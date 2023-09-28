KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM
Sep 28, 2023 7:00 AM – 10:00 AM
Music
With Drew Bailey
|8:11 AM
|
The Human League Mirror Man (Edge Remix)
Fascination! Virgin 1983
|8:05 AM
|
The Clash Rock the Casbah The Clash
The Singles Sony BMG Music Entertainment 2007 Rock GBBBN8200023
|8:04 AM
|
Westworld Painkiller (Anesthesia Mix)
Beat Box, Volume 4 10 Records 1988
|7:52 AM
|
Wham! Battlestations Wham!
Music from the Edge of Heaven Columbia 1984 GBBBN0009450
|7:46 AM
|
Cyndi Lauper Time After Time Cyndi Lauper, Rob Hyman
Divas Legacy Recordings 2016 USSM18300146
|7:37 AM
|
Eurythmics Here Comes The Rain Again - Remastered Version Annie Lennox, David A. Stewart
Touch SME - RCA Records Label 1983 GBARL0300600
|7:34 AM
|
Ministry Revenge (Edge Remix)
Twelve Inch Singles Sire 1987
|7:23 AM
|
New Order Temptation Bernard Sumner, Stephen Morris, Peter Hook, Gillian Gilbert
Top 100 80s Rhino 2019 GBCRL1100215
|7:21 AM
|
Dead or Alive Lover Come Back (To Me) Dead or Alive
Youthquake Epic 1985 Rock GBBBM9999981
|7:18 AM
|
Plus One Nevermore (More More Mix)
The Best of Plus One Atlantic 2004
|7:08 AM
|
Erasure Drama! Erasure
Pop! - The First 20 Hits Rhino/Warner Records 1992 Rock GBAJH9900209
|7:03 AM
|
Peter Godwin Images Of Heaven
Dance Emotions - EP UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) 1982 GBUM72204108