation 7") Frankie Goes to Hollywood
Two Tribes Salvo 2014 Rock GBAHW0900005
|9:20 AM
|
Duran Duran Planet Earth (Night Mix) Duran Duran
Strange Behaviour Parlophone UK 1999 Rock GBAYE9802241
|9:22 AM
|
The Human League Mirror Man The Human League
Essential Virgin 2011 Rock GBAAA8200002
|9:25 AM
|
Phil Oakey & Giorgio Moroder Together In Electric Dreams
Philip Oakey & Giorgio Moroder (Remastered) EMI Marketing 2003 GBAAA0300612
|9:33 AM
|
Joy Division Love Will Tear Us Apart Joy Division
Total WM UK 2011 GBCRL1100212
|9:37 AM
|
The March Violets Turn To The Sky (demo) The March Violets
Silver Lining (rarities 1985-87) Jungle Records 2021 Rock GBCST2253833
|9:40 AM
|
Men Without Hats Pop Goes the World Men Without Hats
The Safety Dance – The Collection Demon 2010 GBBLG0200060
|9:48 AM
|
The Flirts Jukebox (Don't Put Another Dime) The Flirts
10 Cents a Dance Unidisc Music Inc. 1982 CAU111556941
|9:51 AM
|
B-Movie Nowhere Girl B-Movie
Forever Running Rhino/Warner Records 1985 Rock USWB10505285
|9:55 AM
|
The Human League The Sound of the Crowd The Human League
Essential Virgin 2011 Rock GBAAA8100004