Jun 1, 2023 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM

Music

With Trent Von

7:00 AM
Tom Tom Club - Genius Of Love (12” Mix)
Tom Tom Club Genius Of Love (12” Mix)
Tom Tom Club Warner Bros. 1981
7:03 AM
Red Flag - All Roads Lead To You
Red Flag All Roads Lead To You
Red Flag IRS 1982
7:07 AM
Level 42 - Something About You (Dance Remix)
Level 42 Something About You (Dance Remix)
The Early Tapes Polydor 1982
7:11 AM
Howard Jones - Things Can Only Get Better (Select Mix)
Howard Jones Things Can Only Get Better (Select Mix)
Human's Needs, Human's Needs, Are More Than Human's Needs A&M 1984
7:15 AM
Echo & The Bunnymen - Bedbugs And Ballyhoo (12” Remix)
Echo & The Bunnymen Bedbugs And Ballyhoo (12” Remix)
Porcupine Korova 1983
7:19 AM
Duran Duran - Election Day
Duran Duran Election Day
Seven and the Ragged Tiger EMI America 1983
7:23 AM
Billy Idol - Hot In The City
Billy Idol Hot In The City
Rebel Yell Chrysalis 1983
7:24 AM
The Cure - Hot, Hot, Hot
The Cure Hot, Hot, Hot Laurence Tolhurst, Porl Thompson, Boris Williams, Simon Gallup, Robert Smith
Mixed Up Elektra Records 1990 Rock USEE10100452
7:31 AM
Erasure - A Little Respect - Extended Mix
Erasure A Little Respect - Extended Mix Andy Bell, Vince Clarke
Erasure 2 WMG - Mute, a BMG Company 1999 GBAJH9900342
7:35 AM
Icicle Works - Birds Fly (Whisper To A Scream) [Edge Remix]
Icicle Works Birds Fly (Whisper To A Scream) [Edge Remix]
The Icicle Works Virgin 1985
7:39 AM
Naked Eyes - Promises Promises (Hot Tracks Mix)
Naked Eyes Promises Promises (Hot Tracks Mix)
Face Value CBS 1984
7:42 AM
Big Audio Dynamite - Bottom Line (Part’s 1 & 2)
Big Audio Dynamite Bottom Line (Part’s 1 & 2)
No More Heroes Epic 1986
7:46 AM
Cube - Love’s Taboo (Repel The Spell Mix)
Cube Love’s Taboo (Repel The Spell Mix)
Cube Virgin 1986
7:49 AM
Plus 1 - Nevermore (12” Mix)
Plus 1 Nevermore (12” Mix)
The Pleasure Principle MCA 1986
7:52 AM
Depeche Mode - Leave In Silence (Longer)
Depeche Mode Leave In Silence (Longer) Martin L. Gore
Depeche Mode - Singles Box 1 WMG - Mute Records 2018 GBAJH0000410
7:56 AM
Camouflage - Neighbours
Camouflage Neighbours
The Sound of Chameleons Hansa 1983
8:01 AM
OMD - So In Love
OMD So In Love
Crush Virgin 1985
8:05 AM
Duran Duran - All She Wants Is - US Master Mix; 1999 Remastered Version
Duran Duran All She Wants Is - US Master Mix; 1999 Remastered Version John Taylor, Nick Rhodes, Simon Le Bon
Strange Behaviour WMG - PLG UK Catalog 2017 GBAYE8800445
8:08 AM
Yazoo - Situation (2 Trust Remix)
Yazoo Situation (2 Trust Remix)
Upstairs at Eric's Mute 1982
8:11 AM
The Shamen - Move Any Mountain (Select Mix Remix)
The Shamen Move Any Mountain (Select Mix Remix)
En-Tact One Little Indian Records 1988
8:14 AM
Pet Shop Boys - Heart - 2010 Remastered Version
Pet Shop Boys Heart - 2010 Remastered Version Chris Lowe, Neil Tennant
Ultimate Parlophone UK 2010 GBAYE1001086
8:17 AM
MCL - Communicate (Razormaid Mix)
MCL Communicate (Razormaid Mix) A. Henninger, R. Henrich, A. Tomalla
80s Club Classics ORCHARD - TwentyTen Music 2009 USA560953006
8:22 AM
Vicious Pink - CCCan't you see (Hot Tracks)
Vicious Pink CCCan't you see (Hot Tracks)
Vicious Pink Blanco y Negro 1988
8:25 AM
Tom Tom Club - Woody Wappinghood (Razormaid Remix)
Tom Tom Club Woody Wappinghood (Razormaid Remix)
Close to the Bone Sire 1988
8:28 AM
The Lightning Seeds - Pure (Edge Remix)
The Lightning Seeds Pure (Edge Remix)
Dizzy Heights Parlophone 1991
8:34 AM
INXS - Disappear (DJ Karper Edit)
INXS Disappear (DJ Karper Edit)
Kick Atlantic 1987
8:35 AM
Sinead O'Connor - Mandinka
Sinead O'Connor Mandinka
The Lion and the Cobra Chrysalis 1987
8:39 AM
Men At Work - Overkill
Men At Work Overkill Colin Hay
The Best Of Men At Work SME - Columbia/Legacy 1996 USSM18200071
8:41 AM
Adam Ant - Desperate But Not Serious
Adam Ant Desperate But Not Serious Adam Ant, Marco Pirroni
Super Hits Epic 1998 Rock USSM10030013
8:45 AM
Haircut 100 - Favourite Shirts (Boy Meets Girl) - 12" Version
Haircut 100 Favourite Shirts (Boy Meets Girl) - 12" Version Nicholas Heyward
Pelican West Plus SME - Arista 1984 Jazz GBARK8200034
8:50 AM
The Selector - On My Radio
The Selector On My Radio
Too Much Pressure MCA 1980
8:54 AM
Siouxsie and The Banshees - Hong Kong Garden
Siouxsie and The Banshees Hong Kong Garden
Kaleidoscope Polydor 1978
8:57 AM
A Flock Of Seagulls - I Ran
A Flock Of Seagulls I Ran Michael Score, Paul Reynolds, Francis Maudsley, Alister Score
100 Hits Of The '80s Sony Music UK 2009 GBAHK0500042