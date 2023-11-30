KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM
C89.5 - Seattle's Home for Dance
A broadcast service of Seattle Public Schools
Save The Wave
Nov 30, 2023 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM
Music
With Trent Von
|7:00 AM
|
Depeche Mode Policy of Truth (Memorandum Mix)
Music for the Masses Mute 1987
|7:05 AM
|
Naked Eyes Promises Promises Naked Eyes
Burning Bridges Chrysalis Records 1983 GBAYE8300318
|7:07 AM
|
When In Rome The Promise Clive Farrington, Andrew Mann, Floreale
The Promise UMG - Virgin Records Ltd GBAAA8800646
|7:12 AM
|
Eurythmics Love Is a Stranger Eurythmics
Boxed (2005 Remastered Editions) RCA Records Label 2005 Rock GBARL0300584
|7:16 AM
|
Fun Boy Three Our Lips are Sealed Fun Boy Three
The Best Of Chrysalis Records 1984 GBAYK8300017
|7:18 AM
|
Erasure Hideaway Erasure
The Circus Sire/Warner Records 1987 Rock GBAJH0100073
|7:22 AM
|
Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark So In Love Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark
Messages - Greatest Hits Virgin Catalogue 2008 Rock GBAAA8500022
|7:26 AM
|
King Love And Pride (Future Mix)
Steps In Time CBS 1985
|7:29 AM
|
Duran Duran The Reflex Duran Duran
Decade Parlophone UK 1989 Rock GBAYE8300145
|7:36 AM
|
Dead or Alive DJ Hit That Button Dead or Alive
Youthquake Epic 1985 Rock GBBBM8502015
|7:38 AM
|
Man 2 Man Meet Man Parrish Male Stripper (Bump & Grind Mix)
Male Stripper Sleeping Bag 1983
|7:41 AM
|
Divine Native Love Divine
Born to Be Cheap Anagram Records 1994 Rock GBBLY8200274
|7:44 AM
|
Paul Lekakis Boom Boom (Let's Go Back to My Room) Paul Lekakis
Boom, Boom (Let's Go Back To My Room) (Re-Recorded / Remastered Version) Cleopatra Records 2010 USA371080576
|7:47 AM
|
The Psychedelic Furs Pretty In Pink - Berlin Mix Vincent Davey, Duncan Kilburn, Roger Morris, John Ashton, Richard Butler, Timothy Butler
80s: 100 Remixes Legacy Recordings 2014 GBBBN8600019
|7:51 AM
|
A House Call Me Blue A House
Call Me Blue - EP 2242525 Records DK 2020 Rock QZHNC2069177
|7:55 AM
|
The Proclaimers I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) The Proclaimers
Sunshine On Leith Parlophone UK 1988 Rock GBAYK8800055
|7:58 AM
|
Erasure Don't Dance Erasure
The Circus Sire/Warner Records 1987 Rock GBAJH0100074
|8:00 AM
|
Tears for Fears Sowing The Seeds Of Love
The Seeds Of Love UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) 1989 GBF088990128
|8:05 AM
|
Kon Kan Puss N' Boots / These Boots (Are Made for Walking) Kon Kan
Move to Move Atlantic Records 1989 USAT28900038
|8:08 AM
|
Men Without Hats The Safety Dance Men Without Hats
The Safety Dance Demon 2010 GBBLG0200043
|8:12 AM
|
Ofra Haza Ya Ba Ye (Get Yer Ya Ba’s Out Mix) Ofra Haza
|8:15 AM
|
Book of Love I Touch Roses Book of Love
Book of Love Sire/Warner Records 1988 Rock USRE10100037
|8:17 AM
|
Les Rita Mitsouko Andy Les Rita Mitsouko
Best of & Raretés Because Music 2019 Rock FRZ188610024
|8:21 AM
|
Kraftwerk Musique Non Stop Kraftwerk
Techno Pop (Remastered) Parlophone UK 2009 Classical GB01A0900388
|8:23 AM
|
Depeche Mode Never Let Me Down Again Depeche Mode
Music for the Masses (Deluxe) Rhino/Warner Records 2006 Rock GBAJH0600228
|8:29 AM
|
Kajagoogoo Too Shy Kajagoogoo
The Very Best of Kajagoogoo Parlophone UK 1996 GBAYE8300270
|8:31 AM
|
Fine Young Cannibals She Drives Me Crazy Fine Young Cannibals
The Finest London Music Stream 1996 GBAMY8800001
|8:34 AM
|
The Cure Hot Hot Hot !!! The Cure
Galore Elektra Records 1997 Rock USEE18700010
|8:37 AM
|
Thompson Twins Sugar Daddy Thompson Twins
Big Trash Rhino/Warner Records 1989 Rock USWB10100080
|8:40 AM
|
Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five White Lines (Don't Do It) Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five
The Greatest Mixes Castle Communications 1997 GBAJE0612114
|8:44 AM
|
Frankie Goes to Hollywood Relax (New York Mix) Frankie Goes to Hollywood
Relax Salvo 2014 Rock GBAHW9900043
|8:49 AM
|
Nina Hagen Universal Radio
1985
|8:52 AM
|
Magazine 60 Don Quichtte (Select Mix Remix)
Don Quichotte Ariola