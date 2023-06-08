KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM

C89.5 - Seattle's Home for Dance

A broadcast service of Seattle Public Schools

KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM

Save The Wave

Jun 8, 2023 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM

Music

With Trent Von

Save The Wave
7:00 AM
Depeche Mode - Everything Counts (Live at The Rose Bowl)
Depeche Mode Everything Counts (Live at The Rose Bowl)
101 Mute 1989
7:05 AM
Shona Laing - Not a Kennedy
Shona Laing Not a Kennedy RR
Genre BELIEVE - Shona Laing 2013 NZRI11301388
7:08 AM
Erasure - It Doesn’t Have To Be
Erasure It Doesn’t Have To Be
The Circus Mute 1987
7:14 AM
The Icicle Works - Whisper to a Scream (Birds Fly) - Single Version
The Icicle Works Whisper to a Scream (Birds Fly) - Single Version Ian McNabb
Dance Vault Mixes - Whisper To A Scream (Birds Fly) Arista 2006 USAR10600162
7:17 AM
Animotion - Obsession - 12 Inch Remix Version
Animotion Obsession - 12 Inch Remix Version Michael Philip Des Barres, Holly Knight
Obsession: The Best Of Animotion Universal/Island Def Jam 1996 USPR38407177
7:22 AM
Fine Young Cannibals - I'm Not Satisfied
Fine Young Cannibals I'm Not Satisfied Gift, Steele
The Raw & The Cooked WMG - LMS Ltd. 2017 USRH10901910
7:25 AM
S'Express - Theme from S'Express (12" Version)
S'Express Theme from S'Express (12" Version) Moore, Gabriel
Must Have's Maxis Vol. 9 SME - Sony Music Catalog 2010 GBARL0601816
7:30 AM
Adam Ant - Room At The Top
Adam Ant Room At The Top
Strip MCA 1983
7:34 AM
The Human League - Don’t You Want Me (Hot Tracks Mix)
The Human League Don’t You Want Me (Hot Tracks Mix)
Dare Virgin 1981
7:37 AM
Thompson Twins - Love On Your Side
Thompson Twins Love On Your Side
Hole Me Now Arista 1983
7:40 AM
Magazine 60 - Don Quichotte (No Están Aquí)
Magazine 60 Don Quichotte (No Están Aquí)
Costa del So CBS 1984
7:44 AM
Marc Almond - The Desperate Hours (Flamingo Remix)
Marc Almond The Desperate Hours (Flamingo Remix)
The Lover Within Virgin 1988
7:47 AM
Hubert Kah - Machine Gun
Hubert Kah Machine Gun
Tenth Anniversary WEA 1990
7:50 AM
Dead or Alive - DJ Hit That Botton
Dead or Alive DJ Hit That Botton
Youthquake Epic 1985
7:55 AM
Yaz - Goodbye Seventies
Yaz Goodbye Seventies
Upstairs At Eric's WMG - Mute Records Ltd 2008 GBAJH0800093
7:58 AM
David Bowie - Fashion - 1999 Remastered Version
David Bowie Fashion - 1999 Remastered Version David Bowie
Scary Monsters WMG - Jones/Tintoretto Entertainment Company LLC 1980 USJT19900173
8:02 AM
The Belle Stars - Sign Of The Times
The Belle Stars Sign Of The Times
Pop Classics Top 100 Astral Music 2012
8:04 AM
Blondie - Heart of Glass
Blondie Heart of Glass Chris Stein, Deborah Harry
Once More Into The Bleach Capitol Records 2006 Rock USCA27800196
8:08 AM
Swing Out Sister - Breakout
Swing Out Sister Breakout Martin Jackson, Andy Connell, Corinne Drewery
The Electric 80s Universal Music 1987 GBF088690112
8:11 AM
Arcadia - Election Day
Arcadia Election Day Nick Rhodes, Roger Taylor, Simon Le Bon
Original Hits - Eighties Parlophone UK 2009 GBAYE8500120
8:17 AM
Dead Or Alive - Brand New Lover
Dead Or Alive Brand New Lover Stephen Coy, Tim Lever, Michael Percy, Peter Burns
Mad, Bad, and Dangerous to Know Epic 1987 GBBBM9999978
8:20 AM
Erasure - Hideaway - Two Ring Circus
Erasure Hideaway - Two Ring Circus Erasure
Just Say Yes (Winter Sampler) WMG - Warner Rhino Off Roster-Audio 1987 Rock GBAJH0000027
8:25 AM
Big Pig - Breakaway
Big Pig Breakaway Bottler M, Zekley A
Bonk WMG - WM Australia 2007 Rock AUMU08800118
8:30 AM
Art Of Noise - Peter Gunn (feat. Duane Eddy)
Art Of Noise Peter Gunn (feat. Duane Eddy) Henry Mancini
The Best Of The Art Of Noise EastWest U.K. 1988 GBAHS0300553
8:32 AM
Depeche Mode - Shake The Disease
Depeche Mode Shake The Disease
Some Great Reward Mute 1984
8:36 AM
Pet Shop Boys - So Hard
Pet Shop Boys So Hard
Actually Parlophone 1987
8:40 AM
Ken Laszlo - Tonight (Italian Remix)
Ken Laszlo Tonight (Italian Remix)
Tonight Baby 1984
8:44 AM
Pop Will Eat Itself - Def Con One (Twilight Zone Mix)
Pop Will Eat Itself Def Con One (Twilight Zone Mix)
This Is the Day...This Is the Hour...This Is This! Chapter 22 1986
8:48 AM
Pseudo Echo - Funky Town (Ultimix by Rob Harvey)
Pseudo Echo Funky Town (Ultimix by Rob Harvey)
Ultimate Collection Festival 2003
8:52 AM
The Cure - Let's Go to Bed (Retro Shock Remix)
The Cure Let's Go to Bed (Retro Shock Remix)
Mixed Up Fiction 1990
8:57 AM
Soft Cell - Tainted Love / Where Did Our Love Go - Extended Version
Soft Cell Tainted Love / Where Did Our Love Go - Extended Version
Non Stop Ecstatic Dancing Universal Music 2008 Rock GBF088100897