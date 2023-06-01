KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM
Jun 1, 2023 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM
Music
With Trent Von
|7:00 AM
|
Tom Tom Club Genius Of Love (12” Mix)
Tom Tom Club Warner Bros. 1981
|7:03 AM
|
Red Flag All Roads Lead To You
Red Flag IRS 1982
|7:07 AM
|
Level 42 Something About You (Dance Remix)
The Early Tapes Polydor 1982
|7:11 AM
|
Howard Jones Things Can Only Get Better (Select Mix)
Human's Needs, Human's Needs, Are More Than Human's Needs A&M 1984
|7:15 AM
|
Echo & The Bunnymen Bedbugs And Ballyhoo (12” Remix)
Porcupine Korova 1983
|7:19 AM
|
Duran Duran Election Day
Seven and the Ragged Tiger EMI America 1983
|7:23 AM
|
Billy Idol Hot In The City
Rebel Yell Chrysalis 1983
|7:24 AM
|
The Cure Hot, Hot, Hot Laurence Tolhurst, Porl Thompson, Boris Williams, Simon Gallup, Robert Smith
Mixed Up Elektra Records 1990 Rock USEE10100452
|7:31 AM
|
Erasure A Little Respect - Extended Mix Andy Bell, Vince Clarke
Erasure 2 WMG - Mute, a BMG Company 1999 GBAJH9900342
|7:35 AM
|
Icicle Works Birds Fly (Whisper To A Scream) [Edge Remix]
The Icicle Works Virgin 1985
|7:39 AM
|
Naked Eyes Promises Promises (Hot Tracks Mix)
Face Value CBS 1984
|7:42 AM
|
Big Audio Dynamite Bottom Line (Part’s 1 & 2)
No More Heroes Epic 1986
|7:46 AM
|
Cube Love’s Taboo (Repel The Spell Mix)
Cube Virgin 1986
|7:49 AM
|
Plus 1 Nevermore (12” Mix)
The Pleasure Principle MCA 1986
|7:52 AM
|
Depeche Mode Leave In Silence (Longer) Martin L. Gore
Depeche Mode - Singles Box 1 WMG - Mute Records 2018 GBAJH0000410
|7:56 AM
|
Camouflage Neighbours
The Sound of Chameleons Hansa 1983
|8:01 AM
|
OMD So In Love
Crush Virgin 1985
|8:05 AM
|
Duran Duran All She Wants Is - US Master Mix; 1999 Remastered Version John Taylor, Nick Rhodes, Simon Le Bon
Strange Behaviour WMG - PLG UK Catalog 2017 GBAYE8800445
|8:08 AM
|
Yazoo Situation (2 Trust Remix)
Upstairs at Eric's Mute 1982
|8:11 AM
|
The Shamen Move Any Mountain (Select Mix Remix)
En-Tact One Little Indian Records 1988
|8:14 AM
|
Pet Shop Boys Heart - 2010 Remastered Version Chris Lowe, Neil Tennant
Ultimate Parlophone UK 2010 GBAYE1001086
|8:17 AM
|
MCL Communicate (Razormaid Mix) A. Henninger, R. Henrich, A. Tomalla
80s Club Classics ORCHARD - TwentyTen Music 2009 USA560953006
|8:22 AM
|
Vicious Pink CCCan't you see (Hot Tracks)
Vicious Pink Blanco y Negro 1988
|8:25 AM
|
Tom Tom Club Woody Wappinghood (Razormaid Remix)
Close to the Bone Sire 1988
|8:28 AM
|
The Lightning Seeds Pure (Edge Remix)
Dizzy Heights Parlophone 1991
|8:34 AM
|
INXS Disappear (DJ Karper Edit)
Kick Atlantic 1987
|8:35 AM
|
Sinead O'Connor Mandinka
The Lion and the Cobra Chrysalis 1987
|8:39 AM
|
Men At Work Overkill Colin Hay
The Best Of Men At Work SME - Columbia/Legacy 1996 USSM18200071
|8:41 AM
|
Adam Ant Desperate But Not Serious Adam Ant, Marco Pirroni
Super Hits Epic 1998 Rock USSM10030013
|8:45 AM
|
Haircut 100 Favourite Shirts (Boy Meets Girl) - 12" Version Nicholas Heyward
Pelican West Plus SME - Arista 1984 Jazz GBARK8200034
|8:50 AM
|
The Selector On My Radio
Too Much Pressure MCA 1980
|8:54 AM
|
Siouxsie and The Banshees Hong Kong Garden
Kaleidoscope Polydor 1978
|8:57 AM
|
A Flock Of Seagulls I Ran Michael Score, Paul Reynolds, Francis Maudsley, Alister Score
100 Hits Of The '80s Sony Music UK 2009 GBAHK0500042