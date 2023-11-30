Music for the Masses

Music for the Masses Mute 1987

The Promise UMG - Virgin Records Ltd GBAAA8800646

When In Rome

When In Rome The Promise Clive Farrington, Andrew Mann, Floreale

The Best Of

The Best Of Chrysalis Records 1984 GBAYK8300017

Our Lips are Sealed

Fun Boy Three Our Lips are Sealed Fun Boy Three

Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark

So In Love

Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark

Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark So In Love Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark

Dead or Alive DJ Hit That Button Dead or Alive

Born to Be Cheap

Born to Be Cheap Anagram Records 1994 Rock GBBLY8200274

Boom, Boom (Let's Go Back To My Room) (Re-Recorded / Remastered Version)

Boom, Boom (Let's Go Back To My Room) (Re-Recorded / Remastered Version) Cleopatra Records 2010 USA371080576

Boom Boom (Let's Go Back to My Room)

Paul Lekakis Boom Boom (Let's Go Back to My Room) Paul Lekakis

The Psychedelic Furs Pretty In Pink - Berlin Mix Vincent Davey, Duncan Kilburn, Roger Morris, John Ashton, Richard Butler, Timothy Butler

The Proclaimers I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) The Proclaimers

The Seeds Of Love

The Seeds Of Love UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) 1989 GBF088990128

Sowing The Seeds Of Love

Tears for Fears Sowing The Seeds Of Love

Puss N' Boots / These Boots (Are Made for Walking)

Kon Kan Puss N' Boots / These Boots (Are Made for Walking) Kon Kan

Men Without Hats The Safety Dance Men Without Hats

Ya Ba Ye (Get Yer Ya Ba’s Out Mix)

Ofra Haza Ya Ba Ye (Get Yer Ya Ba’s Out Mix) Ofra Haza

Book of Love I Touch Roses Book of Love

Best of & Raretés

Best of & Raretés Because Music 2019 Rock FRZ188610024

Music for the Masses (Deluxe)

Music for the Masses (Deluxe) Rhino/Warner Records 2006 Rock GBAJH0600228

Never Let Me Down Again

Depeche Mode Never Let Me Down Again Depeche Mode

The Very Best of Kajagoogoo

The Very Best of Kajagoogoo Parlophone UK 1996 GBAYE8300270

She Drives Me Crazy

Fine Young Cannibals She Drives Me Crazy Fine Young Cannibals

The Cure Hot Hot Hot !!! The Cure