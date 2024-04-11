KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM

Apr 11, 2024 7:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Music

With Trent Von

Save The Wave
7:00 AM
Peter Schilling - Major Tom (Coming Home) (Culture Shock Remix)
Peter Schilling Major Tom (Coming Home) (Culture Shock Remix)
The Different Story Teldec 1986
7:03 AM
Kim Wilde - Kids In America
Kim Wilde Kids In America Kim Wilde
Never Say Never Electrola 2006 DEC640600169
7:10 AM
INXS - Don't Change
INXS Don't Change Andrew Farriss, Garry Gary Beers, Jon Farriss, Kirk Pengilly, Michael Hutchence, Gary Beers, Gary Gary Beers, INXS, Jon Farriss / Tim Farriss / Andrew Farriss / Michael Hutchence / Kirk Pengilly / Gary Beers), Michael Hutchenson, Tim Fariss, Tim Farriss
Shabooh Shoobah Rhino Atlantic 1982 Rock USAT20180305
7:13 AM
The Cure - A Forest
The Cure A Forest The Cure
Seventeen Seconds Rhino/Elektra 1980 CD Rock USEE10500788
7:18 AM
The B-52's - Private Idaho
The B-52's Private Idaho The B-52's
Wild Planet Rhino/Warner Records 1980 USWB11400593
7:20 AM
Robert Seidler - Christian Boy
Robert Seidler Christian Boy Robert Seidler
Christian Boy Cole Panther 2001 CD Rock USCGH0790382
7:21 AM
Toto Coelo - I Eat Cannibals (2018 Mix)
Toto Coelo I Eat Cannibals (2018 Mix) Toto Coelo
I Eat Cannibals (2018 Mix) - Single Funky Si 2018 QMDA61862646
7:25 AM
Madness - One Step Beyond
Madness One Step Beyond Cecil Campbell
Take It or Leave It Union Square Music 1985 Reggae GBCZR9900020
7:28 AM
The Plimsouls - A Million Miles Away
The Plimsouls A Million Miles Away Joey Alkes, Chris Fradkin, Peter Case
Outside is Free SBME Strategic Marketing Group 1992 USGF18300207
7:34 AM
Joy Division - Love Will Tear Us Apart
Joy Division Love Will Tear Us Apart Joy Division
Total WM UK 2011 GBCRL1100212
7:36 AM
Duran Duran - Rio
Duran Duran Rio
Decade UMG - EMI Marketing 1989 GBAYE8200053
7:42 AM
Men At Work - Overkill
Men At Work Overkill Men At Work
Cargo Columbia 1982 Rock NLB638310002
7:46 AM
Toni Basil - Mickey
Toni Basil Mickey Toni Basil
Mickey - Single FFRC 2022 QZK6H2234651
7:49 AM
Howard Jones - Pearl in the Shell
Howard Jones Pearl in the Shell Howard Jones
Human's Lib (Remastered Edition) Cherry Red Records 2010 GBBZZ1000214
7:53 AM
The Escape Club - Wild Wild West
The Escape Club Wild Wild West The Escape Club
Wild, Wild West Atlantic Records 1988 USAT28800022
7:57 AM
Billy Idol - White Wedding, Pt. 1
Billy Idol White Wedding, Pt. 1 Billy Idol
Billy Idol Chrysalis\EMI Records (USA) 2002 Rock USCH30100008
8:02 AM
New Order - Blue Monday
New Order Blue Monday
Total WM UK 2011 GBCRL1100216
8:08 AM
Pet Shop Boys - Left to My Own Devices
Pet Shop Boys Left to My Own Devices Pet Shop Boys
Introspective: Further Listening 1988-1989 (Deluxe Edition) [2018 Remaster] Rhino 2001 Rock GBAYE1700804
8:12 AM
Split Enz - I Got You
Split Enz I Got You Split Enz
True Colours WM Australia 2006 Rock AUWA00602220
8:15 AM
Dead or Alive - You Spin Me 'Round (Like a Record)
Dead or Alive You Spin Me 'Round (Like a Record) Dead or Alive
Youthquake Epic 1985 GBBBM9999987
8:19 AM
Trans-X - Living On Video
Trans-X Living On Video Trans-X
Living On Video Unidisc Music Inc. 1983 CAU118301773
8:21 AM
King - Love And Pride (Future Mix)
King Love And Pride (Future Mix)
Steps In Time CBS 1985
8:25 AM
Frankie Goes to Hollywood - Two Tribes (Annihilation Mix)
Frankie Goes to Hollywood Two Tribes (Annihilation Mix)
Welcome to the Pleasuredome Island
8:29 AM
Pop Will Eat Itself - Another Man's Rhubarb (7" Mix)
Pop Will Eat Itself Another Man's Rhubarb (7" Mix) Pop Will Eat Itself
16 Different Flavours of Hell RCA Records Label 1993 Rock GBARL9100003
8:29 AM
Kajagoogoo - Too Shy
8:31 AM
The English Beat - Save It for Later
The English Beat Save It for Later
Special Beat Service (Remastered) Shout! Factory Records 2012 USSE91232692
8:35 AM
Kraftwerk - The Telephone Call
Kraftwerk The Telephone Call Kraftwerk
Techno Pop (Remastered) Parlophone UK 2009 Classical GB01A0900389
8:38 AM
Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark - Brides Of Frankenstein - Mix
Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark Brides Of Frankenstein - Mix Traditional, Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin
so80s presents Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (curated by Blank & Jones) Virgin 2011 GBAAA9100327
8:45 AM
Donna Summer - I Feel Love
Donna Summer I Feel Love
I Remember Yesterday Island Mercury 2013 MP3 USPR39402393
8:48 AM
Eurythmics - Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)
Eurythmics Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)
Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) [Deluxe Edition] RCA Records Label 2005 GBARL0300589
8:54 AM
ABC - When Smokey Sings
ABC When Smokey Sings Martin Fry, Mark White
True Party Spectrum 2006 GBF088700614
8:58 AM
Stephen Duffy - She Loves Me
Stephen Duffy She Loves Me
Some Kind of Wonderful (Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack) Geffen* 1987
9:03 AM
Tears for Fears - Sowing The Seeds Of Love
Tears for Fears Sowing The Seeds Of Love
The Seeds Of Love UMC (Universal Music Catalogue)
9:04 AM
Erasure - Don't Dance
Erasure Don't Dance
The Circus Sire/Warner Records Rock
9:09 AM
Kon Kan - Puss N' Boots / These Boots (Are Made for Walking)
Kon Kan Puss N' Boots / These Boots (Are Made for Walking)
Move to Move Atlantic Records
9:11 AM
Men Without Hats - The Safety Dance
Men Without Hats The Safety Dance
The Safety Dance Demon
9:16 AM
Ofra Haza - Ya Ba Ye (Get Yer Ya Baâ€™s Out Mix)
Ofra Haza Ya Ba Ye (Get Yer Ya Baâ€™s Out Mix)
9:18 AM
Book of Love - I Touch Roses
Book of Love I Touch Roses
Book of Love Sire/Warner Records Rock
9:20 AM
Les Rita Mitsouko - Andy
Les Rita Mitsouko Andy
Best of & RaretÃ©s Because Music Rock
9:23 AM
Depeche Mode - Never Let Me Down Again
Depeche Mode Never Let Me Down Again
Music for the Masses (Deluxe) Rhino/Warner Records Rock
9:24 AM
Kraftwerk - Musique Non Stop
Kraftwerk Musique Non Stop
Techno Pop (Remastered) Parlophone UK Classical
9:34 AM
Kajagoogoo - Too Shy
Kajagoogoo Too Shy Jez Strode, Stuart Croxford Neale, Steve Askew, Christopher Hamill, Nick Beggs
We Love: Electronic The Remix Group 2009 GBAYE8300270
9:35 AM
Fine Young Cannibals - She Drives Me Crazy
Fine Young Cannibals She Drives Me Crazy
The Finest London Music Stream
9:39 AM
The Cure - Hot Hot Hot!!!
The Cure Hot Hot Hot!!! Laurence Tolhurst, Porl Thompson, Boris Williams, Simon Gallup, Robert Smith
Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me (Remastered Version) Rhino/Elektra 1987 Rock USEE10608911
9:41 AM
Thompson Twins - Sugar Daddy
Thompson Twins Sugar Daddy
Big Trash Rhino/Warner Records Rock
9:43 AM
Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five - White Lines (Don't Do It)
Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five White Lines (Don't Do It)
The Greatest Mixes Castle Communications
9:48 AM
Frankie Goes to Hollywood - Relax (New York Mix)
Frankie Goes to Hollywood Relax (New York Mix)
Relax Salvo Rock
9:53 AM
Nina Hagen - Universal Radio
Nina Hagen Universal Radio