Apr 11, 2024 7:00 AM – 10:00 AM
With Trent Von
|7:00 AM
|
Peter Schilling Major Tom (Coming Home) (Culture Shock Remix)
The Different Story Teldec 1986
|7:03 AM
|
Kim Wilde Kids In America Kim Wilde
Never Say Never Electrola 2006 DEC640600169
|7:10 AM
|
INXS Don't Change Andrew Farriss, Garry Gary Beers, Jon Farriss, Kirk Pengilly, Michael Hutchence, Gary Beers, Gary Gary Beers, INXS, Jon Farriss / Tim Farriss / Andrew Farriss / Michael Hutchence / Kirk Pengilly / Gary Beers), Michael Hutchenson, Tim Fariss, Tim Farriss
Shabooh Shoobah Rhino Atlantic 1982 Rock USAT20180305
|7:13 AM
|
The Cure A Forest The Cure
Seventeen Seconds Rhino/Elektra 1980 CD Rock USEE10500788
|7:18 AM
|
The B-52's Private Idaho The B-52's
Wild Planet Rhino/Warner Records 1980 USWB11400593
|7:20 AM
|
Robert Seidler Christian Boy Robert Seidler
Christian Boy Cole Panther 2001 CD Rock USCGH0790382
|7:21 AM
|
Toto Coelo I Eat Cannibals (2018 Mix) Toto Coelo
I Eat Cannibals (2018 Mix) - Single Funky Si 2018 QMDA61862646
|7:25 AM
|
Madness One Step Beyond Cecil Campbell
Take It or Leave It Union Square Music 1985 Reggae GBCZR9900020
|7:28 AM
|
The Plimsouls A Million Miles Away Joey Alkes, Chris Fradkin, Peter Case
Outside is Free SBME Strategic Marketing Group 1992 USGF18300207
|7:34 AM
|
Joy Division Love Will Tear Us Apart Joy Division
Total WM UK 2011 GBCRL1100212
|7:36 AM
|
Duran Duran Rio
Decade UMG - EMI Marketing 1989 GBAYE8200053
|7:42 AM
|
Men At Work Overkill Men At Work
Cargo Columbia 1982 Rock NLB638310002
|7:46 AM
|
Toni Basil Mickey Toni Basil
Mickey - Single FFRC 2022 QZK6H2234651
|7:49 AM
|
Howard Jones Pearl in the Shell Howard Jones
Human's Lib (Remastered Edition) Cherry Red Records 2010 GBBZZ1000214
|7:53 AM
|
The Escape Club Wild Wild West The Escape Club
Wild, Wild West Atlantic Records 1988 USAT28800022
|7:57 AM
|
Billy Idol White Wedding, Pt. 1 Billy Idol
Billy Idol Chrysalis\EMI Records (USA) 2002 Rock USCH30100008
|8:02 AM
|
New Order Blue Monday
Total WM UK 2011 GBCRL1100216
|8:08 AM
|
Pet Shop Boys Left to My Own Devices Pet Shop Boys
Introspective: Further Listening 1988-1989 (Deluxe Edition) [2018 Remaster] Rhino 2001 Rock GBAYE1700804
|8:12 AM
|
Split Enz I Got You Split Enz
True Colours WM Australia 2006 Rock AUWA00602220
|8:15 AM
|
Dead or Alive You Spin Me 'Round (Like a Record) Dead or Alive
Youthquake Epic 1985 GBBBM9999987
|8:19 AM
|
Trans-X Living On Video Trans-X
Living On Video Unidisc Music Inc. 1983 CAU118301773
|8:21 AM
|
King Love And Pride (Future Mix)
Steps In Time CBS 1985
|8:25 AM
|
Frankie Goes to Hollywood Two Tribes (Annihilation Mix)
Welcome to the Pleasuredome Island
|8:29 AM
|
Pop Will Eat Itself Another Man's Rhubarb (7" Mix) Pop Will Eat Itself
16 Different Flavours of Hell RCA Records Label 1993 Rock GBARL9100003
|8:29 AM
|
Too Shy The Very Best of Kajagoogoo
|8:29 AM
|
Kajagoogoo Too Shy
The Very Best of Kajagoogoo Parlophone UK
|8:31 AM
|
The English Beat Save It for Later
Special Beat Service (Remastered) Shout! Factory Records 2012 USSE91232692
|8:35 AM
|
Kraftwerk The Telephone Call Kraftwerk
Techno Pop (Remastered) Parlophone UK 2009 Classical GB01A0900389
|8:38 AM
|
Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark Brides Of Frankenstein - Mix Traditional, Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin
so80s presents Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (curated by Blank & Jones) Virgin 2011 GBAAA9100327
|8:45 AM
|
Donna Summer I Feel Love
I Remember Yesterday Island Mercury 2013 MP3 USPR39402393
|8:48 AM
|
Eurythmics Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)
Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) [Deluxe Edition] RCA Records Label 2005 GBARL0300589
|8:54 AM
|
ABC When Smokey Sings Martin Fry, Mark White
True Party Spectrum 2006 GBF088700614
|8:58 AM
|
Stephen Duffy She Loves Me
Some Kind of Wonderful (Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack) Geffen* 1987
|9:03 AM
|
Tears for Fears Sowing The Seeds Of Love
The Seeds Of Love UMC (Universal Music Catalogue)
|9:04 AM
|
Erasure Don't Dance
The Circus Sire/Warner Records Rock
|9:09 AM
|
Kon Kan Puss N' Boots / These Boots (Are Made for Walking)
Move to Move Atlantic Records
|9:11 AM
|
Men Without Hats The Safety Dance
The Safety Dance Demon
|9:16 AM
|
Ofra Haza Ya Ba Ye (Get Yer Ya Baâ€™s Out Mix)
|9:18 AM
|
Book of Love I Touch Roses
Book of Love Sire/Warner Records Rock
|9:20 AM
|
Les Rita Mitsouko Andy
Best of & RaretÃ©s Because Music Rock
|9:23 AM
|
Depeche Mode Never Let Me Down Again
Music for the Masses (Deluxe) Rhino/Warner Records Rock
|9:24 AM
|
Kraftwerk Musique Non Stop
Techno Pop (Remastered) Parlophone UK Classical
|9:34 AM
|
Kajagoogoo Too Shy Jez Strode, Stuart Croxford Neale, Steve Askew, Christopher Hamill, Nick Beggs
We Love: Electronic The Remix Group 2009 GBAYE8300270
|9:35 AM
|
Fine Young Cannibals She Drives Me Crazy
The Finest London Music Stream
|9:39 AM
|
The Cure Hot Hot Hot!!! Laurence Tolhurst, Porl Thompson, Boris Williams, Simon Gallup, Robert Smith
Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me (Remastered Version) Rhino/Elektra 1987 Rock USEE10608911
|9:41 AM
|
Thompson Twins Sugar Daddy
Big Trash Rhino/Warner Records Rock
|9:43 AM
|
Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five White Lines (Don't Do It)
The Greatest Mixes Castle Communications
|9:48 AM
|
Frankie Goes to Hollywood Relax (New York Mix)
Relax Salvo Rock
|9:53 AM
|
Nina Hagen Universal Radio