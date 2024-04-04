KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM

C89.5 - Seattle's Home for Dance

A broadcast service of Seattle Public Schools

KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM

Save The Wave

Apr 4, 2024 7:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Music

With Drew Bailey

Save The Wave
7:00 AM
Peter Gabriel - Sledgehammer
Peter Gabriel Sledgehammer Peter Gabriel
So Real World 2015 Rock GBCPB1200864
7:04 AM
Erasure - Sexuality
Erasure Sexuality Erasure
The Circus Sire/Warner Records 1987 Rock GBAJH0100076
7:06 AM
Howard Jones - What Is Love? (2008 Remastered Album Version)
Howard Jones What Is Love? (2008 Remastered Album Version)
Human's Lib MERLIN - D-Tox under exclusive license to Cherry Red Records 1984 GBAHS0104812
7:16 AM
Falco - Rock Me Amadeus
Falco Rock Me Amadeus
Falco 3 (25th Anniversary Edition) Ariola 2010 Rock ATB158500018
7:18 AM
The Cure - Close to Me
The Cure Close to Me The Cure
The Head On the Door Rhino/Elektra 1985 Rock USEE10608884
7:20 AM
Nena - 99 Luftballons
Nena 99 Luftballons Jörn Uwe Fahrenkrog-Petersen
Nena SME - Sony BMG Music Entertainment 1983 DEE868300011
7:31 AM
Adam Ant - Goody Two Shoes
Adam Ant Goody Two Shoes Adam Ant
Friend or Foe Columbia 2005 Rock GBBBN0500060
7:34 AM
Stray Cats - Rock This Town
Stray Cats Rock This Town Stray Cats
Stray Cats Arista 1981 World GBARK8100047
7:38 AM
Trans-X - Living On Video
Trans-X Living On Video Trans-X
Living On Video Unidisc Music Inc. 1983 CAU118301773
7:46 AM
Stop - Wake Up
Stop Wake Up Stop
The Latin Connection TSR Records 1989 US83Y0552612
7:48 AM
Kraftwerk - Tour de France (2009 Remastered Version)
Kraftwerk Tour de France (2009 Remastered Version) Kraftwerk
Tour de France (2009 Remastered Version) Parlophone UK 2009 DEC610900256
7:52 AM
Depeche Mode - Pleasure Little Treasure
Depeche Mode Pleasure Little Treasure Depeche Mode
Music for the Masses (Deluxe) Venusnote Ltd. 1987 Rock GBAJH0600269
8:01 AM
Real Life - Send Me an Angel '89 (Dance Mix)
Real Life Send Me an Angel '89 (Dance Mix) Real Life
Best of Real Life - Send Me an Angel Curb Records 1989 Rock USCRB0100925
8:04 AM
The Human League - Mirror Man
The Human League Mirror Man The Human League
Essential Virgin 2011 Rock GBAAA8200002
8:09 AM
Spandau Ballet - Only When You Leave
Spandau Ballet Only When You Leave Spandau Ballet
Reformation Parlophone UK 2005 Rock GBAYK8400005
8:15 AM
The Police - Don't Stand So Close to Me
The Police Don't Stand So Close to Me
The Police (Remastered) A&M 2007 CD Rock GBAAM0201148
8:18 AM
Soft Cell - Tainted Love / Where Did Our Love Go - Extended Version
Soft Cell Tainted Love / Where Did Our Love Go - Extended Version Ed Cobb
Hits And Pieces – The Best Of Marc Almond & Soft Cell (Deluxe) Universal Music 2017 GBF088100897
8:25 AM
a-ha - Take On Me
a-ha Take On Me a-ha
25 (Deluxe Version) Rhino/Warner Records 2010 USWB11001328
8:31 AM
Talking Heads - Road to Nowhere
Talking Heads Road to Nowhere Talking Heads
Little Creatures Warner Records 1985 Rock USWB19900876
8:35 AM
INXS - New Sensation (Nick’s 12” Mix) - Nick’s 12” Mix
INXS New Sensation (Nick’s 12” Mix) - Nick’s 12” Mix Andrew Farriss, Michael Hutchence
Kick 25 Super Deluxe (Super Deluxe Edition) Petrol Electric 2012 Rock AUWC41010356
8:46 AM
David Bowie - Let's Dance - Single Version, 2014 Remaster
David Bowie Let's Dance - Single Version, 2014 Remaster David Bowie
Legacy (The Very Best Of David Bowie, Deluxe) Parlophone UK 1999 Rock USJT11400016
8:52 AM
Dead or Alive - Come Home (With Me Baby)
Dead or Alive Come Home (With Me Baby) Dead or Alive
Evolution Epic 2003 Rock GBBBM8900011
8:54 AM
Thompson Twins - Don't Mess with Doctor Dream
Thompson Twins Don't Mess with Doctor Dream Thompson Twins
Here's to Future Days BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd. 1992 Rock GBARK8500016
9:00 AM
Art Of Noise - Peter Gunn (feat. Duane Eddy)
Art Of Noise Peter Gunn (feat. Duane Eddy) Henry Mancini
The Best Of The Art Of Noise EastWest U.K. 1988 GBAHS0300553
9:05 AM
Wham! - Young Guns (Go for It!)
Wham! Young Guns (Go for It!) Wham!
Fantastic Epic 1983 Rock GBBBM8200034
9:14 AM
Kx5 - Escape (feat. Hayla)
Kx5 Escape (feat. Hayla) Joel Zimmerman, Ryan Raddon, Eddie Jenkins, Camden Cox, Hayley Philippa Williams, Will Clarke
Kx5 MERLIN - mau5trap Recordings Limited 2022 GBTDG1302438
9:14 AM
Anabel Englund - a lesson in chemistry
Anabel Englund a lesson in chemistry Adam Novodor, Lena Leon, Anabel Englund
a lesson in chemistry SME - Ultra Records, LLC 2023 USUS12300477
9:16 AM
The Cars - My Best Friend's Girl
The Cars My Best Friend's Girl Ric Ocasek
The Cars Rhino/Elektra 1978 USEE10170465
9:20 AM
The Clash - Train In Vain (Stand by Me)
The Clash Train In Vain (Stand by Me)
The Story of the Clash, Volume 1 Sony 2000
9:30 AM
Depeche Mode - World in My Eyes
Depeche Mode World in My Eyes Depeche Mode
Violator Warner Records 1989 Rock GBAJH9900189
9:33 AM
Alaxander Robotnick - Problèmes d'Amour - USA Version
Alaxander Robotnick Problèmes d'Amour - USA Version Maurizio Dami
Problèmes d'Amour (All Versions) ORCHARD - Materiali Sonori 1983 ITF708314103
9:37 AM
Blur - Girls And Boys - Pet Shop Boys 12'' Remix
Blur Girls And Boys - Pet Shop Boys 12'' Remix Alex James, Damon Albarn, Dave Rowntree, Graham Coxon
RMX - curated by Blank & Jones EMM 2011 GBAYE9400425
9:51 AM
Soft Cell - Tears Run Rings
Soft Cell Tears Run Rings Marc Almond
Memorabilia: The Singles Island Def Jam 1990 USWWW0134482
9:54 AM
Q-Feel - Dancing In Heaven (Orbital Be-Bop)
Q-Feel Dancing In Heaven (Orbital Be-Bop)
Richard Blade's Flashback Favorites Volume 1 The Oglio Entertainment Group 1993