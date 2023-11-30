KNHC Seattle C89.5 FM

Nov 30, 2023 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM

Music

With Trent Von

7:00 AM
Depeche Mode - Policy of Truth (Memorandum Mix)
Depeche Mode Policy of Truth (Memorandum Mix)
Music for the Masses Mute 1987
7:05 AM
Naked Eyes - Promises Promises
Naked Eyes Promises Promises Naked Eyes
Burning Bridges Chrysalis Records 1983 GBAYE8300318
7:07 AM
When In Rome - The Promise
When In Rome The Promise Clive Farrington, Andrew Mann, Floreale
The Promise UMG - Virgin Records Ltd GBAAA8800646
7:12 AM
Eurythmics - Love Is a Stranger
Eurythmics Love Is a Stranger Eurythmics
Boxed (2005 Remastered Editions) RCA Records Label 2005 Rock GBARL0300584
7:16 AM
Fun Boy Three - Our Lips are Sealed
Fun Boy Three Our Lips are Sealed Fun Boy Three
The Best Of Chrysalis Records 1984 GBAYK8300017
7:18 AM
Erasure - Hideaway
Erasure Hideaway Erasure
The Circus Sire/Warner Records 1987 Rock GBAJH0100073
7:22 AM
Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark - So In Love
Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark So In Love Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark
Messages - Greatest Hits Virgin Catalogue 2008 Rock GBAAA8500022
7:26 AM
King - Love And Pride (Future Mix)
King Love And Pride (Future Mix)
Steps In Time CBS 1985
7:29 AM
Duran Duran - The Reflex
Duran Duran The Reflex Duran Duran
Decade Parlophone UK 1989 Rock GBAYE8300145
7:36 AM
Dead or Alive - DJ Hit That Button
Dead or Alive DJ Hit That Button Dead or Alive
Youthquake Epic 1985 Rock GBBBM8502015
7:38 AM
Man 2 Man Meet Man Parrish - Male Stripper (Bump & Grind Mix)
Man 2 Man Meet Man Parrish Male Stripper (Bump & Grind Mix)
Male Stripper Sleeping Bag 1983
7:41 AM
Divine - Native Love
Divine Native Love Divine
Born to Be Cheap Anagram Records 1994 Rock GBBLY8200274
7:44 AM
Paul Lekakis - Boom Boom (Let's Go Back to My Room)
Paul Lekakis Boom Boom (Let's Go Back to My Room) Paul Lekakis
Boom, Boom (Let's Go Back To My Room) (Re-Recorded / Remastered Version) Cleopatra Records 2010 USA371080576
7:47 AM
The Psychedelic Furs - Pretty In Pink - Berlin Mix
The Psychedelic Furs Pretty In Pink - Berlin Mix Vincent Davey, Duncan Kilburn, Roger Morris, John Ashton, Richard Butler, Timothy Butler
80s: 100 Remixes Legacy Recordings 2014 GBBBN8600019
7:51 AM
A House - Call Me Blue
A House Call Me Blue A House
Call Me Blue - EP 2242525 Records DK 2020 Rock QZHNC2069177
7:55 AM
The Proclaimers - I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)
The Proclaimers I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) The Proclaimers
Sunshine On Leith Parlophone UK 1988 Rock GBAYK8800055
7:58 AM
Erasure - Don't Dance
Erasure Don't Dance Erasure
The Circus Sire/Warner Records 1987 Rock GBAJH0100074
8:00 AM
Tears for Fears - Sowing The Seeds Of Love
Tears for Fears Sowing The Seeds Of Love
The Seeds Of Love UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) 1989 GBF088990128
8:05 AM
Kon Kan - Puss N' Boots / These Boots (Are Made for Walking)
Kon Kan Puss N' Boots / These Boots (Are Made for Walking) Kon Kan
Move to Move Atlantic Records 1989 USAT28900038
8:08 AM
Men Without Hats - The Safety Dance
Men Without Hats The Safety Dance Men Without Hats
The Safety Dance Demon 2010 GBBLG0200043
8:12 AM
Ofra Haza - Ya Ba Ye (Get Yer Ya Ba’s Out Mix)
Ofra Haza Ya Ba Ye (Get Yer Ya Ba’s Out Mix) Ofra Haza
8:15 AM
Book of Love - I Touch Roses
Book of Love I Touch Roses Book of Love
Book of Love Sire/Warner Records 1988 Rock USRE10100037
8:17 AM
Les Rita Mitsouko - Andy
Les Rita Mitsouko Andy Les Rita Mitsouko
Best of & Raretés Because Music 2019 Rock FRZ188610024
8:21 AM
Kraftwerk - Musique Non Stop
Kraftwerk Musique Non Stop Kraftwerk
Techno Pop (Remastered) Parlophone UK 2009 Classical GB01A0900388
8:23 AM
Depeche Mode - Never Let Me Down Again
Depeche Mode Never Let Me Down Again Depeche Mode
Music for the Masses (Deluxe) Rhino/Warner Records 2006 Rock GBAJH0600228
8:29 AM
Kajagoogoo - Too Shy
Kajagoogoo Too Shy Kajagoogoo
The Very Best of Kajagoogoo Parlophone UK 1996 GBAYE8300270
8:31 AM
Fine Young Cannibals - She Drives Me Crazy
Fine Young Cannibals She Drives Me Crazy Fine Young Cannibals
The Finest London Music Stream 1996 GBAMY8800001
8:34 AM
The Cure - Hot Hot Hot !!!
The Cure Hot Hot Hot !!! The Cure
Galore Elektra Records 1997 Rock USEE18700010
8:37 AM
Thompson Twins - Sugar Daddy
Thompson Twins Sugar Daddy Thompson Twins
Big Trash Rhino/Warner Records 1989 Rock USWB10100080
8:40 AM
Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five - White Lines (Don't Do It)
Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five White Lines (Don't Do It) Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five
The Greatest Mixes Castle Communications 1997 GBAJE0612114
8:44 AM
Frankie Goes to Hollywood - Relax (New York Mix)
Frankie Goes to Hollywood Relax (New York Mix) Frankie Goes to Hollywood
Relax Salvo 2014 Rock GBAHW9900043
8:49 AM
Nina Hagen - Universal Radio
Nina Hagen Universal Radio
1985
8:52 AM
Magazine 60 - Don Quichtte (Select Mix Remix)
Magazine 60 Don Quichtte (Select Mix Remix)
Don Quichotte Ariola